How To Craft Molotov In Sons Of The Forest

There are various weapons that you can craft to protect yourself against the many dangers waiting for you in Sons of the Forest. When facing multiple enemies though, nothing does the job best than a good old-fashioned Molotov Cocktail.

Just as in the first game, the Sons of the Forest Molotov is a handy craftable weapon to get out of sticky situations. Whenever you are surrounded or are just tired of running, do not be afraid to light up a Molotov to set groups of enemies on fire.

How to craft a Molotov Cocktail

The Sons of the Forest Molotov crafting recipe is a fairly simple one to learn. All you need is to combine 1x Alcohol with 1x Cloth.

To obtain Cloth, you need to head to the game’s starting point and go through all the containers found in the crash site. You might find several Cloth items there, and if somehow you don’t, then move toward the Winding River. Locate the base next to the river and explore its area to collect a piece of Cloth.

You can find Alcohol bottles in the same places mentioned above. Additionally, there’s a chance of finding Alcohol inside the cave next to the base on the Winding River site.

Once you have both items, head to your inventory by pressing I and locate both items. Right-click on the vodka bottle and the piece of cloth. Both these items will move toward the center of your crafting interference.

Then hold right-click on the gear icon on the top right of the crafting mat to start crafting yourself a Sons of the Forest Molotov Cocktail. This process will only take a few seconds.

You just need to left-click to use your newly crafted item. To light the Molotov, you need a lighter. Press L to ignite the cocktail and throw it wherever you want to.

This item deals AOE damage in a small area, and seeing your enemies getting burned brings excitement.