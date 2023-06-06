Sons Of The Forest Best Base Locations

Setting up a base that acts as a safe haven will be crucial to your survival on the vicious island of Sons of the Forest. Although you can build a shelter early on in the game to act as your starter base, you will surely need a bigger and better one later.

That is because you would want to move further into the island later and eventually encounter more dangerous cannibals and mutants. Moreover, it will take days to take items from all over the map to your starter base all the way to the edge of the island.

Not every place, however, will serve as a good location for a base. There are many factors to consider when planning to build your base. That said, finding the best locations for a base in Sons of the Forest is crucial.

Best locations to build a base in Sons of the Forest

The island in Sons of the Forest is vast and filled with dangerous enemies all over. Finding a good Sons of the Forest base location in this sort of situation will require you to keep certain things in mind.

First off, building a base next to a freshwater source is essential. Even a small one like a river or a pond would suffice since water sources do not run out.

You could get the 3D Printer and get yourself some Flasks to carry water, but that is a short-term solution. You will eventually need a sustainable supply of water next to your base to keep yourself hydrated at all times.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Secondly, finding a large flat area to build your base in will help you in the long run. This is because you will surely need to expand your base as you progress through your game. If you don’t have enough area to expand your base, you will have to build someplace else.

Lastly, building your base on some high ground is recommended. This will help you defend your base and fend off any annoying cannibals attacking you.

Here are some of the best Sons of the Forest base locations for you to consider.

Base location 1 – Water Base

The most essential resource required for your survival in Sons of the Forest is Water. Hence, the best location to build your base would be next to a Water source.

This place is located a bit northwest of the central snow biome. At this location is a waterfall that gives rise to a river stretching all the way to the northern edge of the map, into the sea.

Not only does the waterfall – and the snowy peaks behind it – give a stunning view, but it also offers a lot of benefits other than just access to water. For starters, the water isn’t that deep, so you won’t have to worry about swimming across – you can just walk to the other end.

The water also helps keep cannibals away since they are afraid of it. This means that your base will not be vulnerable to the side facing the water, and you will only need to seal off the other side of the base.

You can even catch fish in the river to get your hands on a sufficient supply of food.

Moreover, the waterfall produces a current that can transport your resources with ease. You could just chop off the trees behind the waterfall and let the river current carry the logs to your base.

Near this waterfall, you also have a point of interest that holds a bunker, and a cave you can explore to get resources like Rope .

Base location 2 – Forest Base

The second place you can build your base is located in the northwestern region of the island, situated in the forest biome. You can find a central plain patch in this here, surrounded by trees.

You can build your base in this free area. It’s pretty vast so you won’t need to worry about space when expanding your base. Moreover, this area is inclined, hence giving you the height advantage if you build your base at the highest point.

Although you don’t have any direct water source near this area, you do have a large lake nearby, next to a point of interest. The point of interest is a bunker that holds a lot of food items and medical supplies.

If you ever run out of these items, you can walk over to this bunker and grab whatever you need. You can even use the duplicate items glitch here to get more of these items in a single run.

You still have a lot of other resources close to this location though. Since this location is in the forest, you will find trees all around you and have an endless supply of wood, i.e. logs.

Base location 3 – Mainland Base

This location is pretty much like the previous one and is situated a bit south of it – west of the central snow biome. Just like the previous location, this location is situated in the center of the forest surrounded by trees, with a nice flat, and a vast area to build your base in.

Compared to the previous location, this one has a water source nearby though. You can find two different rivers to the west and the east, with trails leading directly to them.

Moreover, there are also caves nearby which you can explore to find various useful resources. The only problem here though is that this area isn’t on a slope, which means that you don’t have the height advantage to defend your base.

Base location 4 – Cave Base

Finding this location is very easy since it is denoted on your map with a point of interest, which shows as a green pulsating icon on your map. This location is a cave that holds a bunker within.

Moreover, this cave also holds a 3D printer, which you can use to craft a lot of important items. It’s even near a few rivers, providing a sustainable supply of water.

This base is also pretty safe since Cannibals cannot enter any caves, and there aren’t any within it either. As for the items in this cave, you have an unlimited supply of them because you can always exploit the duplicating items glitch. There’s a bed in this bunker where you can save your game for that.

The only problem with this base is that you cannot build it. You can only bring items that fit into your inventory to this cave, which means you cannot bring in logs. You can, however, bring in sticks to make chairs or torches to illuminate the area.

The reason I didn’t add any Treehouse locations or locations in the snow biome is that they aren’t as effective for survival. Cannibals in Sons of the Forest can climb up trees, which means that your base isn’t as protected from them as you would expect.

Moreover, trees can be cut down easily. If the tree your base is on manages to fall for whatever reason, you will lose your whole base.

Building in the snow biome isn’t recommended because the lower temperature levels can become a nuisance to manage, especially early on in the game. Additionally, there aren’t many animals here either, so hunting for food is always going to be a problem.