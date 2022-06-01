Stolen Antiques are Hidden Items that you need to collect as part of the many collectibles in Sniper Elite 5. This will be an optional objective to complete during Occupied Residence, the second mission of the game. You’ll have to find three Stolen Antiques. The following guide will make that search easier.

How To Recover Stolen Antiques In Sniper Elite 5

Take note that you don’t have to find all three Stolen Antiques to complete the mission. You can complete the mission without them.

However, if you’re looking to ace the mission with three whole stars, you’ll need to find all of the Stolen Antiques in Sniper Elite 5.

Below is a list of all the Stolen Antiques in Occupied Residence mission and where to find them. It is noteworthy that all of the three antiques are located in the northern portion of the map.

Stolen Antique #1: Soldier Statuette

This antique is found on an enemy sniper. He’s in a building on the northeast side of the Chateau Estate Courtyard (marked in the red circle) as shown below.

This area is crawling with enemy soldiers but even so, stealth is optional. It is up to you whether you decide to sneak past the guards and kill the sniper silently or head in guns blazing. We do advise that you play silently.

Once you kill the sniper, you need to search his body in order to obtain Stolen Antique #1.

Stolen Antique #2: Old Man Statuette

This antique is kept in a safe inside the Chateau Estate. You’ll need to find the code to open the safe unless you’re not worried about making noise to attract nearby enemies by blowing up the safe.

The code can be found in a room on the left of the staircase to the first floor. Inside this room is a document on a table which you need to pick up. This document contains the codes for the safe.

Just behind the staircase to the first floor is Abelard Moller’s office. Turn right from this office (as shown in the picture below) and head into the first open room you see on the left, then again move through the right of the room until you reach the bedroom.

Once you reach the bedroom you’ll see a painting of a woman hanging on the wall on the left side of the bed (the woman without the hat on).

Interacting with this painting will result in your character removing the painting and revealing a safe underneath. This safe will be unlocked if you took that document mentioned above. You can also blow up the safe with a satchel if you want though. Open up the safe and you’ll find Stolen Antique#2 inside.

Stolen Antique #3: Group Statue

Stolen Antique #3 is located inside a room on the second floor of the Chateau Estate. This room would be the first open room to your right as soon as you reach the top of the stairs.

There is a soldier inside this room who you need to be wary of. You need to kill this soldier and locate the wooden chest in this room.

Unlock this chest with either a bolt-cutter or a lock-pick and you’ll find Stolen Antique #3 inside.