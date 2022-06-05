Sniper Elite 5 All Personal Letters Locations.

In Sniper Elite 5, there are many different types of collectible items which you can find during each mission. One such collectible are the Personal Letters. There are a total of 41 Personal Letters in Sniper Elite 5. You will need to collect all of these letter to obtain the ‘From Paris with Love’ trophy.

In this guide, we will list down all Sniper Elite 5 Personal Letters Locations.

Sniper Elite 5 The Atlantic Wall Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

To find this letter, head south of the radar tower in the far eastern part of the map to find a small shack. The letter is inside the shack.

Personal Letter #2

In the central part of the map, there is an outhouse located east of a small farm. There, you can find this letter in between some discarded papers on the floor.

Personal Letter #3

To find this¸letter make your way to the northern part of the map. There are a couple of townhouses near one of the anti-air guns west of the radar tower. Head to the attic of one of these houses to find the letter on a desk.

Personal Letter #4

In the western part of the map, there is a hotel where you can find a safe in one of the rooms upstairs. Unlock this safe to find the letter inside.

Personal Letter #5

To find this letter, head to the southwest part of the map to the pier. You can find the letter on a table under the gazebo.

Personal Letter #6

This letter is located in a resistance safe house you visit as part of the mission to recover intel. The letter will be on a sofa under a painting in one of the safehouse.

Sniper Elite 5 Occupied Residence Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

To find this letter, head to the chateau where Moller’s office is located. Just before Moller’s office will be another open room, where you can find this letter on a table there.

Personal Letter #2

This letter is also located in the same chateau as the first one. Head to the second floor to find Friedrich Kummler’s quarters. In there, you can find the second letter of this mission.

Personal Letter #3

Like the previous two letters, this one is also in the chateau. Head to the third floor and look into the dorms to find this letter.

Personal Letter #4

In the outhouse northeast of the garden area, just behind the chateau, there is a sniper. This letter will be on a box in the room he is in.

Sniper Elite 5 Spy Academy Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

Head to the western part of the map where there is a white Nazi car parked. On the opposite side of this car, you can find this letter on a bench.

Personal Letter #2

At the start of the mission before crossing the bridge, you can find this letter on a steel box at the Nazi checkpoint.

Personal Letter #3

On the map’s western side, following the route that loops around a turret from the white automobile with Nazi flags on it, a guard with a pointed hat can be found. Kill him and loot him to obtain this letter.

Personal Letter #4

In the eastern part of the map, a sniper nest is present. This letter is present on a desk inside this sniper nest.

Personal Letter #5

During the main mission, you will come across an officer around the church in the eastern part of the area who has intel on Fabian Ritcher. Kill and loot him to obtain this letter.

Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

In the northwest area of the map, you can find the letter on a desk in a small building close to the dam.

Personal Letter #2

In the northern part of the map, there is a generator and control room. You can find this letter near some radio equipment here.

Personal Letter #3

In the western part of the map near the blast furnace, there is an office where this letter is located.

Personal Letter #4

This letter is located on the upper level of the steelworks factory in the area.

Personal Letter #5

Make your way to the warehouse close to the center area of the map to find this letter on top of a box.

Personal Letter #6

This letter is located in the main office of the train station which you will reach after infiltrating the factory.

Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

To find this letter, head to the southernmost part of the map to find Martello tower. Kill the officer you find there and loot his corpse to obtain this letter.

Personal Letter #2

Make your way to the dilapidated farm and look for a house having an underground room. In this room, you will find this letter.

Personal Letter #3

In the eastern part of the map, there is Mirus Construction site. Look for a soldier in brown uniform patrolling the area. Kill him and then loot him to obtain the letter.

Personal Letter #4

On the western side of the map, there is a bunker where you can find this letter on the second floor on a table.

Personal Letter #5

Near the underground hospital, there is a small resistance safe house. To get entry to the underground room, pick the lock and crawl beneath the tables to gain access to the ladder. There you can find this letter.

Sniper Elite 5 Libération Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

Head through the poppy field and head to the farmhouse at the start of the mission. Kill the soldiers and then loot them to obtain the letter.

Personal Letter #2

Head to the western part of the map outside the building where Jaan Trautmann is present. Kill the soldier outside and loot his body to obtain this letter.

Personal Letter #3

Head to the northern part of the map to reach the large artillery weapon. Here you will find the letter on top of a box.

Personal Letter #4

Make your way to the northeast part of the map where there are lots of wireframe beds. There, you can find the letter in the northern building.

Personal Letter #5

Head to the center of the region to find an abandoned outhouse where the letter is present.

Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapons Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

Head to the eastern part of the map where you obtain the Manifest as part of the main quest. Make your way to the trainyard office where you can find the letter on a table upstairs.

Personal Letter #2

Head to the abandoned house located in the eastern part of the map and head inside. Make your way downstairs to find this letter.

Personal Letter #3

In the building with the V2 Rockets where the main mission takes you, head to the lower level to find the letter present on a table.

Personal Letter #4

For this letter, make your way to the opposite building from where the V2 rockets are located to collect the letter.

Personal Letter #5

Head to the main dome towards the northern part of the map. Head upstairs to the Kraken’s War Room to obtain the personal letter.

Sniper Elite 5 Rubble and Ruin Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

To find this letter, head to the south-eastern part of the map to the hotel. In the hotel, there will be a side room that can be accessed from the main wall hole. Inside here, you can find the personal letter.

Personal Letter #2

When you enter the sewers during the main quest, you will spot a shortcut on your left. Take it to find the letter on the floor, behind some boxes.

Personal Letter #3

Head to the theatre in the middle of the map and head to its balcony. You can find the personal letter there.

Personal Letter #4

Make your way to the bombed-out area present in the central part of the map. In the bombed-out area, there will be a locked door and you will have to blow it up to go past. Inside there will be a room where the letter will be on a table.

Personal Letter #5

Head to Sea View Offices in the southeast part of the map. On the ground floor of the offices, you can find the personal letter in the back room.

Sniper Elite 5 Wolf Mountain (DLC) Personal Letters Locations

Personal Letter #1

Head to the far eastern part of the map where a small guardhouse will be present. Inside there will be a soldier who you will have to kill in order to obtain the personal letter.

Personal Letter #2

Go to the Berghof building and head to the garage. In the back room of the garage, you can find the personal letter present on a table.

Personal Letter #3

In the southern part of the Berghof building, there is a kitchen where the letter is present on a small side table.

Personal Letter #4

Make your way to the center of the map where there will be a winding road. Next to the road will be a small building where the letter is present.

Personal Letter #5

On the ground floor of the Berghof building, there is a room with lots of exotic lamps and furniture. In the same room, you can find the final personal letter.