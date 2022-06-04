Classified Documents are one of the many collectibles you can search for in Sniper Elite 5. They help provide a little intel on the Nazi war machine but are not really impactful on how you play the game.

The following guide will help you find all the Classified Documents across all of the missions in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 All Classified Documents Locations

Sniper Elite 5 consists of 39 Classified Documents. Each Document is scattered through each of the missions excluding Mission#9: Loose Ends. Below we’ve given locations to all Classified Documents found in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 The Atlantic Wall Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Resistance Captured

The first document is found inside the boathouse atop a table. To unlock the boathouse, you must kill and loot an office right in front for a boathouse key that gives you access to the boathouse and to the document.

Classified Document #2: Beach Defences

The second document during the Atlantic Wall mission is found inside a safe in a shack located on the north-western part of the map. You can get access to the shack with the help of a Satchel Charge.

Classified Document #3: Lacking Air Support

This document is found at the radar tower inside a safe. Simply head inside the tower and enter a room near the area where you overloaded the generator. There you’ll find a safe that can be accessed using the Satchel Charge to find the document inside.

Classified Document #4: Atlantikwall Report

Reach the area west to the radar tower to find a few houses. Head inside to the kitchen area to find a safe that can be accessed using the Satchel Charge to find the document inside.

Sniper Elite 5 Occupied Residence Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Orders of the Day

The first document during the second mission Occupied Residence is found inside a locker. To find the locker, simply head to the mid-point of the chateau towards the main entrance. There you’ll find a watchtower with some tents surrounding it. You’ll find the locker near the tent area with the first document inside.

Classified Document #2: Renovations Completed

The second Document during this mission is found in Moller’s office on a desk.

Classified Document #3: Operation Kraken

This document is also found in Moller’s office. You need to enter a secret room by pulling down the painting in the office. The document will be inside.

Classified Document #4: Grateful Thanks

Once you’ve entered the secret room in Moller’s office, find the document below Moller’s painting.

Classified Document #5: New Orders, Effective Immediately

This document is found inside the resistance safe house. To reach the resistance safe house, you must cross the bridge to the chateau and head to the far-most western side to find the safe house. Once inside, you’ll find the document on a table.

Classified Document #6: Immediate Request for Attic Repairs

You’ll find this document inside an outhouse. To find the outhouse, simply head past the main entrances to the chateau and reach the eastern side to come across it with the document found atop a table.

Sniper Elite 5 Spy Academy Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Priority Package

To find it, simply follow the main road of the island to come across numerous buildings. Use the main road to reach the central part of the area; which is south of the main structure. There, you’ll come across a small room with an open window. Get inside for the document.

Classified Document #2: Won’t Be Attending

This document can be found by following the bridge to the island and then making your way to the place where the Operation Kraken meeting is being held. Head east of the building and up the stairs to reach a room where you’ll find the document atop a table.

Classified Document #3: Armoury Exposed

This document is found in the same room as Classified Document #2: Won’t Be Attending on a bench chair.

Classified Document #4: Training Scenarios

This document can be found by heading north of the island to come across a room with a window overlooking the sea. You’ll find the document resting on a table.

Classified Document #5: Resource Request

This document can be found inside a church. To find the church, head to the eastern side of the map and up the staircase to the top. The document is below the stairs atop a table.

Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Shipping Orders

The first document during the War Factory mission is found at the shipping warehouse. To find the location, head north of the main train depot, then use the staircase on the right to reach an office. Enter the office using the Satchel Charges and find the document inside a safe.

Classified Document #2: No More Games

This document can be found on top of some wooden planks in the north-eastern area, near the construction site at the factory.

Classified Document #3: Bureaucratic Oaf

This document can be found on top of a table inside a room. To find it, you must head to the middle of the map near the train tracks. To enter the room, you can use the ladder that helps you climb up to it and get access to the document.

Classified Document #4: Increase Security

The document is found in the eastern part of the main factory in the vat room on a table. However, you must unlock it to head inside.

Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Grin and Bear It

To find the first document during the Festung Guernsey mission, simply follow the Fort Hommet to the main room to collect the safe code situated on the table. Once the code is found, use the window in the hallway to escape while using vines to unlock the door with the document inside a safe.

Classified Document #2: Cut Costs Cost Lives

This document is found atop a desk in the room where you found the Scuttle Code. Enter the room from the opposite site past the submarine.

Classified Document #3: Oafish Officers

This document is found in the underground hospital section on the western part of the corridor. You’ll find the document atop a table facing the ward beds.

Classified Document #4: Transport Troubles

This document is found while passing the corridor inside the underground hospital. Reach the far end part of the corridor to find a library section with a bunch of bookshelves in it. You’ll find the document atop a table in this area.

Classified Document #5: Drastic Measures

This document is found atop a table in the observation tower. Head to the north-western side from the ground section to come across a room with the document inside.

Sniper Elite 5 Libération Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Hold the Line

To find the first document during the Libération mission, simply cross the bridge in the southern section of the map and reach the building guarded by a tank. Head inside to find the document opposite to where you’ll destroy the radio using a crowbar.

Classified Document #2: Incoming Armor

This document can be found atop a few transport cases near a spare Satchel Charge. Simply head to the northern side of the map to find it.

Classified Document #3: Unfit for Duty

To find this document, simply head past the poppy fields and make your way to the western side towards the abandoned barn. Head inside by climbing up the window and then enter a room in the northern section to find the document atop a table.

Classified Document #4: A Surplus Bridge

To find this document, simply head to the eastern side of the map to come across a few damaged buildings. Visit the yard area to find the document atop a wooden box.

Classified Document #5: Resistance Fanatic Located

To find this document, simply head to the northern side of the map to come across a building. Head to the second floor of the building by climbing a few boxes and then head inside through the roof which has a big hole in it. Lockpick the door near the stairs to find the document atop the drawer.

Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapons Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Inbound Deliveries

Initially, you’ll have to get a side objective Acquire the Manifest from the train station area. For this side objective, you’ll have to kill an engineer who is located at the large building near the road. Snipe him to loot his corpse and acquire the document.

Classified Document #2: Dr. Junger’s Schedule

From the area where you found the first document, head to the south-eastern building to find the second document close to a window.

Classified Document #3: A-4B Logistical Issues

North of the map is the area where you’ll Raid the Weapons Lab. A soldier can provide you with the Lab key which helps you head to the top floor. Enter through the now unlocked room to find the document atop a table.

Classified Document #4: Intruder Sighted

This document can be looted off of the body of the elite sniper, located on the western side of the bridge, behind a tree. Kill the sniper to loot his body and acquire the document.

Classified Document #5: Pressurisation Report

This document is found inside the Castle Tower. Use Satchel Charge to head inside to head up two staircases to find the document inside.

Sniper Elite 5 Rubble and Ruin Classified Documents

Classified Document #1: Secure Radio Lines

To find the first document during the Rubble and Ruin mission, simply head to the restaurant near the three Nazi Trooper to find the document atop a wooden box.

Classified Document #2: Broken Resistance

Break through the boarded passage then drop down the hill to find the document atop a box.

Classified Document #3: Resistance Report

Head to down the basement of the building marked as Interrogation Room on the western part of the map. There you’ll come across a door that can be accessed using a Satchel Charge. Once inside, find the document atop a table.

Classified Document #4: Flagship Fuel Risks

The document is found inside the main hotel on the second floor inside a room with a safe in it. Collect the Personal Letter #1: It’s Not Over Yet, to get the code and unlock the safe to receive the document.

Classified Document #5: Priority Pick Up

For this document, you need to visit the Metro Du Café and reach the top floor. Simply climb your way to the attic and unlock the starting location.

You’ll find the document atop a table in the next room which can be accessed by climbing through the gap in the roof.

Sniper Elite 5 Wolf Mountain Classified Documents (DLC)

Classified Document #1: Missing Inventory

The document is found atop a bunch of boxes near the tent area on the southern side of the map near the anti-air gun.

Classified Document #2: Guest of the Führer

Head up the Berghof’s kitchen area to the southern section of the house. Move along the corridor till you reach an office with the document inside.

Classified Document #3: Routine Reminder

Find a safe inside the building before the tunnel. Use Satchel Charge to enter and find the document inside.

Classified Document #4: Communication Operations

Climb up the sniper lookout point on the southwest side of the map to find the document atop a box.

Classified Document #5: Additional Flak Positions

You’ll find the document when completing the optional objective which involves a piece of radio equipment in the large building that resembles a resort.