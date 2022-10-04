In search of a house or place to rest in the harsh lands of Skyrim? look no further as we ponder the options for you. You can buy amazing houses and then upgrade them to make your dream house.

The house you ever wanted can now be yours in Skyrim at the cost of a few Gold coins. On a side note, if you can’t buy a house in Skyrim, you can use different shelters throughout Skyrim, which can be used to rest and for other general purposes.

The following guide will help you understand how to buy a house in Skyrim. Also, we will discuss where the first house is available to the players. We’ve also included some cool house mods at the end.

Skyrim house locations and upgrades

All the houses you can buy in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim are listed below. Some are available to you early on in the game, while others would require a lot of coins and grinding before you can reside in them. You can ask your wife (if you are married) to move to the new house.

You can own a house in each city of Skyrim, but it will take a lot of money. However, hardcore players will do anything to leave as big of a footprint in Skyrim as possible.

Types of houses in Skyrim

The base game has 5 different houses you can buy, but the expansions increase the number of houses available to the players. Almost every expansion added a new house to buy.

Breezehome

Location: Whiterun, 2nd building on the right side, after Warmaidens.

Price: 5000 Gold

Upgrades

Kitchen: 300 Gold

Den: 250 Gold

Alchemy Lab: 500 Gold

Dining Room: 250 Gold

Loft: 200 Gold

Bedroom: 300 Gold

The player can buy a house in Whiterun which can only be earned after completing the “Bleak Falls Barrow Quest” for the Jarl who will grant the player the right to buy a house in the city.

You should talk to Steward Proventus Avenicci to buy the vacant house in Whiterun. After buying the house, you’ll get a manual that will give you the details of the extra stuff that you can buy for the house. You can get a single chest in Breezehome to store your items and a bed to sleep on.

The addition of an Alchemy lab will grant you the ability to make potions at the back of the house, and you should also use the weapon racks(three of them in the house). The house can be expensive for early players but its location is near to the shops and forges for purchasing different items. Most importantly, you can have everything you want for crafting within the city.

Honeyside

Location: Riften, take an immediate right after entering Riften and go to the house at the end of the corner.

Price: 8000 Gold

Upgrades

Porch: 400 Gold

Kitchen: 500 Gold

Bedroom: 600 Gold

Garden: 800 Gold

Alchemy Lab: 1000 Gold

Enchanting Lab: 1000 Gold

This house can be purchased by the player in Riften. All the extra details can be added to the house manually. The player can also use the Enchanting and Alchemy lab to make potions and carry out crafting.

Vlindrel Hall

Location: Markarth, enter the city and turn right, up a steep set of stairs. Keep going up until you reach the house in question

Price: 8000 Gold

You will need to become the Thane of Markarth to buy the Vlindrel Hall – To do that you will need to complete different quests for Jarl and his Steward.

Upgrades

Alchemy Laboratory: 1000 Gold

Enchanting Laboratory: 1000 Gold

Entrance Hall: 500 Gold

Bedroom: 800 Gold

Living Room: 900 Gold

Hijerim

Location: Windhelm, opposite the House of Cruel-Sea

Price: 12000 Gold

You’ll be able to buy the Hijerim in Windhelm and will be able to add the extra furnishing to the house in a way to make potions in the Alchemy lab and do crafting as well.

Upgrades

Alchemy Laboratory: 1500 Gold

Kitchen: 1000 Gold

Arcane Laboratory: 1500 Gold

Living Room: 1500 Gold

Armory: 2000 Gold

Bedroom: 1000 Gold

Clean up of the Murderer’s Mess: 500 Gold

Proudspire Manor

Location: Solitude, next to Skyrim Faction Bards College

Price: 25000 Gold

Upgrades

Patio: 500 Gold

Kitchen: 1500 Gold

Bedroom: 2000 Gold

Living Room: 2000 Gold

Alchemy Lab: 2500 Gold

Enchanting Lab: 2500 Gold

The player will be able to buy Proudspire Manor in Solitude and will be able to add the extra furnishing to the house in a way to make potions in the Alchemy lab and do crafting as well.

Shelters

There are also several shelters that you can buy in the game after completing the quest or condition. The following information will discuss how to buy Shelters in Skyrim and where you can find them. Of course, you need to complete some quests to get Shelters in Skyrim.

Dawnstar Sanctuary

Location: Dawnstar

Questline – Complete all the quests in Dawnstar.

Apprentice’s Quarters

Location: College of Winterhold

Questline – Join College of Winterhold.

Arch-Mage’s Quarters

Location: College of Winterhold

Questline – Complete all the quests in College of Winterhold.

Home of the Blades

Location:

Questline: Main Quest

Jorrvaskr

Location: Whiterun

Questline – Complete all the quests in Whiterun.

Best house mods in Skyrim

In Skyrim, there are so many different mods to change up how houses work. However, these are some of the best mods we’ve found after a lot of rigorous research

Springwood Estate – Player Home

This mod gives the city a touch of unique elegance. One of the additions in this mod is the Spring Wood Estate. This house is one of the best modifications because it is furnished with expensive items and high-quality furniture.

Breezehome by Elianora

A reward for completing Skyrim’s primary quest is Breezehome. Although it is a tiny, pleasant home, it might not be adequate when players level up. It is ideal for the Dragonborn. By completely redesigning the renowned Whiterun home to be deserving of the legendary Dragonborn, the Breezehome by Elianora mod fixes the issue.

Ebongrove – Recall And Teleport SE

Between the Eldregream Sanctuary and the Mzulft Ruins in Eastmarch, Ebongrove- Recall And Teleport SE add a player house.

One of the most original player house mods ever created, it includes practically all the crafting stations, up to eight beds, and even a small interior fish pond.

Elysium Estate SSE

The Elysium Estate SSE mod is among the greatest for Skyrim due to its cozy and atmospheric style.

Two indoor bathrooms, a mechanism for automatically sorting items, unique plants, and the choice to buy cows, goats, and chicks are all included in the update. There is a large basement with numerous mannequins that may be dressed in armor sets, etc.