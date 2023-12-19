Skyrim Fortify One-Handed Potion: Recipe, Ingredients and Effects

Fortify One-Handed Potion increases the damage done by one-handed weapons by a certain percentage over a fixed time duration. Such a potion can come in handy when using a one-handed weapon in combat. The temporary boost in damage can prove to be effective. Apart from the potion, players can also use Fortify One-handed enchantment that can be done on wearable items such as Rings, Bracelets, and Necklaces that grant an increase in damage.

How to craft Fortify One-Handed Potion, The Recipe

To craft yourself some Fortify One-Handed potions, you have to first make sure you have acquired all the ingredients necessary. Multiple ingredients can be mixed to create this potion so there are multiple recipes. Once the ingredients are collected, head on over to an alchemy lab and brew the ingredients to create the potion. All ingredients have multiple effects; hence, creating a potion with different ingredients will lead to potions having more than one effect. For example, Crafting a One-Handed potion with Pearlfish and Heart of Order can also grant effects of restoring health, resisting frost, and fortifying One-Handed.

It’s important to note that the effectiveness of the potion will also depend on your Alchemy Skill Level. So if you want to improve the effect of the potion, invest in Alchemy.

Fortify One-Handed Potion Ingredients and Effects

Below is the list of ingredients that can be used to craft Fortify One-Handed potion. Two of the following ingredients are required to create the potion; players can choose two items based on their desired secondary effects;