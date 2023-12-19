Skyrim Fortify One-Handed Potion: Recipe, Ingredients and Effects

Fortify One-Handed Potion increases the damage done by one-handed weapons by a certain percentage over a fixed time duration. Such a potion can come in handy when using a one-handed weapon in combat. The temporary boost in damage can prove to be effective. Apart from the potion, players can also use Fortify One-handed enchantment that can be done on wearable items such as Rings, Bracelets, and Necklaces that grant an increase in damage.
How to craft Fortify One-Handed Potion, The Recipe
To craft yourself some Fortify One-Handed potions, you have to first make sure you have acquired all the ingredients necessary. Multiple ingredients can be mixed to create this potion so there are multiple recipes. Once the ingredients are collected, head on over to an alchemy lab and brew the ingredients to create the potion. All ingredients have multiple effects; hence, creating a potion with different ingredients will lead to potions having more than one effect. For example, Crafting a One-Handed potion with Pearlfish and Heart of Order can also grant effects of restoring health, resisting frost, and fortifying One-Handed.
It’s important to note that the effectiveness of the potion will also depend on your Alchemy Skill Level. So if you want to improve the effect of the potion, invest in Alchemy.
Fortify One-Handed Potion Ingredients and Effects
Below is the list of ingredients that can be used to craft Fortify One-Handed potion. Two of the following ingredients are required to create the potion; players can choose two items based on their desired secondary effects;
|Ingredient Name
|Location
|Effect One
|Effect Two
|Effect Three
|Effect Four
|Pearlfish
|Fishing Spots
|Restore Stamina
|Resist Frost
|Fortify Smithing
|Fortify One-Handed
|Heart of Order
|Khajiit Caravans
|Restore Health
|Fortify Health
|Fortify One-Handed
|Fortify Two-Handed
|Rock Warble Egg
|Temple of Dibella, Blind Cliff Cave
|Restore Health
|Fortify One-Handed
|Damage Stamina
|Weakness to magic
|Bear Claw
|Bears
|Restore Stamina
|Fortify Health
|Fortify One-Handed
|Damage Magicka Regen
|Small Pearl
|Near alchemy tables, in homes in Hearthfire
|Restore Stamina
|Fortify One-Handed
|Fortify Restoration
|Resist Frost
|Canis Root
|Riften Stables, Morthal Swamps, Autumnwatch Tower
|Damage Stamina
|Fortify One-Handed
|Fortify marksman
|Paralysis
|Hawk Feather
|Hawks, Alchemist Shops
|Cure Diseases
|Fortify Light Armor
|Fortify One-Handed
|Fortify Sneak
|Hanging Moss
|Solitude Catacombs, Blindcliff Cave
|Damage Magicka
|Fortify Health
|Damage Magicka Regen
|Fortify One-Handed
|Stoneflower Petals
|Khajiit Caravans
|Weakness to Shock
|Fortify One-Handed
|Fortify Magicka
|Fortify Enchanting