Skyrim Dragon Shrines Locations Guide



Skyrim is full of dragons and while their appearances are random, they can be found in their shrines protecting the word walls. These Skyrim Dragon Shrines Locations are marked on your map as dragon icon, but if you still can’t find them, use the following pointers.

Skyrim Dragon Shrines Locations

Ancient’s Ascent (Shout: Animal Allegiance)

It’s at the Eastern side of Falreath; the shout wall has “Animal Allegiance.”

Autumnwatch Tower (Shout: Marked for Death)

It’s at the Western side of Riften, in other words… at the South of the Throat of the World.

Bonestrewn Crest (Shout: Frost Breath)

It’s located in Eastern Skyrim, the South of Windhelm. The Shout Wall has “Frost Breath”.

Dragontooth Crater (Shout: Elemental Fury)

It’s located in Western Skyrim, the west of Morthal or the north-east of Markarth, in other words.

Eldersblood Peak (Shout: Disarm)

It’s located in Central Skyrim, the South-West of Morthal. The shout wall has “Disarm”.

Lost Tongue Overlook (Shout: Dismaying Shout)

It can be found in South Eastern Skyrim, travel to the South of Riften. The shout wall has “Dismaying Shout”.

Mount Anthor (Shout: Ice Form)

The North Eastern Skyrim again, the mountains located at the South of Winterhold.

Northwind Summit (Shout: Aura Whisper)

Travel to the North of Rifted or the South of Windhelm to find this dragon shrine, it has the Aura Whisper as well.

Shearpoint (Shouts: Throw Voice – Zul, Mey, Gut)

The location is at the east of Whiterun, in the snowy mountains. You will have to fight the dragon and the other enemy to learn the shout, killing them is not important.

Skyborn Altar (Shout: Frost Breath)

It can be found in Central Skyrim, East of Morthal, climb the mountains. The Shout Word “Frost Breath” is on the Wall.