Skyrim Alchemy Potion Recipes Guide

To make a good potion you need Skyrim Alchemy Potion Recipes, you will have to test every ingredient and its effect by consuming it from the inventory menu. Make sure that you have tried every item once or you won’t be able to use it.

Once you know the properties of each ingredient you can simply go to the Alchemy table and create your items/potions. When you get to the table and access it, a list will appear that will show you every possible potion you can make.

The list is dependent on the ingredients you have in your inventory. If you select a name from there then you will be shown the ingredients for making that potion. Usually, it takes 2 ingredients to create a potion. You can create potions with up to four ingredients but for that you will have to try different ingredients.

Alchemy is all about brewing up various potions for the situations you so desire. From night vision to combat enhancement, it covers just about everything. Although these buffs are temporary; but if utilized in the right way, they can simply make a world of a difference. The right potions can be the difference for you to last just a little bit longer to cut the deal

Don’t hesitate to try different ingredients, the more properties you know, more options you will have, and more effective your potions will be. You can read our Crafting Guide for more.

For more help on Skyrim, you can read our Archetypes, Character Builds, and Tweak Guide.

Skyrim Alchemy Potion Recipes

You are going to want to know the pre-requisites before you start brewing up some of the big boy potions. Let us talk about the different ways you can improve your brewing for the better.

Perks

If you head into the alchemy tree and upgrade each branch, you can very effectively and simply increase the effectiveness of your potions.

The Benefactor perk makes your potions’ positive effects 25% stronger.

Physician boosts the strength of your restorative potions 25% stronger.

Each rank in the tree will increase the strength of your resulting potion by 20% to 100%.

Poisoner perk gives 25% extra strength to your poisons.

Concentrated poison will let your poison affect a second time

Purity allows you to remove the negative effects that certain potions inflict on you. But it also de-values certain potion combinations.

Green Thumb allows you to save your ingredients which means you will have to grind less for your potions.

Enchantments

You can really beef up your potions in general by using enchanted gear. As you unlock the ‘Fortify Alchemy’ enchantment, you will able to place this on your:

Headgear

Gloves or Bracers

Rings

Necklaces

How to make Potions

Before you learn about a potion’s effects, you will have to consume it first; to avoid you from that trouble, you will be seeing a table down below with details on each and every effect. With the knowledge of each ingredient, you can brew them together to make potions for yourself. To do this, head to an Alchemy table which will show you an entire list of every potion you will be able to create from thereon out depending on the knowledge you have. If you select one of these potions, you will have a list of ingredients open up, to make the potion you will be choosing 2 ingredients after which you can choose to add a 3rd ingredient. As you make these potions you will continue on discovering new properties for ingredients which will in turn give you the ability to create more and more potions.

Farming Ingredients

You can find various ingredients spread throughout the nature of Skyrim. Obtaining some ingredients might require you to kill a specific boss so you might have to strap yourself up before you head on into that battle. Other than that, you can buy out all the alchemy ingredients from their respective shops and wait 48 hours for them to re-stick (Inefficient, but it’s 48 hours, you’ve got a bunch to explore).

Make sure you get to know all Alchemists located in the various areas of Skyrim.

There is a glitch, you can follow that works with shopkeepers.

Buy every ingredient.

Save your game.

Kill the shopkeeper.

Load save file.

Repeat

Useful Potions

Below is a list of all potions that you might find useful in your journey through the world of Skyrim. Each potion is tailored to a specific situation. Using something to better your lockpicking can help you get past something you may not have been able to before. These temporary buffs can be extremely useful if you want to do things quickly without the hassle of levelling up; although temporary, they can still be plenty useful if you know what you are doing.