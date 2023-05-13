Silent Hill Downpour Puzzles Solutions Guide



Are you finding it difficult to solve puzzles in Silent Hill Downpour? Read our Silent Hill Downpour Puzzles Solutions detailed solutions for puzzles you will across in different areas of the game to unlock Puzzle Master achievement or trophy.

Silent Hill Downpour Puzzle Solutions

For achievement, you will have to play these puzzles on the hard difficulty. To progress through the story, you can opt for any difficulty you like.

For more help on Silent Hill Downpour, read our Endings, Side-Quests and Mysteries Locations Guide.

Following are the solutions to the story-related and side-quests puzzles you will come across in Silent Hill Downpour, listed by area.

Devil’s Pitstop

Following are the puzzles you can solve in this area:

Diner Safe

Regardless of the difficulty, you choose to solve this puzzle on; code (26381) and dial position (42416) will remain same.

Easy

Turn dial #2 one click to the left.

Turn dial #4 two clicks to the left.

Turn dial #2 three clicks to the left. Now, Dial #2 and #4 are in position.

Turn dial #1 two clicks to the right.

Turn dial #3 one click to the right.

Turn dial #5 three clicks to the left.

Normal

Turn dial #2 one click to the right.

Turn dial #3 two clicks to the left.

Turn dial #4 two clicks to the left.

Turn dial #2 three clicks to the right. Trick dials are now in position.

Turn dial #1 two clicks to the right.

Turn dial #5 three clicks to the left.

Hard

Turn dial #2 two clicks to the right.

Turn dial #3 three clicks to the left.

Turn dial #2 three clicks to the right. Now, Dial #2 and #3 are in position.

Turn dial #4 one click to the right.

Turn dial #5 five clicks to the right. Now, Dial #4 and #5 are in position.

Turn dial #1 three clicks to the left.

Ticket Machine

Solve this puzzle to get free ticket required for the main-story progression.

To earn your free ticket, you need to beat the Jailbreak game. Place three colored balls into the corresponding holes at the top of the machine. Now, when you release the ball, the chamber will fill with water.

When it does, steer the floating ball around the obstacles and into the machine hole while avoiding the traps.

If it falls in the the trap, you will have to start again. Objective is to drop the ball into the machine hole. Increasing the difficulty increases the number of traps.

Devil’s Pit

Following are the puzzles you can solve in this area:

Water Wheels

Solve this puzzle to get access to the previously flooded upper cavern to find first aid and pistol ammo. It will also unlock the elevator that you can use for the main story progression.

Easy

Turn the valve to the left three times to move the first trough forward.

Use the valve in the center (turn it to the left twice) to lower the second trough into the position. Use the valve on the right (turn it to the left once) to move the third trough far enough to catch the water.

When pumps are active, get the first-aid kit and pistol ammo from the flooded area. Return to the water wheels. Use the valve on the right to drive the water on to the wheel directly in front of you (turn the valve to the left) to activate the lift.

Normal

You solve the puzzle pretty much the same way but when you shift the water away from the first wheel, large door drops and block your way downstairs.

To avoid that, look for crate on your way to valves. Slide it between the large wooden doorway to prevent the door from blocking the stairs when you are adjusting valves.

Hard

Move to the top of the stairs but before getting to the valves, slide the crate into the position under the wooden door.

Use the valve (turn it left twice) in the center to lower the second trough into the position. Use the valve (turn it left thrice) on the left to move the first trough forward.

Use the valve (turn it once to the left) on the right to move the third trough far enough to catch the water.

When pumps are active, get the first-aid kit and ammo from the flooded cave. Come back to the valves and use the one on the right (turn the left wall to the left again) to drive the water to the wheel directly in front of you to activate the lift.

Train Station Controls

Solving this puzzle will unlock the train which is required for the main-story progression. To solve it, you need to press the buttons in the following order:

Easy

Press the Red button marked E.

Press the Blue button marked A.

Press the Orange button marked C.

Normal

Press the Blue button marked A.

Press the Green button marked B.

Press the Grey button marked D.

Press the Orange button marked C.

Hard

Press the Grey button marked D.

Press the Red button marked E.

Press the Green button marked B.

Press the Blue button marked A.

Hillside

Following is the puzzle you can solve in this area:

Dispatchers Radio

It’s part of the side-quest ‘All-Points Bulletin’ Points Bulletin’ and requires you to input four codes to dispatch police cars.

To trigger the side-quest you need to come across a patrolling police car and stand in front. It will start a cut-scene. Go to the police station and find the dispatchers office. Active the dispatch radio and input the following codes:

D375

C466

B557

A648

Pearl Creek

Following are the puzzles you can solve in this area:

Stolen Goods

It is linked to ‘Stolen Goods’ side-quest and asks you to deliver the stolen goods to their right-full owners.

The Locket and Gold watch was stolen from the third floor, across the hall from the apartment with the stolen goods. Find the table near the kitchen and place the locket in the case. Look for a desk in the bedroom and place the Gold watch on the display hand.

The Money Box was stolen from the second floor, from the apartment across the hall from the Hillside transition. Place the box in the child’s bedroom next to the scattered coins on the nightstand.

The War Medal was stolen from the ground-floor apartment, from the case on the bedroom nightstand.

After you have placed these stolen goods from where they were stolen, side-quest will end. After that you can go back to the stolen goods apartment to find more swag.

Storage Unit Keypad

You will come across this storage unit in narrow alley north of Pearl Creek underground entrance. Code to open the storage unit is 827.

Centennial Building

Following are the puzzles you can solve in this area:

Office Envelopes

Get the ID card from room 104 to enter Room 105. Arrange six envelopes on the desk to reveal a number.

Easy

Three envelopes are already in position.

Normal

Only one envelope is in position.

Hard

You will have to arrange all envelopes.

The number will always come out to be 851136. You can use this code to unlock the door blocking the second-floor offices.

Vault Door

You will find this door in the beginning area on the second floor. To unlock this door, collect the projector slides from the mayor’s desk in room 200.

Play them on the projector in the video archive room on the second floor and figure out the combination to the vault. Combination for all difficulties is IX-VI-I.

Chastain Heights

Following is the puzzle you can solve in this area:

Projection Room Keypad

You can find this projection room in the theater room. You need it to access the last film reel. It is part of the ‘Cinema Virte’ side-quest.

Locate the three film reels to figure out the code. The code is 9241.

St. Marias Monastery

Following are the puzzles you can solve in this area:

Cue Lights

You will find these in theater. Number of tags and contents of the technicians notes are subjected to the level of difficulty you choose to play this puzzle at. However, the action indicated by the cue lights is same for all three difficulties.

Turn off the house lights by flipping the switch near the ladder. To play the opening music, turn the gramophone’s crank. Aim the beam at the center of the stage by activating the spotlight. Drop the first set in the position by activating the winch left of the spotlight. Drop the second set in the position by activating the winch right of the spotlight. To produce a rain effect, spin the wooden cylinder. To produce a thunder effect, strike the hanging sheet metal.

X-Ray Machine

You will find it in Hospice. You need to scan the screamers to find out which of them has the items you need. To start the scan, roll a Gurney into position and then activate the control panel.

If you see clean x-ray on the monitor, move to next screamer. Continue until you find objects in the body of the screamer. When you find them on the monitor, pull that screamer out and inspect it.

Follow the instructions on the screen to search the chest cavity. If the screamer becomes agitated by your actions, it’s a hint that you are closer to the object you want to retrieve.

Locate these items, retrieve them, and it will trigger a cut-scene. If you succeed, you receive a key and Rhyme page #3.

Hansel and Gretel Puzzle

This puzzle can be found in the small theatre area where you are supposed to complete the stage directions as per technician’s notes. This has to be done for the play found on the balcony.

On the very right side of the balcony use the lever to dim the light and then activate the spotlight and direct it towards the stage.

This will trigger the curtains to open and then you must interact with the lever on either side of the spotlight to lower the forest and cabin backdrops.

Head to the corner of balcony to spin the lever that makes the sound of the wind and then use the baton to hit the metal plate to make a thunderous sound. This will complete the puzzle.

Bell Puzzle

There is only one method of solving this puzzle for all three difficulty levels which will be explained below.

You will need a pattern to right the bells accordingly. Jump down the window and go to the room in the left side which is filled with mannequins.

Upon going further you will find candle, pick the blue candles up which will spawn two dolls that you must kill.

Now go to the other side which will take you to the control room where you will pull two levers down. One opens the curtains while the other brings down the chandelier with a Prisoner Minions that you may kill or evade.

Put the candles on the chandelier, light them up and raise it up.

A pattern will appear above the stage, take a note of that and proceed towards mini stage maze where you will find three bells.

Ring them according to the pattern as follows: Right the left bell, Ring it again, Right the center bell, Ring the right bell and finally right the left bell.

Cottage Puzzle

You will find this puzzle right after Hansel and Gretel Puzzle in the Monastery. It is solved by rotating the square boxes to left and right.

As the level increases, the number of squares to rotate increases hence making it more challenging! The squares per level are as follows:

Easy – 4×4 puzzle, 16 boxes

Normal 5×5 puzzle, 25 boxes

Hard 6×6 puzzle, 36 boxes

To solve it solve the small portions and checkpoints within the picture which are as follows:

Sandcastle and shovel on top left corner

Boat at top right corner

Red and white ball on the right side

Doll in the center

Once solved the chest containing black board eraser and part two of The Bogeyman Rhym opens.

Pleasant River

Following is the puzzle you can solve in this area:

Pleasant River Safe

Look for this safe in the two-story house near the docks. Unlock it to retrieve a colt handgun. Whatever difficulty you choose to play this puzzle on; code (16814) and dial position (42416)will remain same.

Easy

Turn dial #1 three clicks to the right.

Turn dial #2 four clicks to the left.

Turn dial #3 four clicks to the left.

Turn dial #4 two clicks to the left.

Turn dial #5 two clicks to the right.

Normal

Turn dial #1 three clicks to the right.

Turn dial #2 four clicks to the left, making dial #3 spin into relative position.

Turn dial #4 two clicks to the left.

Turn dial #5 two clicks to the right.

Hard

Turn dial #2 four clicks to the left.

Turn dial #5 two clicks to the right.

Turn dial #3 one click to the right.

Turn dial #1 one click to the right.

Found something missing? Contribute away!