Shin Megami Tensei V Recovery Skills Guide

In our today’s guide, we will talk about the Recovery skills in Shin Megami Tensei V and what purpose do they serve to you in boss fights and battles against regular enemies.

Shin Megami Tensei V Recovery Skills

In your battles against other enemies, recovery skills are what you need to keep you alive. These skills are used to recover your health, revive your dead teammates, and cure ailments at the cost of MP and CC.

Below is a list of every recovery/healing skill that you can use in Shin Megami Tensei V:

Healing Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned by Dia Heals an ally for some HP 8 MP Rank 2 Single Pixie at Lv.6 Neko Shogun at Lv.6 Kodama at Lv.6 Cait Sith at Lv.6 Mermaid at Lv.8 Fortuna at Lv.6 Apsaras at Lv.6 Inugami at Lv.6 Media Heals the party for some HP 30 MP Rank 6 All Leanan Sidhe at Lv.23 High Pixie at Lv.25 Makami at Lv.22 Feng Huang at Lv.22 Kikuri-Hime at Lv.22 Hua Po at Lv.25 Parvati at Lv.21 Diarama Heals an ally for greater HP 15 MP Rank 3 Single Take-Minakata at Lv.15 Principality at Lv.11 Anahita at Lv.11 Hariti at Lv.11 Silky at Lv.11 Horus at Lv.11 Mediarama Heals the party for greater HP 60 MP Rank 12 All Anubis at Lv.50 Kushinada-Hime at Lv.42 Isis at Lv.45 Clotho at Lv.45 Throne at Lv.50 Diarahan Fully heals an ally 35 MP Rank 7 Single Yurlungur at Lv.29 Dominion at Lv.29 Titania at Lv.26 Mitra at Lv.26 Camael at Lv.27 Mediarahan Fully heals the entire party 150 MP Rank 30 All Cybele at Lv.119 Lakshmi at Lv.112 Sraosha at Lv.112 Alilat at Lv.112 Mada at Lv.112 Raphael at Lv.112 Vishnu at Lv.112

Status Recovery Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned by Patra Cures some ailments of an ally 8 MP Rank 2 Single Pixie at Lv.6 Angel at Lv.6 Feng Huang at Lv.6 Diamrita Greatly cures ailments of an ally 30 MP Rank 6 Single Demeter at Lv.21 Gabriel at Lv.22 Me Patra Greatly cures ailments of the entire party 30 MP Rank 6 All Mothman at Lv.30 Anzu at Lv.30 Isis at Lv.22 Raphael at Lv.22

Revive Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned by Recarm Revies your dead ally with some HP 20 MP Rank 4 Single Angel at Lv.15 Kikuri-Hime at Lv.15 Attis at Lv.15 Samarecarm Revives your dead ally with full HP 60 MP Rank 12 Single Cybele at Lv.47 Gabriel at Lv.45

Magatsuhi Skills

Skill Effect Cost Rank Target Learned by 301,600,000 Lights N/A 1 CC Rank 50 N/A Angel, Archangel, Principality, Power, Dominion, Throne Eternal Prayer Fully heals the entire party, Greatly cures ailments of the entire party, and Revives your dead ally with full HP. 1 CC Rank 50 N/A Fortuna, Ame-no-Uzume, Anahita, Parvati, Sarasvati, Scathach, Lakshmi, Demeter Rejuvenating Water N/A 1 CC Rank 50 N/A Kikuri-Hime, Hariti, Isis, Cybele, Skadi, Alilat , Inanna, Danu

