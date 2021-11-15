Shin Megami Tensei V Recovery Skills Guide

In our today’s guide, we will talk about the Recovery skills in Shin Megami Tensei V and what purpose do they serve to you in boss fights and battles against regular enemies.
Shin Megami Tensei V Recovery Skills
In your battles against other enemies, recovery skills are what you need to keep you alive. These skills are used to recover your health, revive your dead teammates, and cure ailments at the cost of MP and CC.
Below is a list of every recovery/healing skill that you can use in Shin Megami Tensei V:
Healing Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned by
|Dia
|Heals an ally for some HP
|8 MP
|Rank 2
|Single
|Pixie at Lv.6
Neko Shogun at Lv.6
Kodama at Lv.6
Cait Sith at Lv.6
Mermaid at Lv.8
Fortuna at Lv.6
Apsaras at Lv.6
Inugami at Lv.6
|Media
|Heals the party for some HP
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Leanan Sidhe at Lv.23
High Pixie at Lv.25
Makami at Lv.22
Feng Huang at Lv.22
Kikuri-Hime at Lv.22 Hua
Po at Lv.25
Parvati at Lv.21
|Diarama
|Heals an ally for greater HP
|15 MP
|Rank 3
|Single
|Take-Minakata at Lv.15
Principality at Lv.11
Anahita at Lv.11
Hariti at Lv.11
Silky at Lv.11
Horus at Lv.11
|Mediarama
|Heals the party for greater HP
|60 MP
|Rank 12
|All
|Anubis at Lv.50
Kushinada-Hime at Lv.42
Isis at Lv.45
Clotho at Lv.45
Throne at Lv.50
|Diarahan
|Fully heals an ally
|35 MP
|Rank 7
|Single
|Yurlungur at Lv.29
Dominion at Lv.29
Titania at Lv.26
Mitra at Lv.26
Camael at Lv.27
|Mediarahan
|Fully heals the entire party
|150 MP
|Rank 30
|All
|Cybele at Lv.119
Lakshmi at Lv.112
Sraosha at Lv.112
Alilat at Lv.112
Mada at Lv.112
Raphael at Lv.112
Vishnu at Lv.112
Status Recovery Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned by
|Patra
|Cures some ailments of an ally
|8 MP
|Rank 2
|Single
|Pixie at Lv.6
Angel at Lv.6
Feng Huang at Lv.6
|Diamrita
|Greatly cures ailments of an ally
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|Single
|Demeter at Lv.21
Gabriel at Lv.22
|Me Patra
|Greatly cures ailments of the entire party
|30 MP
|Rank 6
|All
|Mothman at Lv.30
Anzu at Lv.30
Isis at Lv.22
Raphael at Lv.22
Revive Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned by
|Recarm
|Revies your dead ally with some HP
|20 MP
|Rank 4
|Single
|Angel at Lv.15
Kikuri-Hime at Lv.15
Attis at Lv.15
|Samarecarm
|Revives your dead ally with full HP
|60 MP
|Rank 12
|Single
|Cybele at Lv.47
Gabriel at Lv.45
Magatsuhi Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned by
|301,600,000 Lights
|N/A
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|N/A
|Angel, Archangel, Principality, Power, Dominion, Throne
|Eternal Prayer
|Fully heals the entire party, Greatly cures ailments of the entire party, and Revives your dead ally with full HP.
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|N/A
|Fortuna, Ame-no-Uzume, Anahita, Parvati, Sarasvati, Scathach, Lakshmi, Demeter
|Rejuvenating Water
|N/A
|1 CC
|Rank 50
|N/A
|Kikuri-Hime, Hariti, Isis, Cybele, Skadi, Alilat , Inanna, Danu
Unique Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Cost
|Rank
|Target
|Learned by
|Ancient Mother’s Love
|Greatly heals the entire party, cures some ailments of the entire party, and removes any negative effects on the party.
|200 MP
|N/A
|All
|Danu
|Eleusinian Harvest
|Fully heals the entire party, Greatly cures ailments of the entire party, and increases health by 30%.
|150 MP
|N/A
|All
|Demeter
|Humble Blessing
|Heals some of the HP of the entire party
|15 MP
|N/A
|All
|Angel
|Sun’s Radiance
|Greatly heals a single ally and cures some ailments of the ally.
|12 MP
|N/A
|Single
|Hayataro