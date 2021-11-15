Shin Megami Tensei V Pazuzu Boss Guide

Pazuzu is an intimidating mini-boss that you encounter early in SMT V. However, with the right strategy, you can easily push him over and rescue the mermaids. In this Shin Megami Tensei V guide, we’ll show you exactly how you can defeat the Pazuzu boss by outlining details surrounding the fight.

Shin Megami Tensei V Pazuzu Boss

After accepting the Cursed Mermaid from a mermaid near the Hamamatsucho Layline, look for Pazuzu o the map. He’ll be hovering over a group of Mermaids.

How to Defeat Pazuzu in SMT 5

Ironically, the Mermaids Pazuzu is hounding actually possess the very skill attribute he is weak to. That’s right, Pazuzu is weak to Ice attacks.

So to defeat Pazuzu we recommend that you add Mermaid to your party before going for the fight. This is because the Mermaid has a unique ice skill, the Stormcaller Song.

Just about any demon with bufu will be very effective in this fight. Asparas also has access to Bufu and has great magic stats, so she is a good option as well.

Pazuzu will use physical, dark attack and force attacks. We recommend that you have a healer, such as an Angel with Humble Blessing to constantly heal up any nasty hits.

Furthermore, try and have demons that aren’t weak to dark as Pazuzu will use Mudo, which can even instant kill if you’re weak to it! Make sure to Essence fusion an affinity that blocks Mudo onto your Nahobino.

Also, try and have some demons that block force and none that are weak to it. This will eat up one of Pazuzu’s actions when he uses Mazan.

One thing you absolutely need to bring is a dark dampener. When Pazuzu charges up his Magatsuhi, use this to basically nullify his Magatsuhi attack.

Keep hitting Pazuzu’s weakness constantly and you’ll eventually wear him down and be able to defeat Pazuzu in SMT 5.