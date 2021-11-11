Shin Megami Tensei V Essence Fusion Guide

Essence Fusion is a mechanic in SMT V that lets you grant the skills and affinities of demons to other demons or your protagonist. In this guide, we’ll go over how Essence Fusion works in Shin Megami Tensei V.

Shin Megami Tensei V Essence Fusion

A key part of SMT 5’s combat revolves around using skills that your character has a great affinity with, and enemies have a bad resistance to. So, having the right skills on your demons and Nahobino are important. This is where Essence Fusion comes in.

Before we get to essence fusion, let’s talk a little about essence in Shin Megami Tensei V and how you can get some to perform fusions.

How to get Essence in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Essences in SMT V are a culmination of demon traits and skills. Through essence fusion, you can grant these to the protagonist or your summoned demons.

So, in order to perform Essence Fusion, you’ll need Essences. Here’s how and where you can get Essences in SMT V

Find them in Treasure chests and amalgams

Obtained by completing side quests and requests given by demons.

Essence Fusion in SMT 5

Essence Fusion involves you giving yourself or another demon the abilities of the demon for which you have the essences.

The protagonist or demon can inherit the traits and affinities in a particular essence, enabling you to modify their attributes and abilities to your liking.

To start, enter the world of Shadows menu and chose the demon you want to enhance or your protagonist.

Next choose the essence you like. Since Essences in Shin Megami Tensei 5 have a wide range of character traits and affinities, you can freely select the one you want or prefer.

Then select the skills you want to have from the skill pool. Keep in mind affinities when making your skill selections as they will either increase or decrease the effectiveness of a skill.

Click Y to ensure that the settings are applied, and then click A to perform the fusion.

Essence Fusion Miracles

In the miracle section, you can greatly enhance essence fusion by selecting specific miracles. Some will grant you XP for essence fusion and one will even unlock the ability to transfer entire demon affinities!

So, you can imbue your character or summoned demon with a demon’s set of vulnerabilities and resistances depending on what best suits a circumstance.