Shin Megami Tensei V Loup Garou Boss Guide

If you’re having trouble defeating Loup Garou and are in need of a little help, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing the ideal strategy to defeat Shin Megami Tensei V Loup Garou Boss.

Shin Megami Tensei V Loup Garou Boss

Before we dive into the strategy for defeating Loup Garou, let’s take a look at his stats and skills so you know what you’re up against.

Loup Garou Stats

Strength: 30

Vitality: 23

Magic: 30

Agility: 21

Luck: 17

Weaknesses: Light, Ice

Resistance: Fire

Immunity: Electric

Loup Garou Skills

Axel Claw +3: 2-4 Medium Physical attacks that choose random targets.

Critical Aura: Grants itself a buff, making its next Strength-based attack 100% accurate and a guaranteed critical hit.

Damascus Claw +3: 2-3 Medium Physical attacks that target one unit.

Fang Breaker +3: Weak Physical attack that targets one unit and lowers their attack for 3 turns by 1 rank.

Souffle D’éclair +2: Strong Electric attack that targets one unit.

How to Defeat Loup Garou in SMT 5

First of all, since Loup Garou is weak against Light and Ice, you’ll need to build your party around that.

Another key thing to note when building your party is that most of Loup Garou’s damage comes from his physical attacks. He hits like a truck with these physical attacks and can practically one-shot low-level Demons if he’s not weakened.

So, you need to also have characters that can inflict weakness on Loup Garou and characters that can regenerate the team’s HP.

Hence, some of the most ideal characters for this situation are Jack Frost, Shiisaa, and Ame-no-Uzume. Among these, Jack Frost is the most important character to have.

Now, once you start the fight, the very first thing you need to do is weaken Loup Garou’s defenses. If you have Jack Frost, you can do this using the Jack Bufula +4 skill, which will lower Loup Garou’s Defense by 1 rank for 3 turns.

For your next attacks, use any Light or Ice attacks that can inflict medium/heavy damage to him.

Ideally, you’d want to use attacks like the protagonist’s Bufula +3 attack which will do Medium Ice damage to him or Ame-no-Uzume’s Hama +3 attack which deals Weak Light damage to him and also has a chance of instakilling (due to the weakness on him).

For your penultimate attack, use a skill that decreases the physical/magical attack of Loup Garou. If you have Shiisaa, you can use his Tarunda +2 or Phys/Elec Dampener skills.

This will stop him from one-shotting your Demons when his turn comes. And then finally, use guard and brace for impact.

After Loup Garou’s turn ends, you need to use a Magatuhi skill that can increase the damage of your allies or guarantee critical hits. Jack Frost will come in handy once again as his Magatsuhi skill will make the attacks of all allies Critical for 1 turn.

Now, go back to the same rotation that you just did in your first turn. Weaken Loup Garou’s defenses, then attack, then decrease his damage and then guard.

In between this rotation, make sure to use healing items to regenerate your team’s HP as they’ll be losing it really quickly during this fight, even with all the debuffs on Loup Garou.

You can also use an item to recover the MP of an ally if they’re running low on that. And remember to use your Magatsuhi skills as soon as the gauge is filled up. This will help you out a lot in the fight.

This is the ideal strategy to defeat Loup Garou. Keep doing this rotation and you’ll make quick work of him.