Rumor: Shin Megami Tensei 5 Coming To Xbox Game Pass

A new rumor has been started by a leaker named Sn0w1n, who claims to have heard that at this year’s SMT 30th Anniversary event, Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be announced to be going multiplatform, and coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One. However, of course, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Shin Megami Tensei is Atlus’s main series, though Persona, its spinoff series, has become a great deal more popular. While Shin Megami Tensei 4 and 5 both released, the latter on the Switch, the series has jumped between platforms fairly often, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for it to go multiplatform.

Persona 5, for instance, the most recent entry in the Persona series, originally released exclusively on Playstation 4. However, a while after, it also went multiplatform, arriving on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, along with next-gen consoles.

Shin Megami Tensei IV was a Nintendo 3DS exclusive, while Shin Megami Tensei 5 was a Switch title that was originally announced at the Switch’s reveal event, and was only released in 2021. If Atlus is actually working on bringing it to multiplatform, it would likely be a big boost to the series.

Various other Shin Megami Tensei spinoffs other than Persona have also gone multiplatform. The most recent one, Soul Hackers 2, released in August of 2022 on Steam, Xbox, and Playstation, so with that and Persona together there’s no reason why Shin Megami Tensei 5 shouldn’t also be ported to other platforms.

The SMT 30th Anniversary event will be happening on May 5 and May 6, so if we hear anything about Shin Megami Tensei 5 going multiplatform, it will most likely be on one of those two days. In the meantime, all we can do is keep on the lookout for more information about it in the future.