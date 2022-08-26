Saints Row Discoveries: Weather Station Locations

Discoveries are special, side activities designed for players through which they can earn bonus rewards in Saints Row. There are 9 types of discoveries in the game scattered throughout the world and each district has a different number of discoveries marked with yellow icons on the map.

These discoveries can easily be unlocked by simply passing through their locations. As you progress through the Saints Row Reboot, gradually you will be able to unlock all of them.

Furthermore, to 100% clear each district in the game, you need to complete all the discoveries too along with the main and side quests. So, it is better to leave them for the end. Once you are done with the main quests and have unlocked all the discoveries, go through them one by one. This way you will not lose track of discoveries and you can easily complete all of them.

Weather stations are one of the 9 types of discoveries found in Saints Row Reboot that are scattered throughout the game. These towers are relatively easy to find. Just open up your mobile and head towards the weather station icon.

You will observe a glowing orb of yellow hue even when you are far away from the station. That glowing orb is at the top of the Weather Tower. Read on through the following guide which provides details on locations of Weather Stations in Saints Row Reboot.

Weather Station Locations In Saints Row

Idols Territory

This territory has a total of 4 Weather Station Discoveries and one of them can be found in the Monte Vista district at top of the large billboard with Santo Ileso written on it. You can use a helicopter to reach the tower.

Another one can be found in Marina West alongside the river flowing through the district. Follow the marker on your phone and eventually, you will be able to find it.

Similarly, Marina East district also has one weather station alongside the road at the edge of the district.

Lastly, you will be able to find one on the east side of the Old town district near the apartments.

Los Panteros Territory

This territory has 5 Weather Stations and the first one is found in the West Providencia district at the top of a hill.

Another one can be found in the East Providencia area near an old broken house.

Similarly, one can be found in the Mercado District.

Lastly, 2 of the Weather Stations can be found in the Smelterville East district. One is inside the factory alongside the warehouse and another one is outside near a hill.

Marshall Territory

This territory only has 1 weather station found in the El Dorado District at top of the Horse Feathers building. Use a helicopter to reach the tower easily.

Kavanagh Country Territory

This territory has a considerably higher amount of Weather Stations than the other territories i.e., 10. 3 of these can be found on the North side of the Rojas Desert. One near a steep cliff, the second on top of a hill, and the third near a gateway made of rocks.

One station can be found on the south side of the Rojas Desert in a clearing near a steep cliff.

Badlands North district also contains 2 of the Weather Stations. One at the top of the mountain near an old warehouse and the second on a hill in a clearing.

Similarly, Badlands south district has 5 weather stations. For the first station, climb uphill from the river and you will find it alongside the fence.

The second one is found in the city near the tall buildings. For the third one, travel to the marker and you will find it near an old house. Follow the marker location for the others too so that you can easily find them.