The Boss and his crew members don’t just have to drive around the world of Santo Illeso. There are other modes of transportation as well one of which includes flying helicopters. If you are interested in having a chopper of your own, our guide will tell you how to get a Helicopter in Saints Row Reboot and fly it around the world.

How to Get a Helicopter in Saints Row

There are a number of ways through which you can get a helicopter. It all depends on you, which way you want to follow in order to achieve it. The easiest way to get a helicopter is by stealing it.

Head to the Monte Vista area, home of the elites of Santo Illeso. Among all the houses located there, one of them will contain a helicopter. This one is located on the northeast side of the hilly area. You just have to search for a helipad where a helicopter will be waiting for you to steal.

Another way to get a helicopter is by completing one of the main missions of the story called Forge. This one is the best way if you want a helipad along with a helicopter. By completing this mission, you will get a helicopter that will be capable of firing rockets and along with it, you will have access to the Saints HQ which will contain a helipad.

Where to Find the Advanced Tornado Helicopter

Do note that both the methods mentioned above will get you a Thomson helicopter, which is also known as a civilian helicopter. Though it is fun to fly in it you might wonder how to get the advanced version and superior Tornado Helicopter.

The only way to get the Tornado heli in Saints Row Reboot is by flying your regular Thomson helicopter over Prison. You need to be careful about being attacked but it won’t be something that can’t be handled.

Do look at the north side of the prison where you will find some containers lying. You may find a Tornado helicopter by a container. Now, this is not a sure thing that every time, you will see a Tornado. So, you may have to visit it a few times before getting your hands on one. This may take a while, but it definitely is worth a shot.

After you get a Tornado helicopter, take it all the way back to Saints HQ and land it. It will get saved into your Saints Row Reboot vehicle list and this way, it can be respawned back every time.