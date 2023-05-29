Saints Row: The Third gives you a plethora of opportunities to extend the popularity of Saints. Among these opportunities are different unlockable items and bonus which you can unlock by completing the specified tasks. That is why we have compiled this Saints Row The Third Unlockables guide to help you access everything the game has to offer.

These unlockables make it easy for you to rise to the top of the Steelport power matrix. The purpose of this guide is to help you unlock everything in Saints Row The Third.

For more help on Saints Row: The Third, read our Weapons Guide, Walkthrough, and Crashes troubleshooting guide.

Saints Row The Third Unlockables

Among the unlockables are – Cash and Respect Bonuses, Cribs, Strongholds, Properties, Items, Outfits, Gang Customizations, Vehicles, and Homies.

How To Unlock Cash and Respect Bonuses

Get 10% Respect Bonus by blowing the syndicate tower in Mission 13

Get 10% Cash Bonus by saving the syndicate tower i.e defusing the bomb in Mission 13.

Unlock $25,000 Lump Sum on selling hos to Morningstar in Mission 30.

In Mission 30,unlock $1,000 Hourly Income by keeping hos for the Saints.

Get $500 Hourly Income by purchasing the upgrades which costs $3500 and requires level 4.

Get $1,000 Hourly Income by purchasing the upgrades costing $ 10,000 and requiring level 11.

Achieve $15,000 Hourly Income by purchasing the upgrades which costs $17,000 abd level 20.

Get 5% Respect Bonus by purchasing upgrades that require level 7 and costs $6,000.

Gain 10% Respect Bonus on leveling up to level 15 and purchasing upgrades costing upto $13,000.

Get 15% Respect Bonus by leveling upto level 30 and buying upgrades costing $21,250.

Gain 5-15% Respect Bonus (5% per LVL) by purchasing all available upgrades and conquering the Safeword Stronghold in Mission 29.

Unlock 5-15% Hourly Income in the New Colvin District (5% per LVL) by purchasing all available upgrades and conquering the Safeword Stronghold in Mission 29.

Get 5-15% Respect Bonus (5% per LVL) by completing Mission 37 and purchasing all upgrades as well as conquering the Burns Hill Nuke Plant.

Unlock 5-15% Hourly Income in the New Colvin District (5% per LVL) by purchasing all upgrades as well as conquering the Burns Hill Nuke Plant in Mission 37.

Get 5-15% Respect Bonus (5% per LVL) by Conquering the 3 Court Casino and purchase all available upgrades in Mission 43.

Get 5-15% Hourly Income in the New Colvin District (5% per LVL) by Conquering the 3 Court Casino and purchase all available upgrades in Mission 43.

How To Unlock Crib/Stronghold/Properties

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Unlock the Shaundi’s Ex’s Apartment Crib by completing Mission 3.

Get the Saints H.Q by finishing Mission 3.

Complete Mission 14 and make the Zimos’s Crib yours.

Get the Kingzie’s Crib by completing Mission 14.

Make the Angel’s Crib yours by finishing Mission 14.

Earn the Safeword Stronghold by completing Mission 29.

Complete Mission 37 and unlock the Burns Hill Nuke Plant.

Make the 3 Court Casino as your property by completing Mission 43.

How To Unlock Items and Outfits

Get the Cardinal Outfit by completing Mission 3.

RC Processor can be yours after you’re done with Mission 13.

The Penetrator can be unlocked after Mission 14.

Unlock the SA-3 Airstrike after Mission 34.

Complete mission 38 to get the Cyber Buster.

Choose R&D Satchel Charge research to unlock the Satchel Charges after Mission 39.

You can unlock Sonic Boom after completing Mission 40.

Complete Mission 44 by Spare Killbane to get the Apoca-Fist.

Nocturne can be unlocked at Friendly Fire.

Cyber Blaster can also be unlocked at Friendly Fire.

Take the Reaper Drone from your Crib Weapon Cache after completing your third mission, We’re Going to Need Guns

Woodsman can be unlocked at Murderbrawl XXXI from Friendly Fire

Annihilator, McManus 2015, K-8 Krukov and AR-55 can be found in The Belgian Problem at the Friendly Fire

S3X Hammer and Viper Laser Rifle can be unlocked at Friendly Fire during Gang Bang

How To Unlock Gang Customization

Unlock Morningstar after you complete Mission 29 by taking control of the Safeword Stronghold.

You can unlock the Deckers after completing Mission 37 and taking control of the Burns Hill Nuke Plant.

Luchadores can be unlocked by finishing Mission 43 and conquering the 3 Court Casino.

Complete Mission 47 to unlock the Space suit.

Cops can be unlocked by complete all instances of Escort Kinzie.

Unlock National guard after you complete all instances of Tank Mayhem.

Hos can be unlocked after completing all instances of Snatch-Hos.

Strippers can be yours after you complete all instances of Escort-Hos.

Mascots can be unlocked after you complete all instances of Prof. Genki.

Unlock the Wrestlers once you complete all instances of Tiger Escort.

Gimps can be unlocked after completing Return to Steelport

Unlock the SNG once you’ve completed the Tank Mayhem

How To Unlock Vehicles

Get the Gunship after you complete Mission 28.

F-69 VTOL can be unlocked once mission 32 is taken care of.

Gain access to the Spotlight Helicopter after you finish Mission 35.

Complete mission 38 to unlock the ASP tank.

Unlock the Specter Jet Bike after you are done with Mission 39.

Choose R&D STAG bike research to unlock the the Specter Jet Bike in Mission 39.

Choose R&D prototype tank research to get the STAG Prototype Tank after completing Mission 39.

Complete Mission 45 to unlock the STAG N-Forcer by Killing Killbane.

Unlock the Cyrus’s VTOL after you complete Mission 46.

Get the Saints Raider (Rover) when you complete mission 47.

Unlock the X-2 Phantom by completing all Cyberspace Trail Blazing.

Gain access to Wraith after you complete all Cyberspace Trail Blazing.

Morningstar Infugeo, Justice, Criminal can be yours after you complete mission 29.

Decker can be yours after you complete Mission 37.

Luchadore is unlocked after ending Mission 43.

Buy Rondini’s Boat Dock to unlock Watercraft. Once unlocked, you’ll have plenty of Watercrafts available at your Crib Garage such as Miami (Average), Commander (Average), Shark (Average)

Buy Airplane Hangar to unlock Aircraft. Once unlocked, you’ll have multiple Aircrafts at your Crib Garage such as AB Destroyer (Average), Snipes 57 (Average), Woodpecker (Average)

Mars Rover will be available at your Crib Garage after completing Gangstas in Space

Cyber Tank will be unlocked after finishing deckers.die. You’ll find it in your Crib Garage ASP (Standard)

How To Unlock Homies