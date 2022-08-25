Saints Row Discoveries: Shooting Gallery Locations

If you like target practices, you’ll love the Shooting Galleries in Saints Row Reboot. Shooting Galleries are small mini-games offered across the map of Saints Row which require you to shoot 15 targets to win a variety of rewards.

If you want to try them out, read on through this guide to learn about the locations of all of the Shooting Galleries Saints Row has to offer.

Shooting Gallery Locations

There are a total of six shooting galleries available in SR Reboot, 2 of them are in the Rojas Desert North, 2 in Badlands South, 1 in Rojas Desert South, and 1 in Badlands North.

Abduction Site – Rojas Desert South

This Shooting Gallery is located way at the southwestern edge of the Rojas Desert South, near the Cranston Dam as shown on the map. Here, there are about 15 figures of alien invaders on and around the central round structure which you have to shoot and destroy.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000, 1200 XP, and the Saints Lawgiver patterns.

Bored Clerks – Rojas Desert North

This Shooting Gallery is located at the western edge of the Rojas Desert North, at the Gas Station as shown on the map. Here, there are about 15 targets you need to shoot at. Nine of them are located on the eastern end of the ‘Quicksave’ structure, with 5 at its roof and the last one at the top of the gas pump, which you can shoot from the roof of Quicksave.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000, 1200 XP, and MDI-36 Tac Pistol.

Twin Coyote – Rojas Desert North

This Shooting Gallery is located somewhat to the southeast of the Rojas Desert North, at the Twin Coyote Arcade as shown on the map below. Here, there are about 14 targets you need to shoot scattered across the area, and 1 more attached to the windmill in the corner.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000, 1200 XP, and the Foam Finger Gun patterns.

Airplane Grave – Badlands South

This Shooting Gallery is located somewhat at the center of Badlands South, in an area near the old crashed plane next to the lake. Here, there are 15 targets you need to shoot at. 2 of them are below the plane’s right wing and 1 above it, 2 at the back of the plane, 1 above the left wing, 1 on the boat, 1 in the lake next to the dock, 2 in front of the plane and the rest around the structure supported by the buses.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000, 1200 XP, and the Foam Finger Gun.

Junkyard – Badlands South

This Shooting Gallery is located at the northeastern corner of Badlands South, in a container junkyard west of the Sanitorium Flats. Here, there are about 15 targets you need to shoot, of which 3 of them are on top of the central pile of containers, while 12 of them are situated around it.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000 and 1200 XP.

Old West – Badlands North

This Shooting Gallery is located at the northwestern corner of Badlands North, in an old ghost town. It might be hard to see the targets here though, but you can find 1 right at the start near the cartwheel. 10 of them are around the structures to the left of the road and the rest five are located around the structures to the right, way at the other end of the town.

The rewards for this Shooting Gallery include $4000, 1200 XP, and the 1848 Cavalry Revolver patterns.