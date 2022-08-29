Saints Row Discoveries: Photo Hunt Locations

Photo Hunt is one of the many Discovery Activities you can complete in Saints Row. Upon clicking all the required pictures in different locations on the map, you’ll complete this Activity and will unlock the Tourist trophy and achievement.
In this guide, we’ll be showing all Photo Hunt Locations in the Saints Row Reboot.
All Saints Row Photo Hunt Locations
There are 43 Photo Hunt Locations in Saints Row Reboot. With each location found in a specific district rewarding you with additional EXP upon their collection.
Once you’ve found the locations, take out your camera and zoom in a bit till the borders turn green indicating that it’s a perfect frame. Once the frame is fit, simply press the D-pad upwards to take a picture and collect the item.
Mercado
Below are the two Photo Hunt locations found in Mercado.
Photo Hunt #1: West On-Ramp Mural
For the first Photo Hunt in Mercado, you must click a picture of West On-Ramp Mural.
Photo Hunt #2: Jackalope
This Photo Hunt requires you to take a picture of a Jackalope at the La Bodega Drugs- Groceries-Liquor store, next to a Phoenix lx Billboard.
Smelterville West
You’ll find two Photo Hunt opportunities in Smelterville West.
Photo Hunt #1: Milk Carton
Visit the Milk factory and take a picture of the large Milk Carton next to the parking area.
Photo Hunt #2: Joe Cola Bottle Cap
Visit the Joe Cola Corporation and take a picture of the Joe Cola Bottle Cap Logo.
Smelterville East
Below are the two Photo Hunts found in Smelterville East.
Photo Hunt #1: Boomers Sign
Visit the Boomers Fire-works factory and take a picture of the Boomers Short-Fuse Fireworks signs on the factory next to the Big One Billboard.
Photo Hunt #2: Flaming Hot Billboard
Visit the Flaming Hot Panther Juice and take a picture of the: Flaming Hot Billboard above.
West Providencia
Below are the three Photo Hunts found in West Providencia.
Photo Hunt #1: Panther Rock
Fast Travel to the desert area to take a picture of a Panther-shaped rock.
Photo Hunt #2: Rattle Snake
Below the massive cliff, take a picture of a Rattle Snake pray-painted on the side of the Cash in Pocket store with a 50% off label on its front door.
Photo Hunt #3: Skate Park Grind Rail
Visit the Skate Part to take a picture of a Grind Rail below the bridge.
East Providencia
Below are the two Photo Hunts found in East Providencia.
Photo Hunt #1: The Barbeque Barn
Visit the Brew House to take a picture of The Barbeque Barn next to the Wind Turbine.
Photo Hunt #2: Memorial Wall
Visit Providencia Cemetery to take a picture of the blue Memorial Wall with the names of the deceased on it.
Rojas Desert South
Below is the Photo Hunt found in Rojas Desert South.
Photo Hunt #1: Tombstone Angel
Head to the center of the deserted area next to a massive cliff where you’ll find a small graveyard area. Take a picture of the Tombstone Angel next to the graves.
Rojas Desert North
Below are the four Photo Hunts found in Rojas Desert South.
Photo Hunt #1: Snake Oil Saloon Sign
Visit the Snake Oil Saloon to take a picture of the Snake Oil Saloon Sign next to the Saloon.
Photo Hunt #2: Thunderpump Sign
Head over to the Thunder Pump on the main road to take a picture of its Sign.
Photo Hunt #3: Twin Coyote
Visit the Twin Coyote Arcade to take a picture of Twin Coyote Fast Travel.
Photo Hunt #4: Bison Memorial
Head over to the parking area to find a Bison Statue at the center. Take its Picture to collect the Bison Memorial.
Old Town East
Below is the Photo Hunt found in Old Town East.
Photo Hunt #1: Rock Duet
Near the main road are two Rocks sharing moments. Take their picture to collect the Rock Duet.
Old Town West
Below are the two photo Hunt spots found in Old Town West.
Photo Hunt #1: Mad Cow Sign
Visit the Mad Cow and take picture of its Sign above.
Photo Hunt #2: Seal of the City of Santo Ileso
Visit Santo Ileso City Hall and take picture of the Seal of the City of Santo Ileso with 1884 written on it, located right next to the USA flag
Monte Vista
There is only one Photo Hunt found in Monte Vista.
Photo Hunt #1: Monte Vista Market Sign
There’s a Monte Vista Market Sign on a rocky mountain next to the city. Take its picture to collect the Discovery.
Marina East
Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Marina East.
Photo Hunt #1: The Messenger
Head to the road that goes up to the Santo Ileso sign. Take a picture of a woman and an eagle painted on the wall of a station.
Photo Hunt #2: Cactus Mural
Find a building in the city with glass windows on it. Take a picture of a Cactus Mural painted on its side next to the painting of a person with a white cowboy hat.
Marina West
Below are the three photo Hunt locations found in Marina West.
Photo Hunt #1: Bear Lake
Below the Santo, Ileso sign is a lake with a sitting area next to it. Take a picture of the Bear Lake Fast Travel next to a couple of benches.
Photo Hunt #2: Sad Campus Sign
Visit S.A.D or the School of Adventure and Design to take a picture of its sign above.
Photo Hunt #2: La Galleria Fountain
Visit La Galleria to take a picture of its Fountain at the entrance.
Lakeshore North
Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Lakeshore North.
Photo Hunt #1: The Solar Wind
Head over to the city and take a picture of the Solar Wind next to a “How to Think Do You Think We Are’ sign on a small poll.
Photo Hunt #2: The Coyote Rodeo
Visit the Plaza to take a picture of the Coyote Rodeo at the central part surrounded by buildings and a Phoenix LX Poster next to it.
Lakeshore South
Below are the four photos Hunt points found in Lakeshore South.
Photo Hunt #1: Dare Street Studios
Visit the Dare Street Studios next to the Olde Steel Billboard to take a picture of the building.
Photo Hunt #2: Lariat Plaza Cowboy
Next to the DSM Investments is a Lariat Plaza Cowboy which you must take a picture of.
Photo Hunt #3: The Third Pillar
Take a picture of the Third Pillar on a bridge that overviews the Cactus Bill ahead.
Photo Hunt #4: Cactus Bill
Next to the Hotel is a park with the Cactus Bill Structure. Take its picture to collect Cactus Bill.
West Flats
Below are the two Photo Hunts found in West Flats.
Photo Hunt #1: Bowling Pin
Visit the Joy of Bowling to take a picture of the Bowling Pin at the top of the building.
Photo Hunt #2: Old Railroad Water Tower
Take a picture of the Old Railroad Water Tower on the ground near the many Air Turbines.
East Flats
Below are the two photo Hunt spots found in East Flats.
Photo Hunt #1: Smelters Helmet
Visit the Accent Mutal Stadium to take a picture of the Smelters Helmet.
Photo Hunt #2: FB’s Burger
Head over to the Fb’s Burger Restaurant and take a picture of the burger atop next to the Fort Cullen Billboard.
El Dorado
Below are the three Photo Hunt locations found in El Dorado.
Photo Hunt #1: 10 Gallon Saloon Sign
Next to the Poseidon’s Palace is the Gallon Saloon. Take a picture of its sign above.
Photo Hunt #2: El Dorado
Head over to the main road with the El Dorado- The Strand sign atop to take its picture.
Photo Hunt #3: Jackpot Wedding Chapel
Visit the Jackpot Wedding Chapel to take a picture of its sign above.
Badlands South
You’ll find three photo Hunt locations in Badlands South.
Photo Hunt #1: Lone Wolf
Visit the Lone Wolf Motel to take a picture of the Lone Wolf Statue.
Photo Hunt #2: Rocks 66
Take their picture of the red, blue, and white colored rocks placed in such a position that they form a “66”.
Photo Hunt #3: Badlands Windmill
Near the borders is a large Windmill Take its picture to collect the Badlands Windmill.
Badlands North
Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Badlands North.
Photo Hunt #1: House Phoenix Dragon
At the broken track section near a bunch of broken material is a House Phoenix Dragon and you must take it picture.
Photo Hunt #2: Badlands Watering Hole
Take a picture of the Cold Beer bar next to the tiki statue.