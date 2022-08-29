Saints Row Discoveries: Photo Hunt Locations

Photo Hunt is one of the many Discovery Activities you can complete in Saints Row. Upon clicking all the required pictures in different locations on the map, you’ll complete this Activity and will unlock the Tourist trophy and achievement.

In this guide, we’ll be showing all Photo Hunt Locations in the Saints Row Reboot.

All Saints Row Photo Hunt Locations

There are 43 Photo Hunt Locations in Saints Row Reboot. With each location found in a specific district rewarding you with additional EXP upon their collection.

Once you’ve found the locations, take out your camera and zoom in a bit till the borders turn green indicating that it’s a perfect frame. Once the frame is fit, simply press the D-pad upwards to take a picture and collect the item.

Mercado

Below are the two Photo Hunt locations found in Mercado.

Photo Hunt #1: West On-Ramp Mural

For the first Photo Hunt in Mercado, you must click a picture of West On-Ramp Mural.

Photo Hunt #2: Jackalope

This Photo Hunt requires you to take a picture of a Jackalope at the La Bodega Drugs- Groceries-Liquor store, next to a Phoenix lx Billboard.

Smelterville West

You’ll find two Photo Hunt opportunities in Smelterville West.

Photo Hunt #1: Milk Carton

Visit the Milk factory and take a picture of the large Milk Carton next to the parking area.

Photo Hunt #2: Joe Cola Bottle Cap

Visit the Joe Cola Corporation and take a picture of the Joe Cola Bottle Cap Logo.

Smelterville East

Below are the two Photo Hunts found in Smelterville East.

Photo Hunt #1: Boomers Sign

Visit the Boomers Fire-works factory and take a picture of the Boomers Short-Fuse Fireworks signs on the factory next to the Big One Billboard.

Photo Hunt #2: Flaming Hot Billboard

Visit the Flaming Hot Panther Juice and take a picture of the: Flaming Hot Billboard above.

West Providencia

Below are the three Photo Hunts found in West Providencia.

Photo Hunt #1: Panther Rock

Fast Travel to the desert area to take a picture of a Panther-shaped rock.

Photo Hunt #2: Rattle Snake

Below the massive cliff, take a picture of a Rattle Snake pray-painted on the side of the Cash in Pocket store with a 50% off label on its front door.

Photo Hunt #3: Skate Park Grind Rail

Visit the Skate Part to take a picture of a Grind Rail below the bridge.

East Providencia

Below are the two Photo Hunts found in East Providencia.

Photo Hunt #1: The Barbeque Barn

Visit the Brew House to take a picture of The Barbeque Barn next to the Wind Turbine.

Photo Hunt #2: Memorial Wall

Visit Providencia Cemetery to take a picture of the blue Memorial Wall with the names of the deceased on it.

Rojas Desert South

Below is the Photo Hunt found in Rojas Desert South.

Photo Hunt #1: Tombstone Angel

Head to the center of the deserted area next to a massive cliff where you’ll find a small graveyard area. Take a picture of the Tombstone Angel next to the graves.

Rojas Desert North

Below are the four Photo Hunts found in Rojas Desert South.

Photo Hunt #1: Snake Oil Saloon Sign

Visit the Snake Oil Saloon to take a picture of the Snake Oil Saloon Sign next to the Saloon.

Photo Hunt #2: Thunderpump Sign

Head over to the Thunder Pump on the main road to take a picture of its Sign.

Photo Hunt #3: Twin Coyote

Visit the Twin Coyote Arcade to take a picture of Twin Coyote Fast Travel.

Photo Hunt #4: Bison Memorial

Head over to the parking area to find a Bison Statue at the center. Take its Picture to collect the Bison Memorial.

Old Town East

Below is the Photo Hunt found in Old Town East.

Photo Hunt #1: Rock Duet

Near the main road are two Rocks sharing moments. Take their picture to collect the Rock Duet.

Old Town West

Below are the two photo Hunt spots found in Old Town West.

Photo Hunt #1: Mad Cow Sign

Visit the Mad Cow and take picture of its Sign above.

Photo Hunt #2: Seal of the City of Santo Ileso

Visit Santo Ileso City Hall and take picture of the Seal of the City of Santo Ileso with 1884 written on it, located right next to the USA flag

Monte Vista

There is only one Photo Hunt found in Monte Vista.

Photo Hunt #1: Monte Vista Market Sign

There’s a Monte Vista Market Sign on a rocky mountain next to the city. Take its picture to collect the Discovery.

Marina East

Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Marina East.

Photo Hunt #1: The Messenger

Head to the road that goes up to the Santo Ileso sign. Take a picture of a woman and an eagle painted on the wall of a station.

Photo Hunt #2: Cactus Mural

Find a building in the city with glass windows on it. Take a picture of a Cactus Mural painted on its side next to the painting of a person with a white cowboy hat.

Marina West

Below are the three photo Hunt locations found in Marina West.

Photo Hunt #1: Bear Lake

Below the Santo, Ileso sign is a lake with a sitting area next to it. Take a picture of the Bear Lake Fast Travel next to a couple of benches.

Photo Hunt #2: Sad Campus Sign

Visit S.A.D or the School of Adventure and Design to take a picture of its sign above.

Photo Hunt #2: La Galleria Fountain

Visit La Galleria to take a picture of its Fountain at the entrance.

Lakeshore North

Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Lakeshore North.

Photo Hunt #1: The Solar Wind

Head over to the city and take a picture of the Solar Wind next to a “How to Think Do You Think We Are’ sign on a small poll.

Photo Hunt #2: The Coyote Rodeo

Visit the Plaza to take a picture of the Coyote Rodeo at the central part surrounded by buildings and a Phoenix LX Poster next to it.

Lakeshore South

Below are the four photos Hunt points found in Lakeshore South.

Photo Hunt #1: Dare Street Studios

Visit the Dare Street Studios next to the Olde Steel Billboard to take a picture of the building.

Photo Hunt #2: Lariat Plaza Cowboy

Next to the DSM Investments is a Lariat Plaza Cowboy which you must take a picture of.

Photo Hunt #3: The Third Pillar

Take a picture of the Third Pillar on a bridge that overviews the Cactus Bill ahead.

Photo Hunt #4: Cactus Bill

Next to the Hotel is a park with the Cactus Bill Structure. Take its picture to collect Cactus Bill.

West Flats

Below are the two Photo Hunts found in West Flats.

Photo Hunt #1: Bowling Pin

Visit the Joy of Bowling to take a picture of the Bowling Pin at the top of the building.

Photo Hunt #2: Old Railroad Water Tower

Take a picture of the Old Railroad Water Tower on the ground near the many Air Turbines.

East Flats

Below are the two photo Hunt spots found in East Flats.

Photo Hunt #1: Smelters Helmet

Visit the Accent Mutal Stadium to take a picture of the Smelters Helmet.

Photo Hunt #2: FB’s Burger

Head over to the Fb’s Burger Restaurant and take a picture of the burger atop next to the Fort Cullen Billboard.

El Dorado

Below are the three Photo Hunt locations found in El Dorado.

Photo Hunt #1: 10 Gallon Saloon Sign

Next to the Poseidon’s Palace is the Gallon Saloon. Take a picture of its sign above.

Photo Hunt #2: El Dorado

Head over to the main road with the El Dorado- The Strand sign atop to take its picture.

Photo Hunt #3: Jackpot Wedding Chapel

Visit the Jackpot Wedding Chapel to take a picture of its sign above.

Badlands South

You’ll find three photo Hunt locations in Badlands South.

Photo Hunt #1: Lone Wolf

Visit the Lone Wolf Motel to take a picture of the Lone Wolf Statue.

Photo Hunt #2: Rocks 66

Take their picture of the red, blue, and white colored rocks placed in such a position that they form a “66”.

Photo Hunt #3: Badlands Windmill

Near the borders is a large Windmill Take its picture to collect the Badlands Windmill.

Badlands North

Below are the two photo Hunt locations found in Badlands North.

Photo Hunt #1: House Phoenix Dragon

At the broken track section near a bunch of broken material is a House Phoenix Dragon and you must take it picture.

Photo Hunt #2: Badlands Watering Hole

Take a picture of the Cold Beer bar next to the tiki statue.