In every Saints Row game, riding in style is one of the things you can do while playing the game. You can customize over 80 vehicles in the game starting off with minor details like trim paint to using the default presets that the game provides. This guide will give information on how to customize vehicles in Saints Row.
Where to Customize Vehicles in Saints Row
To unlock the garage for upgrades in Saints Row Reboot, you will have to complete the main storyline mission called ‘A Piece of the Action’, which will allow you to have access to Jim Rob’s Garage in West Providencia. The questline itself is nothing specific, just retrieving the stolen car parts from The Idols. You will also get a bit of a share in Garage’s profit which will be the start of your empire.
Available Vehicle Upgrades
Most upgrades in Saints Row Reboot vary from vehicle to vehicle. There are many that are available in the garage but few of them that you can get by doing side hustles or stealing vehicles and then taking them back to JR.
The most common upgrades are:
Presets
Here you’ll find a few default presets that are available in the game as shown in the picture below.
Paint
In the paint section, you’ll find
- Paint Styles
- Body Paint
- Trim Paint
- Rims
- Decals
- Windows
- Interior
- Paint Age and Grime
- Underglow
Body Mods
In this section, you’ll find
- Bumpers
- Exhaust
- Grill
- Hood
- Hood Ornament
- Mirrors
- Roof
- Sideskirts
- Spoiler
- Trim
- Wheel Cover
Tires
In this section, you’ll find
Front and Rear Axle
- Tire Profile
- Tire Type
- Rim Type
- Tire size and width
Audio
In this section, you’ll find
- Engine Audio
- Horn Audio
- Transmission Audio
Equipment
- Nitrous
- Off-Road Kit
- Towing Cable
In the end, you will find an upgrade kit that will increase your vehicle’s overall performance that you can purchase 3 times for a vehicle you want to upgrade.
Lastly, Signature Abilities are unique to each vehicle giving additional advantages after completing certain challenges to unlock them. For example, the Jump signature ability requires you to do 3 Barrel Rolls to unlock it.