In every Saints Row game, riding in style is one of the things you can do while playing the game. You can customize over 80 vehicles in the game starting off with minor details like trim paint to using the default presets that the game provides. This guide will give information on how to customize vehicles in Saints Row.

Where to Customize Vehicles in Saints Row

To unlock the garage for upgrades in Saints Row Reboot, you will have to complete the main storyline mission called ‘A Piece of the Action’, which will allow you to have access to Jim Rob’s Garage in West Providencia. The questline itself is nothing specific, just retrieving the stolen car parts from The Idols. You will also get a bit of a share in Garage’s profit which will be the start of your empire.

Available Vehicle Upgrades

Most upgrades in Saints Row Reboot vary from vehicle to vehicle. There are many that are available in the garage but few of them that you can get by doing side hustles or stealing vehicles and then taking them back to JR.

The most common upgrades are:

Presets

Here you’ll find a few default presets that are available in the game as shown in the picture below.

Paint

In the paint section, you’ll find

Paint Styles

Body Paint

Trim Paint

Rims

Decals

Windows

Interior

Paint Age and Grime

Underglow

Body Mods

In this section, you’ll find

Bumpers

Exhaust

Grill

Hood

Hood Ornament

Mirrors

Roof

Sideskirts

Spoiler

Trim

Wheel Cover

Tires

In this section, you’ll find

Front and Rear Axle

Tire Profile

Tire Type

Rim Type

Tire size and width

Audio

In this section, you’ll find

Engine Audio

Horn Audio

Transmission Audio

Equipment

Nitrous

Off-Road Kit

Towing Cable

In the end, you will find an upgrade kit that will increase your vehicle’s overall performance that you can purchase 3 times for a vehicle you want to upgrade.

Lastly, Signature Abilities are unique to each vehicle giving additional advantages after completing certain challenges to unlock them. For example, the Jump signature ability requires you to do 3 Barrel Rolls to unlock it.