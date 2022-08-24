Saints Row Bright Future Missions and Location

To ensure the success of your illegitimate businesses in Saints Row reboot, you have to undertake different missions for each criminal venture. Bright Future is one of those missions in Saints Row that can earn you a decent amount of money. This guide is going to be all about Saints Row Bright Future mission; how to unlock them and locations and rewards.

How to Unlock Bright Future Missions

Bright Future series is a mission that is free of cost. You just need to get to the Empire Table and the Promising Future. There will be other missions as well showing up when you interact with the Empire Table. Select the Bright Future.

After selecting Bright Future, you will be given a task in which you will have to find trucks containing some toxic green waste ad deliver it to the given location.

Saints Row Bright Future Missions and Locations

The Bright Future mission series basically aims to clean up Santo Illeso by disposing off the glowing green waste in toxic trucks. There are a total of 14 Bright Future missions in Saints Row Reboot but they are divided into four main categories:

Pickup the truck in Marin Del Lago

First Stage where you have to deliver 4 trucks

Second Stage where you need to deliver 8 trucks

Bonus: Eliminate the five threats in the district

So in total, you will have to pick 13 toxic waste trucks and dispose of them. Which means delivery is the main objective here. This also means, you have to be really good at driving trucks because that green toxic waste is really volatile and if you drive carelessly, you might fail the task by dropping the waste or leaking the barrels.

The locations of the trucks will be marked on your map in Saints Row. Go to the marker to get to the truck. Moreover, the player has the liberty to play this mission anywhere. You can decide on any venture you like and the first mission is going to be free.

The subsequent missions are going to cost you $30,000. So always choose Santo Illeso to complete the missions because the strong wind that is blowing at the metropolitan area is going to cause troubles in delivering the waste.

If you successfully pull this mission off, you will be rewarded with the following items: