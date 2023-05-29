Saints Row 4 Weapons Guide – How To Unlock, Upgrade and Customize

Owning to the alien invasion, the game has opened up room for new weapons and gadgets, some of those are pure brilliant. Weapons can be accessed from friendly fire stores, from the dead bodies of enemies, and by completing quests.
Sometimes, you will have access to a particular weapon during a mission which you won’t be able to use any further.
If you are looking for a guide to find and unlock special weapons, read our Special Weapons Unlock Guide. For more help on Saints Row 4, read our Vehicles and Challenges Guide.
Saints Row 4 – Weapons Guide
How To Upgrade and Customize
Weapons can be upgraded at Friendly Fire stores where you would also be able to customize them. Each gun has different set of upgrades. Weapons are upgraded with cache which increases as you get to higher level upgrades.
You will note that some guns really begin to shine when you install certain upgrades on them.
Note: There are achievements/trophies for maxing out any gun in the game and customizing every gun on your radial dial.
Homies Preferred Weapons
Your homies will come to your aid whenever you call them using your phone.
You can also recruit members from the crowd and get them at your side. These members will have their own preferred weapon and their attributes/abilities can be improved by completing missions, side-quests, and challenges.
Completing loyalty quests for your homies will also grant them super powers just like yours which comes in handy. The preferred guns for your homies are:
- Kinzie – Pump action shotgun
- Keith David – Automatic rifle
- CID – Droll comments
- Matt Miller – Quickshot pistol
- Shaundi – Heavy SMG
- Fun Shaundi – Heavy SMG
- Pierce – Automatic rifle
- Ben King – Heavy pistol
- Asha Odkar – Heavy SMG
- An Old Friend – A big knife
- Super saints backup – Super powers
- DJ Veteran Child – Automatic rifle
- Maero – Automatic rifle
- Tanya – Heavy SMG
- Julius – Automatic rifle
- Rowdy Roddie Piper – Wrestling skills
- Cyrus Temple – Laser rifle
- The Genki Girls – Various
Bare Handed Combat
Even if there is no weapon available, POTUS is an amazing fighter with all those super powers. Sprinting towards an enemy and then beating it down is one of my favorite attacks. Frozen targets can be destroyed by hitting them with super charged kicks.
Riot Shields
Some enemies advance and charge upon you with riot shields which give them cover.
You can either use your TK ability to snatch their riot shields or attack them from sides to defeat them and then take the shield yourself which protects you from enemy incoming attacks and let’s you fire by staying in the cover.
You can go along the game pretty easily if you know what you are doing even without any weapons at your disposal.
Melee Weapons
Melee weapons give a whole new feel to combat and gives a break from usual super powers and firearms.
Baseball Bat
The baseball bat is available at Friendly Fire stores for 100 cache and has damage according to the upgrade on it.
- Upgrade# 1 – 100 damage
- Upgrade# 2 – 6250 damage
- Upgrade# 3 – 7500 damage
- Upgrade# 4 – 8750 damage
- Upgrade# 5 – 10000 damage
Upgrade this weapons to Mmm, Giblets for 10,000 cache to tear apart you enemies.
Customization Options
- All-American
- Genki Bat
- Mean And Clean
- Moldey Oldy
Stun Gun
Stun gun can be bought for 20,000 cache from Friendly Fire stores. The upgrades for stun gun are:
Overheat
- Upgrade# 1 – 5000
- Upgrade# 2 – 6250
- Upgrade# 3 – 7500
- Upgrade# 4 – 8750
- Upgrade# 5 – 10000
Effective Range
- Upgrade #1 – 5000
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1 – 5000
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Unique Upgrade
- High Voltage – 2000 cache (Powerful current sets enemies on fire).
This is non-lethal gun until you equip with current upgrade that will turn this weapon into lethal weapon. Stock, this weapon has a very slow rate of fire but once you purchase all the upgrades, it becomes a completely new weapon. The unique upgrade let’s you set enemies on fire which transforms it from a non-lethal weapon to a lethal weapon which works great from medium to short range.
Customization Options
- Silver Stunner
- Saints Stunner
Tentacle Bat
This is a close range weapon which unlocks after you complete Kinzie’s Customization quest. The upgrades for Tentacle Bat are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1 – 7000
- Upgrade #2 – 8750
- Upgrade #3 – 10500
- Upgrade #4 – 12250
- Upgrade #5 – 14000
Unique Upgrade
- Car Crusher – 35,000 cache (Ability to knock off vehicles).
This weapon can be considered an improved version of a baseball bat which works great while fighting off melee opponents like zombies, mascots, etc. Without any upgrade, it is capable off knocking back vehicles a short distance – thanks to your super powers. But once you upgrade it with unique upgrades, it will knock them off like they were humanoids.
Customization Options
- Purple Tentacle
- Blue Tentacle
Energy Sword
Energy sword can be unlocked by completing Asha’s quest; Three-count Royale. This sword works exactly like a dis-integrator.
It is capable of destroying vehicles in just a few hits and removes objects/enemies from simulation. It has no purchasable upgrades as it is already a one-hit kill weapon. Complete further quests for Asha and you will receive a unique upgrade for this weapon.
Customization Options
- Cool Blade
- Hot Blade
Pistols
Pistols may be small in size but these babies work wonders in right hands against small enemies like cops and alien grunts. Aim for the head and you will get one-shot kills.
Heavy Pistol
Heavy pistols can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache. The upgrades for this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Recoil
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Explosive ammo – 20,000 cache (Bullets will explode after impact).
There are two kinds of pistols; heavy pistols and quick-shot pistols. Heavy pistols do much more damage than quickshot pistols but with a slow rate of fire and vice versa. These can be paired up with freeze attacks to shatter enemies.
Customization Options
- .45 Fletcher
- Gold Plated
- Onyx Black
Cumia Magnum
- Wireframe
- Tiger
DEK-RD Railpistol
- Bloody Mess
- Arctic Camo
Quickshot Pistols
Quickshot pistols can be purchased for 100 cache from Friendly Fire stores. The upgrades for this pistol are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Recoil
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Reload Speed
- Upgrade #1 – 100
- Upgrade #2 – 6250
- Upgrade #3 – 7500
- Upgrade #4 – 8750
- Upgrade #5 – 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Armor piercing ammo – 20,000 cache (Bullets do extra damage to armored and mechanical enemies).
The heavy pistols do have high damage but higher high rate of fire makes quickshot pistols very efficient especially if you are capable of scoring headshots quickly. Besides, the unique upgrade on this weapon make it much better against mechanical targets such as CIDs.
Customization Options
- 9mm Tactical
- Digital Camo
- Taxi Cab
Renegade Pistol
- Gold-plated
- Rouge Red
Red Shirt Special
- Galatic Red
- Interstellar Yello
Alien Pistols
Alien pistols can be equipped by killing alien grunts and swapping for this pistol. The upgrades for this pistol are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1 – 7000
- Upgrade #2 – 8750
- Upgrade #3 – 10500
- Upgrade #4 – 12250
- Upgrade #5 – 14000
Overheat level
- Upgrade #1 – 7000
- Upgrade #2 – 8750
- Upgrade #3 – 10500
- Upgrade #4 – 12250
- Upgrade #5 – 14000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1 – 7000
- Upgrade #2 – 8750
- Upgrade #3 – 10500
- Upgrade #4 – 12250
- Upgrade #5 – 14000
Recoil
- Upgrade #1 – 7000
- Upgrade #2 – 8750
- Upgrade #3 – 10500
- Upgrade #4 – 12250
- Upgrade #5 – 14000
Unique Upgrade
- Cool Kills – 35,000 cache (Killing enemies will reduce the heat level).
The biggest highlight of this weapon is that you don’t have to worry about reloading or ammo on this weapon. This weapon requires a cool down time instead of reloading. Firing too much will overheat the gun and you won’t be able to fire until it cools down completely.
Equipping unique upgrade on this weapon will instantly cool it down after killing an enemy. Get used to it and you wouldn’t have to worry about reloading ever!
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold Plated
SMGs
SMGs are small in size just like pistol but these babies have a very high rate of fire. This leads to inaccuracy sometimes as the recoil increases with high rate of fire. With the Dual Wield upgrade, SMGs are as lethal as possible from medium to short range.
SMGs are also ideal for shooting while driving because of their spray and prey feature.
Heavy SMG
These are available at Friendly Fire store for just 100 cache. The upgrade costs for Heavy SMG are given below:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Accuracy
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Reload Speed
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Acidic Ammo – 20,000 cache (Acid-laced bullets for additional damage).
This SMG is the best SMG from the lot and has a decent recoil. Although it can’t compete with pistols or rifles but it is a very decent weapon nonetheless especially from short to medium range. The unique upgrade causes additional damage to enemies and vehicles alike and also works against aircrafts.
Customization Options
- Swat SMG
- Polka-dot
- Camo
Gangland
- Blacka and White
- Digital Camo
Rubber Band Gun
- Let’s Pretend
- Bloody Band
Rapid Fire SMG
It can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache. The upgrade costs for this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Accuracy
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Reload Time
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Lightening Shots – 20,000 cache (Electrified bullets will also stun the targets).
Early in the game, when you have no other means to destroy your enemies and vehicles, this is your best bet. It does have a very high rate of fire that causes it be a little inaccurate at times but if you use it up close range, that wouldn’t be a problem. And the unique upgrade allows you to fire electrified bullets which will render your enemies to go down and get paralyzed momentarily.
Customization Options
- Magna 10mm
- Girfee
- Gold Plated
Nailgun
- Hot Rod
- Workman’s Comp
Cyborg Pistol
- Gold Plated
- Third Street Saints
Alien SMG
It can be equipped by killing alien grunts and swapping their weapons. There are a bunch of upgrades available for this weapons that includes:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Overheat Level
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Recoil
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Accuracy
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Too Hot to Handle – 35,000 cache (Weapon damage will scale up with overheat level).
As you know, you don’t have to reload with alien weapons but how to keep them cool is the real trick. The unique upgrade on this weapon will allow the overheat level to do something good to you. How? As the overheat level of your gun increases, you will be able to inflict more damage on your enemies. Profit?
Customization Options
- Xenoblaster
- Saints Purple
- Gold Plated
Shotgun
This gun is absolute beast up at close range and tears apart anything you thrown at it. It can be purchased from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache.
The upgrades and upgrade costs for this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Effective Range
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Super Knockback – 20,000 cache (Targets will be flown away when shot).
As I have mentioned above that this gun can literally tear apart anything thrown at it and is very effective against a number of enemies such as Warden. It can easily destroy their shields from close range. The unique upgrade hit targets as if they have been hit by a running train.
The only drawback is its range which can be improved a bit by applying Effective Range upgrade.
Customization Options
- Deacon 12-Gauge
- Purple
- Green
Blunderbuss
- Ol’ Rusty
- Gentleman Bandit
Kardak Lasershot
- Gunmetal
- Genki
Semi-Auto Shotgun
To get your hands on this semi-automatic shotgun, you will have to complete Kinzie’s quest; Simulated Instruction. The upgrade and upgrade costs for this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Reload Speed
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Effective Range
- Upgrade #1: 100
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Full Auto – 20,000 cache (This will turn this beast gun into a fully automatic weapon).
You will have to do a little side-quest for Kinzie in order to get this shotgun. But once you get it, you will realize that it is worth your effort. High rate of fire, damage and a decent range make this weapon an alien-killer! Install the unique upgrade on it and it will turn into a fully automatic weapon with a beast damage.
Amazing against Wardens, grunts, and vehicles – an excellent weapon indeed.
Customization Options
- Big Game
- Blue
- Hot Stuff
Ion Blaster
- Fortress
- Lil’ Stinger
Full Choke Silenced
- Green
- Spirit of ’76
Tak-10
- Dust Devil
- Third Street
Thumpgun
This automatic alien weapon is available on Friendly Fire stores for 35,000 cache.
Thumpgun fires explosive slugs which are definitely slower than bullets but with careful aim you can kill targets at any given range. This has a reserved ammo and the upgrades for this weapon are expensive to buy but are definitely worth your hard earned cache.
The unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to receive bonus XP with every kill. The upgrades and costs for this gun are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Overheat Level
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Recoil
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Respect My Authority – 35,000 cache (Killing enemies with this will get you more XP).
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold Plated
Inflato-Ray
Inflate your targets by completing the Pierce’s quest; Fun Trumps All. You can drag the Inflato-Ray on enemies, cops, pedestrians, and anyone whom you want to inflate by hovering over them at once to inflate them.
Anyone targeted with this weapon will have his/her torso and face swell up like balloon with their eyes popping out and finally exploding. The upgrades for this weapon are:
Charge Capacity
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Recharge Rate
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Customization Options
- Gold Plated
- Purple
Rifle
The strongest weapons in the game in my opinion. These guns do more damage per shot than SMG and pistols and that too from all ranges. These guns are available for 20,000 cache from Friendly Fire store.
These guns combine the rate of fire of SMGs with an accuracy of a pistol/handgun. Rifles deal a decent amount of damage anywhere on the body but headshots are definitely a treat. Moreover, the unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to take less damage when holding this weapon. The upgrades and costs of them are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Accuracy
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Reload Time
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrades
- Tough Guy – 20,000 cache (Take less damage when wielding this weapon).
Customization Options
- Shokolov AR
- Friendly Fire
- Desert Camo
Mercenary LMG
- Digital Camo
- Purple Inferno
Em Railgun
- Hot Pink
- Camo
Burst Rifle
These rifles can be equipped either by killing elite cops or by spending 20,000 cache in Friendly Fire store. The upgrades and upgrades costs for this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Refire Rate
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Clip Size
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Reload Times
- Upgrade #1: 5000
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Unique Upgrade
- Let the Good Times Roll – 20,000 cache (Kill enemies to get ammo back to its clip).
This rifle is certainly more accurate than the fully-automatic rifle but owning to this thing, it has a bit less damage than automatic rifle. This gun can works great from medium to long range and if you have a decent aim, you will not miss a headshot with this.
The unique upgrade on this weapon doesn’t let you run out of ammo. Keep on killing enemies to get your ammo back!
Customization Options
- Gaurdsman AR
- Freckle
- Red Plaid
Impulse Rifle
- Black Gold
- Blue Plaid
Soakmaster
- Steampunk
- Heavy Metal
Alien Rifle
This gun has more firepower and less aiming because of the three beams which are fired at once. To get this weapon, simply kill some alien grunts and they might drop it. The upgrade and upgrade costs of this weapon are:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Overheat Level
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Unique Upgrade
- Vampiric Ammo – 35,000 cache (Kill enemies with this weapon to regain a bit of your health).
This gun can be called as a laser shotgun but with an impressive range than the shotgun. And like every other weapon out there, if you keep on firing continuously, it will overheat and will need cooling down. The unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to regain some of your health with each kill which make it kind of a Life Steal TK.
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold-Plated
Disintegrator
Keep on playing the story mode and you will eventually get this weapon. The dis-integrator will fire a data-destroying projectile which will reduce your targets to their fragments. The upgrades and upgrade costs for this weapon are:
Charge Time
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Recharge Rate
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Charge Capacity
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Unique Upgrades
- Penetrating Shots – 35,000 (Shots will penetrate through targets).
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold-Plated
Bounce Rifle
You will unlock this rifle by progressing through the story. This weapon sends the energy bolts in environment The bounce rifle works great against humanoids, aliens and Wardens from medium to long range.
If fired excessively; the gun will require a cool down time. The upgrades and upgrade costs are given below:
Damage
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Projectile Speed
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Recharge Rate
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Overheat Level
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Unique Upgrade
- Double Play – 35,000 (Put two energy balls in play with each squeeze of the trigger).
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold-Plated
Explosives
RPG
It can be purchased for 35,000 cache from Friendly Fire store. It is an anti-personal and anti-vehicles rocket launcher with only bummer that you will have to visit Friendly Fire too often as you won’t be able to keep much ammo at once. The reload times of this is pretty sluggish but once you upgrade it, it would get better. The upgrades for this weapon are:
Explosive Damage
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Reload Speed
- Upgrade #1: 7000
- Upgrade #2: 8750
- Upgrade #3: 10500
- Upgrade #4: 12250
- Upgrade #5: 14000
Unique Upgrade
- Guided Missiles – 35,000 (Players will be able to guide missiles).
Customization Options
J7
- Warbird
- Trebuchet
- Waffle Cone
El Fugitivo
- Day of the Dead
- Diamond Plate
Potato Gun
- Gold-trimmed
- Ghostly Skull
Alien RPG
This rare weapon can be purchased from either from Friendly Fire store for massive 50,000 cache or by killing alien grunts (Some of them will drop it).
This RPG actually work like the normal RPG but operates more like Dis-integrator i.e. it needs spooling up before you can fire it. It works with a rechargeable ammo reservoir instead of ammo loading like in normal RPG which means that you will never run of this RPG’s ammo.
There are a few upgrades which you can use on this weapon.
Charge Capacity
- Upgrade #1: 10000
- Upgrade #2: 12500
- Upgrade #3: 15000
- Upgrade #4: 17500
- Upgrade #5: 20000
Charge Time
- Upgrade #1: 10000
- Upgrade #2: 12500
- Upgrade #3: 15000
- Upgrade #4: 17500
- Upgrade #5: 20000
Projectile Speed
- Upgrade #1: 10000
- Upgrade #2: 12500
- Upgrade #3: 15000
- Upgrade #4: 17500
- Upgrade #5: 20000
Unique Upgrade
- Backblast – 50,000 cache (Firing will create an explosive backblast).
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold-Plated
Black Hole Launcher
Black Hole Launcher can be unlocked by completing Saint’s quest; WWGD. Firing it will create a black hole which will suck almost everything in it to cause massive destruction. Like other alien weapons, it uses a recharging mechanism. The upgrades for it are:
Effective Range
- Upgrade #1: 3500
- Upgrade #2: 6250
- Upgrade #3: 7500
- Upgrade #4: 8750
- Upgrade #5: 10000
Rate of Fire
- Upgrade #1: 10000
- Upgrade #2: 12500
- Upgrade #3: 15000
- Upgrade #4: 17500
- Upgrade #5: 20000
Unique Upgrades
- Singularity Gun Upgrade – Complete Homie Quest; Closer to 250
- Singularity Gun Recharge Upgrade – Complete Homie Quest; Kill Kill Destroy Kill
Customization Options
- Saints Purple
- Gold-Plated