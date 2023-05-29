Saints Row 4 Weapons Guide – How To Unlock, Upgrade and Customize



Owning to the alien invasion, the game has opened up room for new weapons and gadgets, some of those are pure brilliant. Weapons can be accessed from friendly fire stores, from the dead bodies of enemies, and by completing quests.

Sometimes, you will have access to a particular weapon during a mission which you won’t be able to use any further.

If you are looking for a guide to find and unlock special weapons, read our Special Weapons Unlock Guide. For more help on Saints Row 4, read our Vehicles and Challenges Guide.

Saints Row 4 – Weapons Guide

How To Upgrade and Customize

Weapons can be upgraded at Friendly Fire stores where you would also be able to customize them. Each gun has different set of upgrades. Weapons are upgraded with cache which increases as you get to higher level upgrades.

You will note that some guns really begin to shine when you install certain upgrades on them.

Note: There are achievements/trophies for maxing out any gun in the game and customizing every gun on your radial dial.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Homies Preferred Weapons

Your homies will come to your aid whenever you call them using your phone.

You can also recruit members from the crowd and get them at your side. These members will have their own preferred weapon and their attributes/abilities can be improved by completing missions, side-quests, and challenges.

Completing loyalty quests for your homies will also grant them super powers just like yours which comes in handy. The preferred guns for your homies are:

Kinzie – Pump action shotgun

Keith David – Automatic rifle

CID – Droll comments

Matt Miller – Quickshot pistol

Shaundi – Heavy SMG

Fun Shaundi – Heavy SMG

Pierce – Automatic rifle

Ben King – Heavy pistol

Asha Odkar – Heavy SMG

An Old Friend – A big knife

Super saints backup – Super powers

DJ Veteran Child – Automatic rifle

Maero – Automatic rifle

Tanya – Heavy SMG

Julius – Automatic rifle

Rowdy Roddie Piper – Wrestling skills

Cyrus Temple – Laser rifle

The Genki Girls – Various

Bare Handed Combat

Even if there is no weapon available, POTUS is an amazing fighter with all those super powers. Sprinting towards an enemy and then beating it down is one of my favorite attacks. Frozen targets can be destroyed by hitting them with super charged kicks.

Riot Shields

Some enemies advance and charge upon you with riot shields which give them cover.

You can either use your TK ability to snatch their riot shields or attack them from sides to defeat them and then take the shield yourself which protects you from enemy incoming attacks and let’s you fire by staying in the cover.

You can go along the game pretty easily if you know what you are doing even without any weapons at your disposal.

Melee Weapons

Melee weapons give a whole new feel to combat and gives a break from usual super powers and firearms.

Baseball Bat

The baseball bat is available at Friendly Fire stores for 100 cache and has damage according to the upgrade on it.

Upgrade# 1 – 100 damage

Upgrade# 2 – 6250 damage

Upgrade# 3 – 7500 damage

Upgrade# 4 – 8750 damage

Upgrade# 5 – 10000 damage

Upgrade this weapons to Mmm, Giblets for 10,000 cache to tear apart you enemies.

Customization Options

All-American

Genki Bat

Mean And Clean

Moldey Oldy

Stun Gun

Stun gun can be bought for 20,000 cache from Friendly Fire stores. The upgrades for stun gun are:

Overheat

Upgrade# 1 – 5000

Upgrade# 2 – 6250

Upgrade# 3 – 7500

Upgrade# 4 – 8750

Upgrade# 5 – 10000

Effective Range

Upgrade #1 – 5000

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1 – 5000

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Unique Upgrade

High Voltage – 2000 cache (Powerful current sets enemies on fire).

This is non-lethal gun until you equip with current upgrade that will turn this weapon into lethal weapon. Stock, this weapon has a very slow rate of fire but once you purchase all the upgrades, it becomes a completely new weapon. The unique upgrade let’s you set enemies on fire which transforms it from a non-lethal weapon to a lethal weapon which works great from medium to short range.

Customization Options

Silver Stunner

Saints Stunner

Tentacle Bat

This is a close range weapon which unlocks after you complete Kinzie’s Customization quest. The upgrades for Tentacle Bat are:

Damage

Upgrade #1 – 7000

Upgrade #2 – 8750

Upgrade #3 – 10500

Upgrade #4 – 12250

Upgrade #5 – 14000

Unique Upgrade

Car Crusher – 35,000 cache (Ability to knock off vehicles).

This weapon can be considered an improved version of a baseball bat which works great while fighting off melee opponents like zombies, mascots, etc. Without any upgrade, it is capable off knocking back vehicles a short distance – thanks to your super powers. But once you upgrade it with unique upgrades, it will knock them off like they were humanoids.

Customization Options

Purple Tentacle

Blue Tentacle

Energy Sword

Energy sword can be unlocked by completing Asha’s quest; Three-count Royale. This sword works exactly like a dis-integrator.

It is capable of destroying vehicles in just a few hits and removes objects/enemies from simulation. It has no purchasable upgrades as it is already a one-hit kill weapon. Complete further quests for Asha and you will receive a unique upgrade for this weapon.

Customization Options

Cool Blade

Hot Blade

Pistols

Pistols may be small in size but these babies work wonders in right hands against small enemies like cops and alien grunts. Aim for the head and you will get one-shot kills.

Heavy Pistol

Heavy pistols can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache. The upgrades for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Recoil

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Unique Upgrade

Explosive ammo – 20,000 cache (Bullets will explode after impact).

There are two kinds of pistols; heavy pistols and quick-shot pistols. Heavy pistols do much more damage than quickshot pistols but with a slow rate of fire and vice versa. These can be paired up with freeze attacks to shatter enemies.

Customization Options

.45 Fletcher

Gold Plated

Onyx Black

Cumia Magnum

Wireframe

Tiger

DEK-RD Railpistol

Bloody Mess

Arctic Camo

Quickshot Pistols

Quickshot pistols can be purchased for 100 cache from Friendly Fire stores. The upgrades for this pistol are:

Damage

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Recoil

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Reload Speed

Upgrade #1 – 100

Upgrade #2 – 6250

Upgrade #3 – 7500

Upgrade #4 – 8750

Upgrade #5 – 10000

Unique Upgrade

Armor piercing ammo – 20,000 cache (Bullets do extra damage to armored and mechanical enemies).

The heavy pistols do have high damage but higher high rate of fire makes quickshot pistols very efficient especially if you are capable of scoring headshots quickly. Besides, the unique upgrade on this weapon make it much better against mechanical targets such as CIDs.

Customization Options

9mm Tactical

Digital Camo

Taxi Cab

Renegade Pistol

Gold-plated

Rouge Red

Red Shirt Special

Galatic Red

Interstellar Yello

Alien Pistols

Alien pistols can be equipped by killing alien grunts and swapping for this pistol. The upgrades for this pistol are:

Damage

Upgrade #1 – 7000

Upgrade #2 – 8750

Upgrade #3 – 10500

Upgrade #4 – 12250

Upgrade #5 – 14000

Overheat level

Upgrade #1 – 7000

Upgrade #2 – 8750

Upgrade #3 – 10500

Upgrade #4 – 12250

Upgrade #5 – 14000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1 – 7000

Upgrade #2 – 8750

Upgrade #3 – 10500

Upgrade #4 – 12250

Upgrade #5 – 14000

Recoil

Upgrade #1 – 7000

Upgrade #2 – 8750

Upgrade #3 – 10500

Upgrade #4 – 12250

Upgrade #5 – 14000

Unique Upgrade

Cool Kills – 35,000 cache (Killing enemies will reduce the heat level).

The biggest highlight of this weapon is that you don’t have to worry about reloading or ammo on this weapon. This weapon requires a cool down time instead of reloading. Firing too much will overheat the gun and you won’t be able to fire until it cools down completely.

Equipping unique upgrade on this weapon will instantly cool it down after killing an enemy. Get used to it and you wouldn’t have to worry about reloading ever!

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold Plated

SMGs

SMGs are small in size just like pistol but these babies have a very high rate of fire. This leads to inaccuracy sometimes as the recoil increases with high rate of fire. With the Dual Wield upgrade, SMGs are as lethal as possible from medium to short range.

SMGs are also ideal for shooting while driving because of their spray and prey feature.

Heavy SMG

These are available at Friendly Fire store for just 100 cache. The upgrade costs for Heavy SMG are given below:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Accuracy

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Reload Speed

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Acidic Ammo – 20,000 cache (Acid-laced bullets for additional damage).

This SMG is the best SMG from the lot and has a decent recoil. Although it can’t compete with pistols or rifles but it is a very decent weapon nonetheless especially from short to medium range. The unique upgrade causes additional damage to enemies and vehicles alike and also works against aircrafts.

Customization Options



Swat SMG

Polka-dot

Camo

Gangland

Blacka and White

Digital Camo

Rubber Band Gun

Let’s Pretend

Bloody Band

Rapid Fire SMG

It can be bought from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache. The upgrade costs for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Accuracy

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Reload Time

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Lightening Shots – 20,000 cache (Electrified bullets will also stun the targets).

Early in the game, when you have no other means to destroy your enemies and vehicles, this is your best bet. It does have a very high rate of fire that causes it be a little inaccurate at times but if you use it up close range, that wouldn’t be a problem. And the unique upgrade allows you to fire electrified bullets which will render your enemies to go down and get paralyzed momentarily.

Customization Options



Magna 10mm

Girfee

Gold Plated

Nailgun

Hot Rod

Workman’s Comp

Cyborg Pistol

Gold Plated

Third Street Saints

Alien SMG

It can be equipped by killing alien grunts and swapping their weapons. There are a bunch of upgrades available for this weapons that includes:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Overheat Level

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recoil

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Accuracy

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Too Hot to Handle – 35,000 cache (Weapon damage will scale up with overheat level).

As you know, you don’t have to reload with alien weapons but how to keep them cool is the real trick. The unique upgrade on this weapon will allow the overheat level to do something good to you. How? As the overheat level of your gun increases, you will be able to inflict more damage on your enemies. Profit?

Customization Options



Xenoblaster

Saints Purple

Gold Plated

Shotgun

This gun is absolute beast up at close range and tears apart anything you thrown at it. It can be purchased from Friendly Fire store for 100 cache.

The upgrades and upgrade costs for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Effective Range

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Super Knockback – 20,000 cache (Targets will be flown away when shot).

As I have mentioned above that this gun can literally tear apart anything thrown at it and is very effective against a number of enemies such as Warden. It can easily destroy their shields from close range. The unique upgrade hit targets as if they have been hit by a running train.

The only drawback is its range which can be improved a bit by applying Effective Range upgrade.

Customization Options

Deacon 12-Gauge

Purple

Green

Blunderbuss

Ol’ Rusty

Gentleman Bandit

Kardak Lasershot

Gunmetal

Genki

Semi-Auto Shotgun

To get your hands on this semi-automatic shotgun, you will have to complete Kinzie’s quest; Simulated Instruction. The upgrade and upgrade costs for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Reload Speed

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Effective Range

Upgrade #1: 100

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Full Auto – 20,000 cache (This will turn this beast gun into a fully automatic weapon).

You will have to do a little side-quest for Kinzie in order to get this shotgun. But once you get it, you will realize that it is worth your effort. High rate of fire, damage and a decent range make this weapon an alien-killer! Install the unique upgrade on it and it will turn into a fully automatic weapon with a beast damage.

Amazing against Wardens, grunts, and vehicles – an excellent weapon indeed.

Customization Options

Big Game

Blue

Hot Stuff

Ion Blaster

Fortress

Lil’ Stinger

Full Choke Silenced

Green

Spirit of ’76

Tak-10

Dust Devil

Third Street

Thumpgun

This automatic alien weapon is available on Friendly Fire stores for 35,000 cache.

Thumpgun fires explosive slugs which are definitely slower than bullets but with careful aim you can kill targets at any given range. This has a reserved ammo and the upgrades for this weapon are expensive to buy but are definitely worth your hard earned cache.

The unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to receive bonus XP with every kill. The upgrades and costs for this gun are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Overheat Level

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recoil

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Respect My Authority – 35,000 cache (Killing enemies with this will get you more XP).

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold Plated

Inflato-Ray

Inflate your targets by completing the Pierce’s quest; Fun Trumps All. You can drag the Inflato-Ray on enemies, cops, pedestrians, and anyone whom you want to inflate by hovering over them at once to inflate them.

Anyone targeted with this weapon will have his/her torso and face swell up like balloon with their eyes popping out and finally exploding. The upgrades for this weapon are:

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Customization Options

Gold Plated

Purple

Rifle

The strongest weapons in the game in my opinion. These guns do more damage per shot than SMG and pistols and that too from all ranges. These guns are available for 20,000 cache from Friendly Fire store.

These guns combine the rate of fire of SMGs with an accuracy of a pistol/handgun. Rifles deal a decent amount of damage anywhere on the body but headshots are definitely a treat. Moreover, the unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to take less damage when holding this weapon. The upgrades and costs of them are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Accuracy

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Reload Time

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrades

Tough Guy – 20,000 cache (Take less damage when wielding this weapon).

Customization Options



Shokolov AR

Friendly Fire

Desert Camo

Mercenary LMG

Digital Camo

Purple Inferno

Em Railgun

Hot Pink

Camo

Burst Rifle

These rifles can be equipped either by killing elite cops or by spending 20,000 cache in Friendly Fire store. The upgrades and upgrades costs for this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Refire Rate

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Clip Size

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Reload Times

Upgrade #1: 5000

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Unique Upgrade

Let the Good Times Roll – 20,000 cache (Kill enemies to get ammo back to its clip).

This rifle is certainly more accurate than the fully-automatic rifle but owning to this thing, it has a bit less damage than automatic rifle. This gun can works great from medium to long range and if you have a decent aim, you will not miss a headshot with this.

The unique upgrade on this weapon doesn’t let you run out of ammo. Keep on killing enemies to get your ammo back!

Customization Options

Gaurdsman AR

Freckle

Red Plaid

Impulse Rifle

Black Gold

Blue Plaid

Soakmaster

Steampunk

Heavy Metal

Alien Rifle

This gun has more firepower and less aiming because of the three beams which are fired at once. To get this weapon, simply kill some alien grunts and they might drop it. The upgrade and upgrade costs of this weapon are:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Overheat Level

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

Vampiric Ammo – 35,000 cache (Kill enemies with this weapon to regain a bit of your health).

This gun can be called as a laser shotgun but with an impressive range than the shotgun. And like every other weapon out there, if you keep on firing continuously, it will overheat and will need cooling down. The unique upgrade on this weapon allows you to regain some of your health with each kill which make it kind of a Life Steal TK.

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Disintegrator

Keep on playing the story mode and you will eventually get this weapon. The dis-integrator will fire a data-destroying projectile which will reduce your targets to their fragments. The upgrades and upgrade costs for this weapon are:

Charge Time

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrades

Penetrating Shots – 35,000 (Shots will penetrate through targets).

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Bounce Rifle

You will unlock this rifle by progressing through the story. This weapon sends the energy bolts in environment The bounce rifle works great against humanoids, aliens and Wardens from medium to long range.

If fired excessively; the gun will require a cool down time. The upgrades and upgrade costs are given below:

Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Projectile Speed

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Recharge Rate

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Overheat Level

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

Double Play – 35,000 (Put two energy balls in play with each squeeze of the trigger).

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Explosives

RPG

It can be purchased for 35,000 cache from Friendly Fire store. It is an anti-personal and anti-vehicles rocket launcher with only bummer that you will have to visit Friendly Fire too often as you won’t be able to keep much ammo at once. The reload times of this is pretty sluggish but once you upgrade it, it would get better. The upgrades for this weapon are:

Explosive Damage

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Reload Speed

Upgrade #1: 7000

Upgrade #2: 8750

Upgrade #3: 10500

Upgrade #4: 12250

Upgrade #5: 14000

Unique Upgrade

Guided Missiles – 35,000 (Players will be able to guide missiles).

Customization Options

J7

Warbird

Trebuchet

Waffle Cone

El Fugitivo

Day of the Dead

Diamond Plate

Potato Gun

Gold-trimmed

Ghostly Skull

Alien RPG

This rare weapon can be purchased from either from Friendly Fire store for massive 50,000 cache or by killing alien grunts (Some of them will drop it).

This RPG actually work like the normal RPG but operates more like Dis-integrator i.e. it needs spooling up before you can fire it. It works with a rechargeable ammo reservoir instead of ammo loading like in normal RPG which means that you will never run of this RPG’s ammo.

There are a few upgrades which you can use on this weapon.

Charge Capacity

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Charge Time

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Projectile Speed

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrade

Backblast – 50,000 cache (Firing will create an explosive backblast).

Customization Options

Saints Purple

Gold-Plated

Black Hole Launcher

Black Hole Launcher can be unlocked by completing Saint’s quest; WWGD. Firing it will create a black hole which will suck almost everything in it to cause massive destruction. Like other alien weapons, it uses a recharging mechanism. The upgrades for it are:

Effective Range

Upgrade #1: 3500

Upgrade #2: 6250

Upgrade #3: 7500

Upgrade #4: 8750

Upgrade #5: 10000

Rate of Fire

Upgrade #1: 10000

Upgrade #2: 12500

Upgrade #3: 15000

Upgrade #4: 17500

Upgrade #5: 20000

Unique Upgrades

Singularity Gun Upgrade – Complete Homie Quest; Closer to 250

Singularity Gun Recharge Upgrade – Complete Homie Quest; Kill Kill Destroy Kill

Customization Options