Saints Row 4 Vehicles Guide – How To Unlock and Upgrade



Get a break from your usual super powers like super sprint and super jump and get a taste of some classic vehicles available in Saints Row 4. They are certainly not as powerful as your super sprint but you got to admit that they never run of gas. But you do have finite stamina for super power.

Besides, some missions and challenges in the game require you to drive a car.

Saints Row 4 Vehicles

Driving vehicles also grant you with XP. Steelport is a busy city with crowded streets 24/7. Driving around traffic in stylish fashion, drifting around tight corners, and driving in an oncoming lane will gain you XP.

Some vehicles in the game are equipped with built-in weapons such as missiles launchers and machine guns with unlimited ammo. However, using them for a long time will get them to overheat.

These types of weapons come in very handy for clearing Flashpoints, Virus Upload, and for causing mayhem in general.

It is advisable to use vehicles while firing as they provide you with extra cover and you can always run over your target, pop their vehicle’s tires, or destruct them completely. However, while traveling in a vehicle, you will only be able to use one-handed weapon like a sub-machine gun or a pistol.

Storing Your Vehicles

Early in the game, you will get the ability to store in your vehicles by pressing ‘Down’ on your D-pad. The stored vehicles will always be available via your phone’s Pause Hub, rim garage, or a Gateway Hub.

Vehicles can also be destroyed and that too, quite easily.

Damage a car and you will see different signs of it like paint being teared, smoke coming out of the hood, dents, and popped tires. These damaged vehicles can also explode depending upon the magnitude of destruction caused. In this case, you should evacuate the vehicle immediately and enter another one.

The vehicles you jack from common civilians in the city are of different models and their different variants.

These vehicles are sometimes quite sluggish and dull. But you can always customize them in any way you want! The customization options range from customizing performance to visuals. Customizing a car works just like a customizing a weapon but at a much less cost.

You can also equip you cars with Nitrous which will make every other car on the road and during the race look tame. The performance modifications you can apply on your vehicles include the following:

Torque

Upgrading torque of you car gives it a boost of acceleration. There are a total of 4 upgrade levels for this upgrade which cost as:

Upgrade #1: 200 cache Upgrade #2: 400 cache Upgrade #3: 800 cache Upgrade #4: 1,600 cache

Tires

Upgrade your tires to give your car better handling and avoid the chances of a blowout.

Upgrade #1: 200 cache

Upgrade #2: 400 cache

Upgrade #3: 800 cache

Upgrade #4: 1,600 cache

Reinforced Bumper

Add a stronger bumper with which you will be able to crush down anything in your path without worrying about your own car.

Upgrade #1: 200 cache

Upgrade #2: 400 cache

Upgrade #3: 800 cache

Upgrade #4: 1,600 cache

Reinforced Frame

It buys your car some extra time before it explodes itself and you into ashes.

Upgrade #1: 200 cache

Upgrade #2: 400 cache

Upgrade #3: 800 cache

Upgrade #4: 1,600 cache

Nitrous

Add nitrous to your car to feel the real power of N2O and make aliens look like idiots as you will sweep past them.

Upgrade #1: 200 cache

Kneecappers

Add blades near the tires of your car so that it damages anyone who will come near it! Perfect to evade pursuits.

Upgrade #1: 200 cache

Aircrafts

With the arrival of aliens, came very advanced technology which would have taken us year to make. And one of those things is aircrafts. From XOR to Flying Object, everything is worth driving at least once.

The aircrafts on Zin can switch between different flight modes with just a button. And the game wants you to fly in these things, even from the very beginning of the game, you can hop in an alien vehicle and take it for a ride.

Although, aliens will pursuit you wherever you go. But that doesn’t matter. Right?

There are two ways in which you would be able to control the aircrafts; basic controls and advanced controls.

While basic controls are very easy to remember and learn with only moving analogue stick in the right direction with holding one button, advanced controls are slightly complex but nothing that you won’t be able to learn.

Give them both a try and see which one suits you more!

Vehicles

Compact Cars (Two Door Cars)

Emu

Halberd

Mockingbird

Solar

Classic Cars

Betsy

Churchill

Gunslinger

Hollywood

Relic

Cyber Gunslinger (Unlocked by Shaundi’s Under Pressure side-quest)

Genkimobile (Unlocked by Kinzie’s Gambit side-quest)

Luxury Cars (Four Doors)

Eiswolf

Influego

Justice

Luxury Cars (Two Doors)

Sovereign

Stiletto

Rattler

Rattler Chrome (Unlocked by Matt’s The Pledge side-quest)

Muscle Cars (Two Doors)

Peacemaker

Wireframe Peacemaker (Unlocked by Asha’s Kill and Let Die side-quest)

Nyte Blade

Pacemaker

Muscle Cars (Four Doors)

Hammerhead

Hammer

Bootlegger

Lightening

Phoenix

Sports Cars

Blade

Raycaster

Temptress

Torch

Sexy Kitten (Unlocked by Asha’s Training Day side-quest)

SUVs

Atlantica

Bulldog

Bulldog (Equipped with Turret)

Taxi

Vans

Ambulance

Donovan

Gatmobile

Lockdown (Unlocked by Keith’s Simulation Recognizes side-quest)

Chrome Lockdown (Unlocked by Keith’s Simulation Recognizes side-quest)

Anchor

Trucks (Two Doors)

Steelport Municipal

Titan

Varsity

Genki Manapult (Unlocked by Asha’s Training Day side-quest)

Trucks (Four Doors)

Betsy

Criminal

Compensator

Monster Trucks

Atlasbreaker

Betsy XL

Bootlegger XL (Unlocked by Pierces’s Back to Basic’s side-quest)

Influego XL

Motorbikes

Estrada

Kaneda

Kenshin

Bloody Cannonness

Cyber Estrada (Unlocked by Shaundi’s Under Pressure side-quest)

Angry Tiger (Unlocked by Asha’s Training Day side-quest)

Carts and ATVs

Pulse

Toad

Mongoose

Sad Panda (Unlocked by Asha’s Training Day side-quest)

Zin

Assert

Assert (Equipped with Laser Turret)

Assert Wireframe (Unlocked by Shaundi’s Shaundi’s List side-quest)

XOR

Destructor (Unlocked by Kinzie’s Simulated Instruction side-quest)

Recursor

Void (Unlocked by Keith’s Executive Orders side-quest)

Chrome Void (Unlocked by Keith’s Executive Orders side-quest)

Tanks

Crusader

Challenger

Helicopters

Eagle

Oppressor

Thompson

Tornado

Vulture

Airplanes

AB Destroyer

Snipes 57

Woodpecker

Special Aircrafts

F-69 VTOL

Found anything missing? Let us know in the Comment Section below