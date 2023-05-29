Saints Row 4 Super Powers Guide – How To Unlock, Upgrade and Perform



The simulation mechanism in Saints Row 4 enhances your abilities beyond natural. Like controlling the minds of others, super sprinting, and super jumping. Along with these things, the combat abilities are also greatly enhanced.

It does feel like Prototype sometimes in terms of racing against cars, running along tall walls, and grabbing people to throw to them miles away. And that’s not all it has to offer as you will get more powers by progressing in the game.

However, these super powers require cool down time or your stamina, which needs re-filling. The process is automatic and works on its own. For more help on Saints Row 4, read our Stores Hacking Solutions, Challenges and Loyalty Missions Romance Guide.

Saints Row 4 Super Powers

Super Sprint

Super sprint is the ability to run at lightening fast speeds. There are a number of upgrades for super sprint but require a certain Rank and number of Data Clusters.

Reduced Damage Sprint

Rank: 1

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Take less damage while super sprinting.

Speed

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Increases the speed of super sprint.

Speed 2

Rank: 6

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: More speed than normal speed upgrade.

Speed 3

Rank: 16

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Even more speed than Speed 2 upgrade.

Wall Running

Rank: 6

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Run along the walls.

Tornado

Rank: 26

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Sprinting creates a tornado which knocks off the objects in your path.

Unlimited Sprinting

Rank: Complete Keith’s quest; Executive Orders

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Unlimited sprinting.

Water Running

Rank: Earn all silver medals in Speed Rift challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Sprint on water.

Haste

Rank: Earn all gold medals in Speed Rift challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Maximum speed while sprinting – faster than Speed 3 upgrade.

Super sprinting does seem like a fun and cool activity to do but it can also cause you a lot of trouble if used recklessly. For example, you can knock off a cop or cop car while going for a mission which will hinder your progress. You can also kill civilians while running or damage a car to cause an explosion.

There is also a possibility that you will be caught in the explosion. So use it carefully!

It cab be bad and it can also be good. Super sprinting can help you knock down your enemies, evading pursuits, and even jacking vehicles. Smashing into enemies and pressing the corresponding buttons on your platform will perform a super beat down which is really cool.

Later in the game, you will get the ability to run along the walls. This helps you reach the rooftops more quickly but restricts the ability to gain XP by performing the wall jump combo.

Super Jump

Super jump is the ability to jump about 10x higher than the normal jump and like super sprinting there are upgrades which can be equipped with super jump.

Height

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Increases the height of a charged super jump.

Glide

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Be the Batman and glide over the city of Steelport.

Health

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Jump up when knocked down to get health restore.

Air Dash

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Speed boost in mid-air by pressing LB/L1.

Height 2

Rank: 4

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: More height than Height upgrade.

Efficiency

Rank: 6

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Gliding will consume less stamina.

Air Dash 2

Rank: 8

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Dash twice per Super Jump.

Height 3

Rank: 10

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Cover more height than Height 2 upgrade.

Efficiency 2

Rank: 12

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Gliding will consume even less stamina.

Efficiency 3

Rank: 18

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Gliding will consume no stamina.

Air Dash 3

Rank: 20

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Dash 3x times per super jump.

Jump Distance

Rank: Earn all silver medals in Platforming Rift challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Cover more distance while jumping.

Glide Distance

Rank: Earn all gold medals in Platforming Rift Challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Cover more distance while gliding.

Immovable Object

Rank: Earn all gold medals in Insurance Fraud challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: No knocking out by vehicles while standing idle.

Super jump can be used to bunny hop over cars and cover large distances.

You can also us other powers while super jumping such as super sprinting. A charged super jump covers more height than usual bunny hopping – the longer you charge, the higher you will go. Super jumping doesn’t consume any stamina like super sprinting. Jumps can be done in combos which will get you XP.

Super jumping can also be done along the wall which will get on rooftops in no time.

A charged jump can also be performed while super jumping and into the air. To glide, reach a higher platform first and then fall from it. First, you will air dash for a while and then the character will start gliding. To forward glide, simply hold the forward button.

Blast

The upgrades for you blast super power are:

Recharge

Rank: 2

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Blast energy will recharge faster.

Area

Rank: 4

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: The surface area of blast increases.

Recharge 2

Rank: 4

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Recharge faster than simple Recharge upgrade.

Area 2

Rank: 8

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Blast radius is increased than simple Area upgrade.

Recharge 3

Rank: 12

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Blast energy will recharge even faster than Recharge 2 upgrade.

Area 3

Rank: 18

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Maximum blast radius.

Explosive Deaths

Rank: 24

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Frozen targets explode when shattered damaging enemies in the vicinity.

Duration

Rank: 32

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Blast duration increases.

Damage

Rank: Complete Kinzie’s quest; Power Play.

Data Clusters Required:

Function: Increases damage on everything from freeze to mind control.

Freeze blast does the obvious i.e. it freezes enemies in your path that will hinder their ability to move and fight. Once frozen, use your gun to shatter your enemies. When in a crowded area, use your freeze blast and then use super sprint to knock off a car towards frozen bodies to shatter them.

Melee and telekinesis will also work.

There are some targets which are least effected by freeze blast like Wardens, Mouderbots, and Marauders. Freeze blast does work against them but not as good as on simple enemies. Freeze blast can also be used to destroy alien vehicles.

Fire blast is a reciprocal of freeze blast. It is more like a petrol grenade which cause a massive blast and everything around catches fire. It is not as impressive as freeze blast but is a good change from it.

This ability let’s you control the mind of your enemies to fight for you. This can be used in a crowd of enemies but the effect will only last for a while and the enemies will regain their senses.

Telekinesis

Telekinesis let’s you pick up enemies and throw them at large distances. There is no restriction in what you can grab; it can be a civilian or a car. There are a few upgrades for this abilities.

Recharge

Rank: 6

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Recharge faster.

Distance

Rank: 8

Data Clusters Required: 10

Function: Throw enemies at large distances.

Recharge 2

Rank: 14

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Recharge even faster.

Special Vehicle

Rank: 14

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Grab tanks and aircraft.

Distance 2

Rank: 18

Data Clusters Required: 20

Function: Thrown even farther.

Hold Cost

Rank: 24

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: No energy used while holding an object.

Recharge 3

Rank: 30

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Recharge more quickly than Recharge 2.

Distance 3

Rank: 32

Data Clusters Required: 30

Function: Throw even farther than Distance 2.

Cost

Rank: 36

Data Clusters Required: 15

Function: Use less energy while throwing objects.

Catch

Rank: Earn all silver medals in Genki M.O.M. challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Catch objects thrown at you.

Power Up

Rank: Earn all silver medals in TK Rift challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: Increases damage and health stolen.

Power Up 2

Rank: Earn all gold medals in TK Rift challenges.

Data Clusters Required: 0

Function: More damage than Power Up upgrade.

Telekinesis is levitating objects with your mind and throwing them at distances.

You will be able to grab almost anything from vehicles to civilians. It comes in handy when you are being chased by vehicles; grab them and throw them to render them useless for the time being.

Stomp

Smash your feet on the ground to create waves that will damage enemies and anything in its radius. Following are the upgrades for Stomping power:

Recharge

Rank: 10

Data Cluster: 10

Function: Recharge faster

Distance

Rank: 12

Data Cluster: 10

Function: Increase range of the power up.

Area

Rank: 16

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Stomp radius covers a larger area.

Recharge 2

Rank: 22

Data Cluster: 20

Function: Recharge faster than Recharge upgrade.

Distance 2

Rank: 28

Data Cluster: 20

Function: Increases range and stun time.

Damage

Rank: 34

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases damage done by stomping.

Recharge 3

Rank: 38

Data Cluster: 30

Function: Recharge quicker than Recharge 2 upgrade.

Distance 3

Rank: 40

Data Cluster: 30

Function: Maximum range and stun time.

Duration

Rank: 50

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases the duration for which targets remain shrunken, send targets to large distances, and targets get affected by statis for longer durations.

Stomping can be done both from the ground and from mid-air. If done from the mid-air, the character will strike the ground to cause the stomp.

Everything from enemies to vehicles are sent back flying if caught in the radius of the stomp. Although it doesn’t kill the full health enemies, it can cause a diversion and buy you some time. But there are a few occasions when you should not use stomping like hacking stores.

There is another type of stomping called shrinking stomp which transforms your enemies into a fraction of their original size. When transformed, you can crush them by running over them. There is a challenge related to this power, so make sure to complete that when you get this!

Buff

Buff gets you to charge your body and weapons with energy. The upgrades for buff are:

Recharge

Rank: 14

Data Cluster: 10

Function: Ability recharges faster.

Team Player

Rank: 22

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Nearby homie gets a lot of abilities by standing right next to you like immunity, freezing bullets, etc.

Recharge 2

Rank: 30

Data Cluster: 20

Function: Recharge even faster than Recharge upgrade.

Area

Rank: 34

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases the area affected by buff.

Speed Demon

Rank: 38

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases the speed while buff is activated.

Recharge 3

Rank: 42

Data Cluster: 30

Function: Recharge faster than Recharge 2 upgrade.

Duration

Rank: 46

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases the duration for which buff remains active.

Passive Aggressive

Rank: Earn all gold medals in Super-Powered Fight Club challenges.

Data Cluster: 0

Function: Simply having Buff equipped gives a chance for the elemental damage to be applied on the attack.

Buff buffs up your ability for a short period of time but has a lengthy cool down time. Buff also affects your nearby homies in a number of ways. Pairing up buff with already a beast weapon will tear enemies apart.

Fire buff surrounds you with an aura of fire around you which damages anyone who comes near you along with giving you increased fire power. Lightening buff adds lightening to your attacks and bullets becomes electrified.

Fire-ice buff also increases your fire power.

Force Shield

This ability produces a shield that keeps immune to incoming attacks and projectiles. The upgrades for this ability are:

Damage

Rank: 10

Data Cluster: 15

Function: Increases damage on shield.

Death from Above

Death from above is diving attack from air. Reach your desired position for launching the attack and set your aim to launch the attack. The height plays an important role in this – the more the height, the stronger will be the damage.

It also damages the enemies nearby your main target. This ability comes in handy when fighting a large group of enemies. Pair it up with buff and freeze blast to get extra damage.

Nuke

Nuke is an upgrade for Death from Above and requires 50 Rank and 50 Data Clusters. This is actually a nuclear blast which can devastate a whole portion of the city with everything in it.

The altitude you need to perform this attack is higher than a fully charged super jump. Use your wall running abilities and super jump to reach the highest altitude you could in order to execute the nuclear blast.