Saints Row 4 Blazin’ Challenge Guide – How To Get Gold Medal



Similar to the Rifts, and Professor Genki’s Mind over Murder side missions, the Blazin’ events in Saints Row 4 are challenges that the player can perform in the virtual city of Steelport. As the name implies, they are racing events that put your super movement skills to the test.

Along the path, you can find two kinds of pickups. The first are blue checkpoints, which add some time to the clock so you can get to the next checkpoint and eventually finish the race. The second kind of pickup is the green speed boost.

Finishing the races with more time on the clock is how you get the silver and gold medals. You’ll need to make full use of your super sprint, super jump, and wall sprint abilities if you want to have a shot at getting gold in all of these.

Blazin’ #1 – Burns Hill

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

In the beginning this course is not difficult.

Simply remember to ready your super jump when you see the arrows near the fourth checkpoint, and again near the seventh. At these points you may have to jump onto/over some buildings.

When you come up to the finish line you’ll have to do a series of wall jumps to reach the final rooftop.

Blazin’ #2 – Yearwood

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

With 40 seconds on the clock initially, this track has 11 checkpoints you need to cross. It’s simple in the beginning, but there will be several bends in the middle that can trip you up if you’re not attentive.

After the eighth checkpoint, charge the jump while sprinting along the railroad tracks and use it to bypass both firewalls that block your path. After that it’s a simple trot up the side of a building to the finish.

Blazin’ #3 – Espina

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

Here is the race where things get a little hairy.

You’re going to need a couple of air dash upgrades if you hope to get gold in this one. There’s nine checkpoints but it’s the jumps that make this hard. If you’re not attentive right from the beginning, you can get stuck at the base of a fence.

There is a bit of a tricky part in a tunnel, and again when you need to leap and glide over a river. Once on the other side of the river, you can sprint right through the fence here instead of wasting time on a jump.

You end this up by jumping from the final set of stairs and wall sprinting up to the finish line.

Blazin’ #4 – Arapice Island

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

Another course where you need to have the double air dash/glide ability to make it.

The river jump is formidable, but it’s the tight section through the middle that’s the clincher. Watch out for the beams and tank supports to make sure you don’t get caught on a random piece of geometry.

Blazin’ #5 – New Baranec

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

This one isn’t so tough, but it is quite tedious due to the length. Sometimes you have to run through some tight corridors and that’s always unpleasant. Watch out for gas stations on the way, since they can blow up if you stray too close.

The finish line is located on top of the casino at the end of the road, and you’ll need to wall sprint up to make it.

Blazin’ #6 – Sunset Park

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

This one is pretty easy if you’ve been investing in the sprint and jump upgrades.

After the second checkpoint you’ll come to a tunnel but you can just go over it with a super jump. Remember to stay to the right during this jump, as the left landing takes you on a route that wastes a lot of time.

After the 6th checkpoint you need to perform a super jump and wall sprint to reach the finish line.

Blazin’ #7 – Salander

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

This course can be pretty tough as it required very precise timing. One screw up and you probably won’t make gold. After the second checkpoint leap up to the roof and charge another super jump. Air dash down the street to the third checkpoint.

You’ll have to make another lengthy jump over another river, and try not to use air glide if you can, since it’s actually slower than running. Use jump + air dash to leap over firewalls, and sprint up the sides of a smokestack to make it to the finish.

Blazin’ #8 – Burns Hill

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

This one relies on quick fingers and a quick reaction time more than anything else. There are 11 checkpoints for you to pass, and remember to take the tunnel when you come to a point where you can enter two. The right tunnel contains a firewall.

Squeeze through the gap in the wall on the right when you see any firewalls to the left. Start charging the jump as you pass the 10th checkpoint to get up top on the bulding with the finish line.

Blazin’ #9 – Wesley Cutter International

Medal Requirements:

Bronze – 0 Seconds on the clock

Silver – 15 Seconds on the clock

Gold – 25 Seconds on the clock

This one is easy for the most parts, but some points can get you by surprise.

Take the route that has a train of green orbs and curve towards the checkpoint. The only two areas where you need to be vigilant are the jumps from the road to an overpass and the one from the end of the runway to the island where you’ll find the finish line.