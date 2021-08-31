Rustler Best Skills Guide

Paying homage to old GTA games, Rustler is a medieval sandbox game with RPG mechanics such as skills thrown in. In this guide, we will go over all the Skills available to use in Rustler and help you decide the best skills to invest in when playing Rustler.

Rustler Best Skills

Now, we need to guide our ‘Rustler’ through the olden times so expect the world to be tough to him and in return, you, as the player need to toughen him up through the skill tree available to you.

To upgrade your character, you need to find Horseshoes in abundance. Don’t you worry though, you will find this currency easily throughout the game.

When you feel as if you are ready to upgrade your character, pause the game and get some skills!

How to Unlock skills in Rustler

In the pause menu, go ahead and select Skills. From there you can spend your skills points.

If you feel like switching some things over, then reset what you have by pressing X, Square or clicking your mouse on the bottom left text. Be wary though since it costs 100 gold to reset skills.

Now the following are the types of upgrades you can gain and their details.

Combat

Skills Effect How to Unlock Spongeguy Increases Max HP by 10% up to a maximum of 30% 2 Points Required Hero of Might & Might Increases Max Dealt by 5% up to 15% 2 Points Required Lung Story Short Fighting and Running cost 5% less Stamina. When upgraded fully, it will cost you 15% less Stamina 2 Points Required Plot Armor Resist Death by leaving 1% of HP from fatal hits. 8 Points Required Reguyneration Regenerate 1% of HP up to 30% of the Max HP. When upgraded fully, Guy will restore up to 70% of HP 3 Points Required

Ranged

Skills Effect How to Unlock Boltslinger Reload speed of Crossbow is 10% faster and can be raised till 30% 2 Points Required Shit Motion The rate of slowing enemies by throwing poo is increased from 10% to 30% (when upgraded) 2 Points Required Ammo Domini Increases Bolt Capacity of your Crossbow by 10 8 Points Required Zero Waste Be able to loot Bolts from dead bodies 8 Points Required Run and Gun Be able to reload your crossbow whilst running (is not applicable when sprinting) 10 Points Required

Riding

Skills Effect How to Unlock Horselifting Be able to pick up items from Horseback 8 Points Required Secretariat Horses regenerate stamina 10% faster to 30% when upgraded fully 2 Points Required Horse Whisperer Allows Guy to ride fast horses without being bucked off. 6 Points Required Red Dead Rejection Attack through a back kick from the horse by performing a U-turn 8 Points Required The Fifth Horseman Pressing Tab (or down on a controller’s D-Pad) summons a horse to your location 10 Points Required

Social