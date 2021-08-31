Rustler Horseshoe Locations Guide

In Rustler, there are several different types of collectibles spread around the map. One of the collectibles is the Horseshoe, and there is a total of 20 scattered around the map for you to find. In this guide, we have listed down all the Horseshoe locations in Rustler for you.

Rustler Horseshoe Locations

Rustler can be best described as Medieval GTA in the old style, that is to say, it’s played from a top-down perspective.

Just like GTA, Rustler is brimming with secrets and collectibles for you to find and collect. This guide will help you track down all the Horseshoe locations.

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is located in the first city behind some market stalls near the church.

Horseshoe #2

To find this Horseshoe, head to the southeast area of the first city. The Horseshoe is present between two buildings behind the butcher shop near some wood logs.

Horseshoe #3

To find this, head out of the city and to the beach area south of the city. The Horseshoe will be outside a hut building in a small farm area.

Horseshoe #4

To find the fourth Horseshoe, head southwest from the third location. The Horseshoe will be present next to a horse parking area near the beach.

Horseshoe #5

This Horseshoe is present in the south-most part of the first Island. Just head straight south from the city until you reach the edge of the map to find the Horseshoe near a wooden structure.

Horseshoe #6

This Horseshoe is located near the second bridge in the eastern part of the first Island that leads to the second Island. It is located out in the open near some big rocks.

Horseshoe #7

This Horseshoe is present in the estate area between the first and second bridge on the first Island. The Horseshoe will be in front of a big house in the estate.

Horseshoe #8

This Horseshoe is present in between the two hills, just west of the second bridge. The Horseshoe will be up the pathway and located in a camp there.

Horseshoe #9

For this Horseshoe, head south from the second bridge up to the ridge area to the estate. The Horseshoe will be in front of the big house there.

Horseshoe #10

This Horseshoe is on the second Island. Head to the Island from the 2nd bridge and then turn left to the brick ruin structure. The Horseshoe will be inside this structure.

Horseshoe #11

On the second Island, head up to the North center of the map to find the Horseshoe in an open area near some cows.

Horseshoe #12

For this, head to the top right corner of the second Island to the big mansion to collect the Horseshoe.

Horseshoe #13

This one is in the northeastern part of the second Island, where there are multiple-colored tents.

Horseshoe #14

This Horseshoe can be found on the side of the road going to the big mansion, where you find Horseshoe #12.

Horseshoe #15

This Horseshoe is present in a stable area just down the road from the brick ruins, where you find horseshoe #10.

Horseshoe #16

This Horseshoe is present near a watchtower inside the city of the second Island. Head right from the top gate to enter the city to find this Horseshoe.

Horseshoe #17

This Horseshoe is present in the eastern part of the city in the second Island. It will be in an alley between multiple buildings.

Horseshoe #18

Head to the dock in the bottom right corner of the city to find this Horseshoe.

Horseshoe #19

This Horseshoe is present in the southeastern part of the second Island city. It will be in front of a house and near water well.

Horseshoe #20

The last Horseshoe can be found in the open area near the giant city hall building.