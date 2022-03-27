Rune Factory 5 brings back the ability to tame and farm monsters but with new gameplay mechanics. The following Rune Factory 5 Wanted Monster Locations guide will explain how to track, identify, and catch Wanted Monsters in Rune Factory 5.

What are Wanted Monsters in Rune Factory 5

Wanted Monsters are a special breed that wander the Phoros Woodlands. They can be captured by completing missions taken from Livia, who can be found near Rigbarth’s Outpost. She will help you select a Wanted Monster and set you off to catch the creature in the game.

How to Catch Wanted Monsters in Rune Factory 5

You can easily identify a Wanted Monster by a glowing red circle around them. Take note that you must have a Seal Spell to catch them. You can get the spell from Livia before going to capture these monsters.

The monsters level up to 5 at maximum. You can get exciting rewards and enhance your Seed ranking by capturing these monsters. Here are the details about the locations, levels, and rewards of these monsters.

Locations of All Wanted Monsters in Rune Factory 5

Slime

Level: 1

Location: Once you reach Phoros Woodlands, keep moving on the way towards the path at the north.

Reward: Weapon Bread x1

Fairy

Level: 1

Location: Reach the Phoros Woodlands and cross the river by moving straight ahead. From this point, move towards south to reach a small lake.

Reward: Farming Bread x1

Goblin Archer

Level: 1

Location: By going towards the south of Phoros Woodlands, you will find a river. Keep moving alongside the river until you reach an entrance that leads to a cave.

Reward: Cooking Bread x1

Big Muck

Level: 2

Location: Move towards the north side of Phoros Woodlands where you will find a river. Cross the river to find this monster.

Reward: Cooking Bread x1

Chipsqueek

Level: 2

Location: First, reach the Kelve Volcanic Region and move north from here to find the big fossil. You will find a creature on the left side of a big fossil.

Reward: Chemistry Bread x1

Ignis

Level: 2

Location: In the Kelve Volcanic Region, you must go north to the lava area. Near to the Fire Dragon.

Reward: Crafting Bread x1

Garmr

Level: 3

Location: On reaching Kelvic Volcanic Region, keep moving on the path towards north to find this creature at the beginning of this area.

Reward: Weapon Bread x2

Emperor Penguin

Level: 3

Location: You can find this by going to Lake Yumina. Make your way towards the entrance of lake to move along the mountains at the west.

Reward: Cooking Bread x2

Silver Wolf

Level: 3

Location: This creature is again located close to Lake Yumina. You need to move northwest of the lake to find it near a slope.

Reward: Crafting Bread x2

Mamadoodle

Level: 4

Location: Make your way towards the east of Phoros Woodlands to find this creature near the ruins.

Reward: The Protein x1

Blood Panther

Level: 4

Location: You can find this monster by moving towards the big fossil in Kelve Volcanic Region.

Reward: Heart Drinker x1

Malm Tiger

Level: 4

Location: You can find it in Lake Yumina by moving towards the direction of Ice Dragon. This is the central area where the frozen lake is also found.

Reward: Intelligencer x1

Hell Ghost

Level: 5

Location: Move towards the south of Lake Yumina to find this creature adjacent to a huge crystal.

Reward: Gust x1

Guardian

Level: 5

Location: By moving in the direction of big fossils in the Kelve Volcanic region, you can find this creature easily.

Reward: Millionstrike x1

Elementalist

Level: 5

Location: Move southwest of Lake Yumina to find it near a slope behind the Ice Dragon.

Reward: Straight Punch x1

Little Dragon

Level: 5

Location: This creature keeps on changing the location, but you can find it at Lake Yumina.

Reward: Penguin Down

Ice Griffin

Level: 5

Location: This creature also tends to change its location, but the most probable area where you can find it is Kelve Volcanic Region.

Reward: Rigid Horn x1

Mermaid