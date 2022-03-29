Squid is a type of fish that you can catch in Rune Factory 5 that’s very difficult to catch because of its rareness. This guide will provide you with the complete details on where and how you can catch a Squid in Rune Factory 5.

Where to Catch Squid in Rune Factory 5

There are plenty of fish in Rune Factory 5 that you can catch, sell and even turn in for quests. However, one particularly tough fish to catch is the squid. It’s even more frustrating knowing you absolutely need one to give to Cecil for one of his requests.

This quest not only gives you a reward via the task board but also helps raise your friendship level with Cecil. Don’t worry though as below we’ve highlighted where and how you can catch a Squid in RF5.

There are a couple of locations where you can find a squid. It is a freshwater fish, so it is best to look for it in freshwater ponds in Rune factory 5.

You can find a Squid in one of the biggest ponds of fresh water in Rigbarth called Pond of Hope. This pond is in front of a waterfall just west of The Big Blue Moon.

There is another pond at Phoros Woodlands as well from where you can catch the Squid.

How to Catch Squid in RF5

To catch Squid the only thing you will need is a fishing rod. You should have gotten the rod as a request item reward by now. You don’t need any special rod to catch this fish.

What you have to do is get close to the water and look for a black outline you see in the water. These outlines show the location of the fish in the pond. You have to cast your fishline ahead of the fish trail you are seeing in the water.

Wait for the fish to get close to it and once the fish starts biting, you have to wait till a black hole appears in the water. Once a black hole appears, it means the fish is finally hooked and now you have to press the B button to reel the hook.

However, it is not guaranteed that you will find the Squid on the first try. You may have to try a few times to get it.

Once you have the Squid you can give it to Cecil to complete the quest. After that, you can go to the task board and collect your reward.