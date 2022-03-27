Rune Factory 5 Chemistry Recipes Guide

There are a variety of chemistry recipes in Rune Factory 5 for players to prepare for unique buffs and potions to aid in gameplay. The following guide will show you how to make use of your chemistry skills in Rune Factory 5.
Rune Factory 5 Chemistry Recipes
You’ve undoubtedly heard of chemistry, right? It turns out it isn’t boring in Rune Factory 5. What a relief! In the game, chemistry recipes are used to prepare cool buffs and potions.
There are various types of buffs and potions available in Rune Factory 5, and different chemistry recipes are required for specific types of potions.
We’ve compiled a list of all the chemistry recipes available in Rune Factory 5.
Recovery Potion
- Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and Green Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +150
- Skill Level: 3
- Selling Price: 15G
Healing Potion
- Ingredients: Required: Medicinal Herb and Red Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +800
- Skill Level: 7
- Selling Price: 120G
Mixed Herbs
- Ingredients: Green Grass and Toyherb
- Effects: (Ingredient) Wind Res -30%
- Skill Level: 8
- Selling Price: 280G
Roundoff
- Ingredients: Black Grass x2
- Effects: HP Recovery +800
- Skill Level: 13
- Selling Price: 60G
Healing Potion
- Ingredients: Pom-Pom Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +800
- Skill Level: 14
- Selling Price: 120G
Recovery Potion
- Ingredients: Blue Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +150
- Skill Level: 15
- Selling Price: 15G
Para-Gone
- Ingredients: Inigo Grass x2
- Effects: HP Recovery +50. It also cures Paralysis.
- Skill Level: 18
- Selling Price: 60G
Cold Medicine
- Ingredients: Orange Grass and Toyherb
- Effects: HP Recovery +1000, It can also be used to cure the Sick.
- Skill Level: 22
- Selling Price: 120G
Antidote Potion
- Ingredients: Antidote Herb and Yellow Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +1500, It can cure Poison.
- Skill Level: 25
- Selling Price: 150G
Mystery Potion
- Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and White Grass
- Effects: HP Recovery +3000
- Skill Level: 33
- Selling Price: 200G
Magical Potion
- Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and Elli Leaves
- Effects: HP Recovery +50%
- Skill Level: 45
- Selling Price: 2000G
Formuade
- Ingredients: Heavy Spicy, Lamp Grass, Ironleaf, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores
- Effects: Max HP -50%, STR +70%, VIT +70%, Crit +20%, All Ailment Resist +25%
- Skill Level: 46
- Selling Price: 2500G
Invinciroid
- Ingredients: Formuade, Autumn Grass, Hot-Hot Fruit, Noel Grass, and Emery Flower
- Effects: HP Recovery +100%, RP Recovery +100%, STR +50|10%, VIT +50%|10%, INT +50%|10%.
- It also Cures all status ailments and becomes immune to them for 12 Hours (Game Time).
- Skill Level: 76
- Selling Price: 5000G
The Protein
- Ingredients: Red Crystal x2, Spinach, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores
- Effects: Permanently raises STR by +1
- Skill Level: 80
- Selling Price: 1500G
Vital Gummi
- Ingredients: Blue Crystal x2, Choy, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores
- Effects: Permanently raises VIT by +1
- Skill Level: 83
- Selling Price: 1500G
Love Potion
- Ingredients: Grape Liqueur, Pink Melon, Strawberry, Honey, Hot-Hot Fruit, and Emery Flower
- Skill Level: 87
- Selling Price: 5000G
- Effects: Knockback Resist +10%, Crit Resist +50%, All Status Ailment +25%
- RP Recovery +50%, Cures all status ailments. Also, when given as a gift, it can earn a lot of Friendship/Love Points, but it doesn’t work for everyone.