Rune Factory 5 Chemistry Recipes Guide

There are a variety of chemistry recipes in Rune Factory 5 for players to prepare for unique buffs and potions to aid in gameplay. The following guide will show you how to make use of your chemistry skills in Rune Factory 5.

Rune Factory 5 Chemistry Recipes

You’ve undoubtedly heard of chemistry, right? It turns out it isn’t boring in Rune Factory 5. What a relief! In the game, chemistry recipes are used to prepare cool buffs and potions.

There are various types of buffs and potions available in Rune Factory 5, and different chemistry recipes are required for specific types of potions.

We’ve compiled a list of all the chemistry recipes available in Rune Factory 5.

Recovery Potion

Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and Green Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +150

Skill Level: 3

Selling Price: 15G

Healing Potion

Ingredients: Required: Medicinal Herb and Red Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +800

Skill Level: 7

Selling Price: 120G

Mixed Herbs

Ingredients: Green Grass and Toyherb

Effects: (Ingredient) Wind Res -30%

Skill Level: 8

Selling Price: 280G

Roundoff

Ingredients: Black Grass x2

Effects: HP Recovery +800

Skill Level: 13

Selling Price: 60G

Healing Potion

Ingredients: Pom-Pom Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +800

Skill Level: 14

Selling Price: 120G

Recovery Potion

Ingredients: Blue Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +150

Skill Level: 15

Selling Price: 15G

Para-Gone

Ingredients: Inigo Grass x2

Effects: HP Recovery +50. It also cures Paralysis.

Skill Level: 18

Selling Price: 60G

Cold Medicine

Ingredients: Orange Grass and Toyherb

Effects: HP Recovery +1000, It can also be used to cure the Sick.

Skill Level: 22

Selling Price: 120G

Antidote Potion

Ingredients: Antidote Herb and Yellow Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +1500, It can cure Poison.

Skill Level: 25

Selling Price: 150G

Mystery Potion

Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and White Grass

Effects: HP Recovery +3000

Skill Level: 33

Selling Price: 200G

Magical Potion

Ingredients: Medicinal Herb and Elli Leaves

Effects: HP Recovery +50%

Skill Level: 45

Selling Price: 2000G

Formuade

Ingredients: Heavy Spicy, Lamp Grass, Ironleaf, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores

Effects: Max HP -50%, STR +70%, VIT +70%, Crit +20%, All Ailment Resist +25%

Skill Level: 46

Selling Price: 2500G

Invinciroid

Ingredients: Formuade, Autumn Grass, Hot-Hot Fruit, Noel Grass, and Emery Flower

Effects: HP Recovery +100%, RP Recovery +100%, STR +50|10%, VIT +50%|10%, INT +50%|10%.

It also Cures all status ailments and becomes immune to them for 12 Hours (Game Time).

Skill Level: 76

Selling Price: 5000G

The Protein

Ingredients: Red Crystal x2, Spinach, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores

Effects: Permanently raises STR by +1

Skill Level: 80

Selling Price: 1500G

Vital Gummi

Ingredients: Blue Crystal x2, Choy, Liquid Type, and Powders or Spores

Effects: Permanently raises VIT by +1

Skill Level: 83

Selling Price: 1500G

Love Potion