Rune Factory 5 is not a difficult game and players can progress through it smoothly even without using some tricks. But still, there are some exploits, or you can say cheats, that allow you to accumulate resources quickly. In this Rune Factory 5 guide, we’ll go through a whole bunch of different cheats and exploits.

Rune Factory 5 Cheats

Most Rune Factory 5 exploits involve exploiting in game glitches to essentially get lots of gold and resources. Below we’ve highlighted some of the easiest cheats you can perform in Rune Factory 5.

Selling Royal Curry

For this cheat you’ll have to make Elsje join your party. This requires you to raise your friend level with her to 4 which should be pretty simple. Once Elsje joins your party, you now need to take her with you to fight monsters.

What you have to do is get yourself injured by getting into combat or something and your health should be below 25% HP.

After that, you have to get to a safe location. There you have to wait for Elsje to throw the Royal Curry to recover your health. Once she throws the Curry, instead of using it, you can sell it for 500,000G.

However, Elsje may throw it at you, and you’ll need to dodge it to avoid the auto-heal. Once it falls to the ground, simply take your prize and sell it!

Farming Wood, Stone and Ore

Both Stone and Wood are required for expanding your living space and making furniture in Rune factory 5. However, gathering these resources can be a little difficult for you if you don’t have the RP.

After clearing the first Dungeon you get access to a new area in your Dragon. In that area, you can find a lot of boulders and stumps. Hitting these yields resources but they can be hit only 9 times.

So, the trick that you can use here is only hit those 8 times. After that, just restart the game and again go there to gather resources all over again. In this way, you can gather as much wood and stones as you want from that one location without much effort.

This same trick can be used for farming ores in the game. You just have to go to Thundering Wastes and farm the Platinum Ores that you can sell from 1800 to 3000G. You can simply farm the ores and reload the game to farm them again.