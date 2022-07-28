Rune Factory 5 Best Weapons

Rune Factory 5 may be designed to be more of a farming simulation but you will still have some action sequences to endure. These battles come in all shapes and sizes where some will be far too easy to be even called a battle and others frustratingly challenging for no reason.

Hence, the need to know the best weapons available in Rune Factory 5. There are eight weapon categories to choose from in the game and while finding the right weapon will come down to your own playstyle, the following guide will make it easier for you to pick the best weapon possible.

Best Weapon In Rune Factory 5

Heaven Asunder

Although it has a powerful strike and may still cause effects like dizziness, it is the fade ability that really lifts this weapon above the competition.

You have a 50% chance while utilizing this sword to do Faint damage to the target of your strike. If you win, the battle will be resolved with little bloodshed, and you will be able to wrap it up quickly.

Crafting Recipe

Rune Sphere Shard (x1)

Dragonic Stone (x1)

Strange Tentacle (x1)

Red Dragon Ashes (x1)

Rock Dragon Dust (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 12000

Magical Attack: 9000

Devil Finger Axe

One of the greatest weapons in the game is the Devil Finger axe. In addition to having a significant attack and magical attack bonuses, the weapon is also specified to have a 10% drain.

With each strike, the weapon heals you for 10% of the damage you have done. The primary value of this axe is its capacity to drain health from opponents to restore oneself. It also gives a modest benefit to your critical hit chance and chance to cause dizziness.

Crafting Recipe

Love Scale (x1)

Mermaid Scale (x1)

Ancient Fish Fin (x1)

Red Dragon Ashes (x1)

Rock Dragon Dust (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 6000

Magical Attack: 2000

Saint Axe

Your attack is increased by 13,500 points, and your magic attack is increased by 8,500 points. Additionally, it adds a minor but significant 2 percent chance to cause dizziness and an additional 10% chance to critically hit. Any other weapon would be hard-pressed to match the enormous power gain.

Crafting Recipe

Rune Sphere Shard (x1)

Light Crystal (x1)

Small Crystal (x1)

Big Crystal (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 13500

Magical Attack: 8500

Legion

The Legion spear in Rune Factory 5 is the most potent weapon available. It is a longer-ranged weapon with the capacity to increase its normal assaults by up to 12,850 and magic attacks by 9,000.

You virtually have all the protection you need to survive when you combine it with enhancements to your magic and physical defense as well as the ability to knock your opponents into dizziness.

Crafting Recipe

Rune Sphere Shard (x1)

Snake Dragon’s Scale (x1)

Ancient Fish Fin (x1)

Light Ore (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 12850

Magical Attack: 9000

Twin Dragon Swords

The most versatile weapon in the entire game is the fist. After being knocked down by a punch, an opponent can be lifted and either thrown for a powerful splash attack or thrown away for a monster-damaging assault. Twin Dragon Claws further this by giving all forms of attack and defense significant stat increases.

Crafting Recipe

Scarlet Scale (x1)

Golden Scale (x1)

Dragonic Stone (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 12000

Magical Attack: 10000

Fatal Crash

Fatal Crash perfectly demonstrates what a strong hammer looks like. It increases your attack by 11,500, which, if necessary, may knock down some formidable opponents.

In addition to the attack boost, you also have a chance to land a critical hit and a 35 percent chance to knock the opponent dizzy, the latter of which is extremely helpful when you need to do some more damage.

Crafting Recipe

General’s Orb (x1)

Null Symbol (x1)

Dragonic Stone (x3)

Stats

Normal Attack: 11500

Magical Attack: 0

Rune Legend

A 5% chance to hit is not always required even though one-handed swords have a lot of strength, damage, and useful abilities when you’re performing just under 10,000 on your attack bonus.

This is one of the main selling points for the Rune Legend sword. The attack bonus and magic attack enhancement on this weapon total 9999. When you add it to the six stuns you also get, you have a weapon that everyone ought to try.

Crafting Recipe

Rune Sphere Shard (x1)

Dragonic Stone (x1)

Rune Crystal (x1)

Green Core (x1)

General’s Orb (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 9999

Magical Attack: 9999

Smash Blade

For players seeking a versatile weapon, short swords are the ideal option. The Smash Blade is the option from the limited selection of swords that is the most impartial.

Smash Blades have a 12% chance to make you feel dizzy, a 15% chance to deliver a critical hit, and a 15% chance to knock back enemies. Additionally, it increases the probability of surviving critical strikes by 5%, dizziness by 5%, and poison by 8%, as well as the chance of surviving seals that impede the casting of spells.

Crafting Recipe

Orichalcum (x1)

Pirate’s Armor (x1)

4-Leaf Clover (x1)

Sharp Nail (x1)

Claws and Fangs (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 1880

Magical Attack: 0

Cat Punch

Cat Punch mainly has a 5 percent chance to score a critical hit and an attack bonus of 1411 points. It also has a strong defense, enabling you to survive long enough to sweep the enemies out rapidly and effectively.

Crafting Recipe

Orichalcum (x1)

Quality Worn Cloth (x1)

Yellow Feather (x1)

Big Bird’s Comb (x1)

Sharp Nail (x1)

Stats

Normal Attack: 1411

Magical Attack: 200

Rampage

With just a 372-point increase in attacking damage, this weapon is hardly the most potent. You have a 5% chance of dealing critical damage to an opponent along with an increase in damage.

When paired with the additional stun, this is helpful and may swiftly change the course of a battle, so you should constantly feel in control of any combat they engage in.

Crafting Recipe

Diamond (x2)

Gold Wolf Fang (x1)

Stats