Rune Factory 5 Armor Recipes Guide

Rune Factory 5 allows players to craft their own gear instead of forcing them to farm for it or go on lengthy questlines just to get that one single piece that they need. This guide will list all the armor piece recipes in Rune Factory 5 along with their basic stats.
Rune factory 5 Armor Recipes List
The types of armor you can craft in Rune Factory 5 consist of:
Below, we’ve listed the recipe for each craftable armor piece in Rune Factory 5 along with their ingredient and skill level requirements and armor stats.
Rune Factory 5 Chest Piece Recipes
Shirt
- Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: +5
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 2
- Sell Price: 13G
Vest
- Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, Fur Type x 1
- Defense: +9
- Magic Defense: +2
- Skill Level: 8
- Sell Price: 20G
Cotton Cloth
- Ingredients: Old Bandage x 2, Spider’s Thread x 1
- Defense: + 18
- Magic Defense: +11
- Skill Level: 12
- Sell Price: 125G
- Ingredients: Bronze x 1, Liquids x 1
- Defense: +36
- Magic Defense: +18
- Skill Level: 16
- Sell Price: 206G
Chain Mail
- Ingredients: Silver x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +50
- Magic Defense: +30
- Skill Level: 20
- Sell Price: 420G
Scale Vest
- Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1, Root x 1
- Defense: +68
- Magic Defense: +36
- Skill Level: 25
- Sell Price: 620G
Sparkling Shirt
- Ingredients: Gold x 1, Fur type x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: +78
- Magic Defense: +52
- Skill Level: 28
- Sell Price: 600G
Wind Cloak
- Ingredients: Black Bird Feather x 1, Wind Crystal x 1, Emerald x 1, Cloth and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +385
- Magic Defense: +320
- Wind Resist: +10%
- Skill Level: 32
- Sell Price: 980G
Protector
- Ingredients: Shoulder Piece x 1, Diamond x 1
- Defense: +128
- Magic Defense: +68
- Skill Level: 38
- Sell Price: 1000G
Platinum Armor
- Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: +152
- Magic Defense: +80
- Skill Level: 44
- Sell Price: 3800G
Lamellar Vest
- Ingredients: Orichalcum x1, Any Scale x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +254
- Magic Defense: +140
- Skill Level: 50
- Sell Price: 4500G
Mercenary’s Cloak
- Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, Strange Tentacle x 1
- Defense: +888
- Magic Defense: +850
- Skill Level: 53
- Sell Price: 3000G
Wooly Shirt
- Ingredients: Electro Crystal x 1, Wooly Furball x 2, String type x 1
- Defense: +578
- Magic Defense: +468
- Skill Level: 56
- Sell Price: 4200G
Rune Factory 5 Headgear Recipes
Blue Ribbon
- Ingredients: Blue Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +3
- Magic Defense: –
- Seal Resist: +5%
- Skill Level: 4
- Sell Price: 50G
Green Ribbon
- Ingredients: Green Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: +3
- Seal Resist: +5%
- Skill Level: 5
- Sell Price: 50G
Purple Ribbon
- Ingredients: Purple Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +2
- Magic Defense: +1
- Seal Resist: +5%
- Skill Level: 6
- Sell Price: 50G
Spectacles
- Ingredients: Aquamarine x 2
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: +4
- Int: +2
- Skill Level: 7
- Sell Price: 350G
Straw Hat
- Ingredients: String type x 2
- Defense: +3
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 8
- Sell Price: 68G
Fancy Hat
- Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +4
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 9
- Sell Price: 47G
Brand Glasses
- Ingredients: Dark Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: +4
- Strength: +2
- Skill Level: 11
- Sell Price: 650G
Intelligent Glasses
- Ingredients: Magic Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: –
- Intelligence: +10
- Skill Level: 15
- Sell Price: 420G
Silk Hat
- Ingredients: Black grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: +5
- Magic Defense: +3
- Intelligence: +5
- Skill Level: 17
- Sell Price: 19G
Black Ribbon
- Ingredients: Black Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +7
- Magic Defense: +3
- Seal Resist: +5%
- Skill Level: 18
- Sell Price: 50G
Rune Factory 5 Shields Recipes
Small Shield
- Ingredients: Any ore x 1
- Defense: +3
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 2
- Sell Price: 22G
Cheap Shield
- Ingredients: Iron x 1, Cheap Cloth x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1
- Defense: +5
- Magic Defense: 1
- Skill Level: 5
- Sell Price: –
Iron Shield
- Ingredients: Iron x 2
- Defense: +8
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 8
- Sell Price: 47G
Monkey Plush
- Ingredients: Yellow Down x 1, Cloths and Skin x 2
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: +18
- Love Resist: +50%
- Skill Level: 12
- Sell Price: 74G
Great Shield
- Ingredients: Iron x 1, Amethyst x 1, Any ore x 1
- Defense: +13
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 14
- Sell Price: 94G
Round Shield
- Ingredients: Bronze x 1
- Defense: +15
- Magic Defense: +7
- Skill Level: 15
- Sell Price: 118G
Turtle Shield
- Ingredients: Rusted iron x 1, bronze x 1, Liquids x 1
- Defense: +24
- Magic Defense: +16
- Critical Resist: +30%
- Knockback Resist: +75%
- Skill Level: 25
- Sell Price: 240G
Chaos Shield
- Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1
- Defense: +40
- Magic Defense: +38
- Poison Resist: +80%
- Seal Resist: +80%
- Paralysis Resist: +80%
- Skill Level: 25
- Sell Price: 480G
Bone Shield
- Ingredients: Gold x 1, Shells or Bones x 1
- Defense: +66
- Magic Defense: +56
- Skill Level: 32
- Sell Price: 770G
Yellow Shield
- Ingredients: Yellow Core x 1, Gold x 1
- Defense: +77
- Magic Defense: +60
- Skill Level: 35
- Sell Price: 770G
Magic Shield
- Ingredients: gold x 1, Silver x 1, Mysterious Powder x 1, Crystal type x 1
- Defense: +84
- Magic Defense: +78
- Intelligence +5
- Seal Resist: +100%
- Skill Level: 37
- Sell Price: 770G
Heavy Shield
- Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Shoulder Piece x 1
- Defense: +102
- Magic Defense: +84
- Critical Resist: +50%
- Knockback Resist: +20%
- Skill Level: 41
- Sell Price: 940G
Platinum Shield
- Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1
- Defense: +150
- Magic Defense: +150
- Stun Resist: +85%
- Critical Resist: +70%
- Skill Level: 43
- Sell Price: 3800G
Cursed Shield
- Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Pirate’s Armor x 1, Tiny Golem Stone x 1
- Defense: +180
- Magic Defense: +155
- Drain Resist: +30%
- Skill Level: 45
- Sell Price: 4000G
Rune Factory 5 Shoes Recipes
Leather Boots
- Ingredients: Fur type x 1
- Defense: +3
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 6
- Sell Price: 7G
Cheep-Cheep Sandals
- Ingredients: Insect Carapace x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: –
- Magic Defense: –
- Diz: +20
- Love Resist: +25%
- Diz Resist: +100%
- Skill Level: 11
- Sell Price: 13G
Secret Boots
- Ingredients: Glue x 1, Any ore x 1
- Defense: +12
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 14
- Sell Price: 108G
Silver Boots
- Ingredients: Silver x 1, Shards or Fragments x 1
- Defense: +16
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 18
- Sell Price: 400G
Heavy Boots
- Ingredients: Silver x 1, Iron x 1, pretty carapace x 1
- Defense: +22
- Magic Defense: –
- Critical Resist: +10%
- Knockback Resist: +25%
- Fatigue resist: -30%
- Skill Level: 20
- Sell Price: 520G
Sneaking Boots
- Ingredients: Nine Tail Fox bell x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +6
- Magic Defense: –
- Critical: +30%
- Diz Resist: -20%
- Skill Level: 23
- Sell Price: 780G
Gold Boots
- Ingredients: Gold x 2, Shard or Fragment x 1
- Defense: +30
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 28
- Sell Price: 1200G
Bone Boots
- Ingredients: Strong Vine x 1, Big Crystal x 1, Shells or Bones x 1
- Defense: +39
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 33
- Sell Price: 2100G
Strider Boots
- Ingredients: Pretty Thread x 1, Platinum x 1, Gold x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
- Defense: +50
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 40
- Sell Price: 2600G
Step-In Boots
- Ingredients: Warrior’s Proof, Sharp Fang, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +98
- Magic Defense: –
- Knockback Resist: -15%
- Skill Level: 48
- Sell Price: 3200G
Feather Boots
- Ingredients: Orichalcum x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, big Crystal x 1, feather type x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +140
- Magic Defense: +30
- Knockback resist: -15%
- Skill Level: 54
- Sell Price: 7780G
Spike Boots
- Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone x 1, MTGU Plate x 1, Sharp Fang x 1
- Defense: +110
- Magic Defense: –
- Skill Level: 60
- Sell Price: 8000G
Ghost Boots
- Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Dragon Scale x 1, Crimson Scale x 1, Crystal Skull x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +670
- Magic Defense: +420
- Knockback Resist: -10%
- Skill Level: 65
- Sell Price: 6800G
Iron Geta
- Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors x 1, MTGU Plate x 2, Iron x 2
- Defense: +920
- Magic Defense: +680
- Knockback Resist: +25%
- Skill Level: 70
- Sell Price: 7000G
Knight Boots
- Ingredients: Dragonic Scale x 1, Black Scale x 1, Ammonite x 1, String type x 1
- Defense: +1666
- Magic Defense: +1050
- Strength: +5
- Skill Level: 86
- Sell Price: 12500G