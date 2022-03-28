Rune Factory 5 Armor Recipes Guide

Rune Factory 5 allows players to craft their own gear instead of forcing them to farm for it or go on lengthy questlines just to get that one single piece that they need. This guide will list all the armor piece recipes in Rune Factory 5 along with their basic stats.

Rune factory 5 Armor Recipes List

The types of armor you can craft in Rune Factory 5 consist of:

Below, we’ve listed the recipe for each craftable armor piece in Rune Factory 5 along with their ingredient and skill level requirements and armor stats.

Rune Factory 5 Chest Piece Recipes

Shirt

Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: +5

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 2

Sell Price: 13G

Vest

Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, Fur Type x 1

Defense: +9

Magic Defense: +2

Skill Level: 8

Sell Price: 20G

Cotton Cloth

Ingredients: Old Bandage x 2, Spider’s Thread x 1

Defense: + 18

Magic Defense: +11

Skill Level: 12

Sell Price: 125G

Mail

Ingredients: Bronze x 1, Liquids x 1

Defense: +36

Magic Defense: +18

Skill Level: 16

Sell Price: 206G

Chain Mail

Ingredients: Silver x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +50

Magic Defense: +30

Skill Level: 20

Sell Price: 420G

Scale Vest

Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1, Root x 1

Defense: +68

Magic Defense: +36

Skill Level: 25

Sell Price: 620G

Sparkling Shirt

Ingredients: Gold x 1, Fur type x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: +78

Magic Defense: +52

Skill Level: 28

Sell Price: 600G

Wind Cloak

Ingredients: Black Bird Feather x 1, Wind Crystal x 1, Emerald x 1, Cloth and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +385

Magic Defense: +320

Wind Resist: +10%

Skill Level: 32

Sell Price: 980G

Protector

Ingredients: Shoulder Piece x 1, Diamond x 1

Defense: +128

Magic Defense: +68

Skill Level: 38

Sell Price: 1000G

Platinum Armor

Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: +152

Magic Defense: +80

Skill Level: 44

Sell Price: 3800G

Lamellar Vest

Ingredients: Orichalcum x1, Any Scale x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +254

Magic Defense: +140

Skill Level: 50

Sell Price: 4500G

Mercenary’s Cloak

Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, Strange Tentacle x 1

Defense: +888

Magic Defense: +850

Skill Level: 53

Sell Price: 3000G

Wooly Shirt

Ingredients: Electro Crystal x 1, Wooly Furball x 2, String type x 1

Defense: +578

Magic Defense: +468

Skill Level: 56

Sell Price: 4200G

Rune Factory 5 Headgear Recipes

Blue Ribbon

Ingredients: Blue Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +3

Magic Defense: –

Seal Resist: +5%

Skill Level: 4

Sell Price: 50G

Green Ribbon

Ingredients: Green Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: –

Magic Defense: +3

Seal Resist: +5%

Skill Level: 5

Sell Price: 50G

Purple Ribbon

Ingredients: Purple Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +2

Magic Defense: +1

Seal Resist: +5%

Skill Level: 6

Sell Price: 50G

Spectacles

Ingredients: Aquamarine x 2

Defense: –

Magic Defense: +4

Int: +2

Skill Level: 7

Sell Price: 350G

Straw Hat

Ingredients: String type x 2

Defense: +3

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 8

Sell Price: 68G

Fancy Hat

Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +4

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 9

Sell Price: 47G

Brand Glasses

Ingredients: Dark Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2

Defense: –

Magic Defense: +4

Strength: +2

Skill Level: 11

Sell Price: 650G

Intelligent Glasses

Ingredients: Magic Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2

Defense: –

Magic Defense: –

Intelligence: +10

Skill Level: 15

Sell Price: 420G

Silk Hat

Ingredients: Black grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: +5

Magic Defense: +3

Intelligence: +5

Skill Level: 17

Sell Price: 19G

Black Ribbon

Ingredients: Black Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +7

Magic Defense: +3

Seal Resist: +5%

Skill Level: 18

Sell Price: 50G

Rune Factory 5 Shields Recipes

Small Shield

Ingredients: Any ore x 1

Defense: +3

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 2

Sell Price: 22G

Cheap Shield

Ingredients: Iron x 1, Cheap Cloth x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1

Defense: +5

Magic Defense: 1

Skill Level: 5

Sell Price: –

Iron Shield

Ingredients: Iron x 2

Defense: +8

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 8

Sell Price: 47G

Monkey Plush

Ingredients: Yellow Down x 1, Cloths and Skin x 2

Defense: –

Magic Defense: +18

Love Resist: +50%

Skill Level: 12

Sell Price: 74G

Great Shield

Ingredients: Iron x 1, Amethyst x 1, Any ore x 1

Defense: +13

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 14

Sell Price: 94G

Round Shield

Ingredients: Bronze x 1

Defense: +15

Magic Defense: +7

Skill Level: 15

Sell Price: 118G

Turtle Shield

Ingredients: Rusted iron x 1, bronze x 1, Liquids x 1

Defense: +24

Magic Defense: +16

Critical Resist: +30%

Knockback Resist: +75%

Skill Level: 25

Sell Price: 240G

Chaos Shield

Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1

Defense: +40

Magic Defense: +38

Poison Resist: +80%

Seal Resist: +80%

Paralysis Resist: +80%

Skill Level: 25

Sell Price: 480G

Bone Shield

Ingredients: Gold x 1, Shells or Bones x 1

Defense: +66

Magic Defense: +56

Skill Level: 32

Sell Price: 770G

Yellow Shield

Ingredients: Yellow Core x 1, Gold x 1

Defense: +77

Magic Defense: +60

Skill Level: 35

Sell Price: 770G

Magic Shield

Ingredients: gold x 1, Silver x 1, Mysterious Powder x 1, Crystal type x 1

Defense: +84

Magic Defense: +78

Intelligence +5

Seal Resist: +100%

Skill Level: 37

Sell Price: 770G

Heavy Shield

Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Shoulder Piece x 1

Defense: +102

Magic Defense: +84

Critical Resist: +50%

Knockback Resist: +20%

Skill Level: 41

Sell Price: 940G

Platinum Shield

Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1

Defense: +150

Magic Defense: +150

Stun Resist: +85%

Critical Resist: +70%

Skill Level: 43

Sell Price: 3800G

Cursed Shield

Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Pirate’s Armor x 1, Tiny Golem Stone x 1

Defense: +180

Magic Defense: +155

Drain Resist: +30%

Skill Level: 45

Sell Price: 4000G

Rune Factory 5 Shoes Recipes

Leather Boots

Ingredients: Fur type x 1

Defense: +3

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 6

Sell Price: 7G

Cheep-Cheep Sandals

Ingredients: Insect Carapace x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: –

Magic Defense: –

Diz: +20

Love Resist: +25%

Diz Resist: +100%

Skill Level: 11

Sell Price: 13G

Secret Boots

Ingredients: Glue x 1, Any ore x 1

Defense: +12

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 14

Sell Price: 108G

Silver Boots

Ingredients: Silver x 1, Shards or Fragments x 1

Defense: +16

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 18

Sell Price: 400G

Heavy Boots

Ingredients: Silver x 1, Iron x 1, pretty carapace x 1

Defense: +22

Magic Defense: –

Critical Resist: +10%

Knockback Resist: +25%

Fatigue resist: -30%

Skill Level: 20

Sell Price: 520G

Sneaking Boots

Ingredients: Nine Tail Fox bell x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +6

Magic Defense: –

Critical: +30%

Diz Resist: -20%

Skill Level: 23

Sell Price: 780G

Gold Boots

Ingredients: Gold x 2, Shard or Fragment x 1

Defense: +30

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 28

Sell Price: 1200G

Bone Boots

Ingredients: Strong Vine x 1, Big Crystal x 1, Shells or Bones x 1

Defense: +39

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 33

Sell Price: 2100G

Strider Boots

Ingredients: Pretty Thread x 1, Platinum x 1, Gold x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1

Defense: +50

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 40

Sell Price: 2600G

Step-In Boots

Ingredients: Warrior’s Proof, Sharp Fang, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +98

Magic Defense: –

Knockback Resist: -15%

Skill Level: 48

Sell Price: 3200G

Feather Boots

Ingredients: Orichalcum x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, big Crystal x 1, feather type x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +140

Magic Defense: +30

Knockback resist: -15%

Skill Level: 54

Sell Price: 7780G

Spike Boots

Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone x 1, MTGU Plate x 1, Sharp Fang x 1

Defense: +110

Magic Defense: –

Skill Level: 60

Sell Price: 8000G

Ghost Boots

Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Dragon Scale x 1, Crimson Scale x 1, Crystal Skull x 1, String type x 1

Defense: +670

Magic Defense: +420

Knockback Resist: -10%

Skill Level: 65

Sell Price: 6800G

Iron Geta

Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors x 1, MTGU Plate x 2, Iron x 2

Defense: +920

Magic Defense: +680

Knockback Resist: +25%

Skill Level: 70

Sell Price: 7000G

Knight Boots