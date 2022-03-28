Rune Factory 5 Armor Recipes Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

Rune Factory 5 allows players to craft their own gear instead of forcing them to farm for it or go on lengthy questlines just to get that one single piece that they need. This guide will list all the armor piece recipes in Rune Factory 5 along with their basic stats.

Rune factory 5 Armor Recipes List

The types of armor you can craft in Rune Factory 5 consist of:

Below, we’ve listed the recipe for each craftable armor piece in Rune Factory 5 along with their ingredient and skill level requirements and armor stats.

Rune Factory 5 Chest Piece Recipes

Shirt

  • Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: +5
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 2
  • Sell Price: 13G

Vest

  • Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, Fur Type x 1
  • Defense: +9
  • Magic Defense: +2
  • Skill Level: 8
  • Sell Price: 20G

Cotton Cloth

  • Ingredients: Old Bandage x 2, Spider’s Thread x 1
  • Defense: + 18
  • Magic Defense: +11
  • Skill Level: 12
  • Sell Price: 125G

Mail

  • Ingredients: Bronze x 1, Liquids x 1
  • Defense: +36
  • Magic Defense: +18
  • Skill Level: 16
  • Sell Price: 206G

Chain Mail

  • Ingredients: Silver x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +50
  • Magic Defense: +30
  • Skill Level: 20
  • Sell Price: 420G

Scale Vest

  • Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1, Root x 1
  • Defense: +68
  • Magic Defense: +36
  • Skill Level: 25
  • Sell Price: 620G

Sparkling Shirt

  • Ingredients: Gold x 1, Fur type x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: +78
  • Magic Defense: +52
  • Skill Level: 28
  • Sell Price: 600G

Wind Cloak

  • Ingredients: Black Bird Feather x 1, Wind Crystal x 1, Emerald x 1, Cloth and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +385
  • Magic Defense: +320
  • Wind Resist: +10%
  • Skill Level: 32
  • Sell Price: 980G

Protector

  • Ingredients: Shoulder Piece x 1, Diamond x 1
  • Defense: +128
  • Magic Defense: +68
  • Skill Level: 38
  • Sell Price: 1000G

Platinum Armor

  • Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: +152
  • Magic Defense: +80
  • Skill Level: 44
  • Sell Price: 3800G

Lamellar Vest

  • Ingredients: Orichalcum x1, Any Scale x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +254
  • Magic Defense: +140
  • Skill Level: 50
  • Sell Price: 4500G

Mercenary’s Cloak

  • Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, Strange Tentacle x 1
  • Defense: +888
  • Magic Defense: +850
  • Skill Level: 53
  • Sell Price: 3000G

Wooly Shirt

  • Ingredients: Electro Crystal x 1, Wooly Furball x 2, String type x 1
  • Defense: +578
  • Magic Defense: +468
  • Skill Level: 56
  • Sell Price: 4200G

Rune Factory 5 Headgear Recipes

Blue Ribbon

  • Ingredients: Blue Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +3
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Seal Resist: +5%
  • Skill Level: 4
  • Sell Price: 50G

Green Ribbon

  • Ingredients: Green Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: +3
  • Seal Resist: +5%
  • Skill Level: 5
  • Sell Price: 50G

Purple Ribbon

  • Ingredients: Purple Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +2
  • Magic Defense: +1
  • Seal Resist: +5%
  • Skill Level: 6
  • Sell Price: 50G

Spectacles

  • Ingredients: Aquamarine x 2
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: +4
  • Int: +2
  • Skill Level: 7
  • Sell Price: 350G

Straw Hat

  • Ingredients: String type x 2
  • Defense: +3
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 8
  • Sell Price: 68G

Fancy Hat

  • Ingredients: Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +4
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 9
  • Sell Price: 47G

Brand Glasses

  • Ingredients: Dark Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: +4
  • Strength: +2
  • Skill Level: 11
  • Sell Price: 650G

Intelligent Glasses

  • Ingredients: Magic Crystal x 1, Aquamarine x 2
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Intelligence: +10
  • Skill Level: 15
  • Sell Price: 420G

Silk Hat

  • Ingredients: Black grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: +5
  • Magic Defense: +3
  • Intelligence: +5
  • Skill Level: 17
  • Sell Price: 19G

Black Ribbon

  • Ingredients: Black Grass x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +7
  • Magic Defense: +3
  • Seal Resist: +5%
  • Skill Level: 18
  • Sell Price: 50G

Rune Factory 5 Shields Recipes

Small Shield

  • Ingredients: Any ore x 1
  • Defense: +3
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 2
  • Sell Price: 22G

Cheap Shield

  • Ingredients: Iron x 1, Cheap Cloth x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1
  • Defense: +5
  • Magic Defense: 1
  • Skill Level: 5
  • Sell Price: –

Iron Shield

  • Ingredients: Iron x 2
  • Defense: +8
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 8
  • Sell Price: 47G

Monkey Plush

  • Ingredients: Yellow Down x 1, Cloths and Skin x 2
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: +18
  • Love Resist: +50%
  • Skill Level: 12
  • Sell Price: 74G

Great Shield

  • Ingredients: Iron x 1, Amethyst x 1, Any ore x 1
  • Defense: +13
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 14
  • Sell Price: 94G

Round Shield

  • Ingredients: Bronze x 1
  • Defense: +15
  • Magic Defense: +7
  • Skill Level: 15
  • Sell Price: 118G

Turtle Shield

  • Ingredients: Rusted iron x 1, bronze x 1, Liquids x 1
  • Defense: +24
  • Magic Defense: +16
  • Critical Resist: +30%
  • Knockback Resist: +75%
  • Skill Level: 25
  • Sell Price: 240G

Chaos Shield

  • Ingredients: Silver x 1, Pretty Carapace x 1
  • Defense: +40
  • Magic Defense: +38
  • Poison Resist: +80%
  • Seal Resist: +80%
  • Paralysis Resist: +80%
  • Skill Level: 25
  • Sell Price: 480G

Bone Shield

  • Ingredients: Gold x 1, Shells or Bones x 1
  • Defense: +66
  • Magic Defense: +56
  • Skill Level: 32
  • Sell Price: 770G

Yellow Shield

  • Ingredients: Yellow Core x 1, Gold x 1
  • Defense: +77
  • Magic Defense: +60
  • Skill Level: 35
  • Sell Price: 770G

Magic Shield

  • Ingredients: gold x 1, Silver x 1, Mysterious Powder x 1, Crystal type x 1
  • Defense: +84
  • Magic Defense: +78
  • Intelligence +5
  • Seal Resist: +100%
  • Skill Level: 37
  • Sell Price: 770G

Heavy Shield

  • Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Shoulder Piece x 1
  • Defense: +102
  • Magic Defense: +84
  • Critical Resist: +50%
  • Knockback Resist: +20%
  • Skill Level: 41
  • Sell Price: 940G

Platinum Shield

  • Ingredients: Platinum x 2, Rusted iron x 1
  • Defense: +150
  • Magic Defense: +150
  • Stun Resist: +85%
  • Critical Resist: +70%
  • Skill Level: 43
  • Sell Price: 3800G

Cursed Shield

  • Ingredients: Diamond x 1, Pirate’s Armor x 1, Tiny Golem Stone x 1
  • Defense: +180
  • Magic Defense: +155
  • Drain Resist: +30%
  • Skill Level: 45
  • Sell Price: 4000G

Rune Factory 5 Shoes Recipes

Leather Boots

  • Ingredients: Fur type x 1
  • Defense: +3
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 6
  • Sell Price: 7G

Cheep-Cheep Sandals

  • Ingredients: Insect Carapace x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: –
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Diz: +20
  • Love Resist: +25%
  • Diz Resist: +100%
  • Skill Level: 11
  • Sell Price: 13G

Secret Boots

  • Ingredients: Glue x 1, Any ore x 1
  • Defense: +12
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 14
  • Sell Price: 108G

Silver Boots

  • Ingredients: Silver x 1, Shards or Fragments x 1
  • Defense: +16
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 18
  • Sell Price: 400G

Heavy Boots

  • Ingredients: Silver x 1, Iron x 1, pretty carapace x 1
  • Defense: +22
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Critical Resist: +10%
  • Knockback Resist: +25%
  • Fatigue resist: -30%
  • Skill Level: 20
  • Sell Price: 520G

Sneaking Boots

  • Ingredients: Nine Tail Fox bell x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +6
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Critical: +30%
  • Diz Resist: -20%
  • Skill Level: 23
  • Sell Price: 780G

Gold Boots

  • Ingredients: Gold x 2, Shard or Fragment x 1
  • Defense: +30
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 28
  • Sell Price: 1200G

Bone Boots

  • Ingredients: Strong Vine x 1, Big Crystal x 1, Shells or Bones x 1
  • Defense: +39
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 33
  • Sell Price: 2100G

Strider Boots

  • Ingredients: Pretty Thread x 1, Platinum x 1, Gold x 1, Cloths and Skin x 1
  • Defense: +50
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 40
  • Sell Price: 2600G

Step-In Boots

  • Ingredients: Warrior’s Proof, Sharp Fang, Cloths and Skin x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +98
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Knockback Resist: -15%
  • Skill Level: 48
  • Sell Price: 3200G

Feather Boots

  • Ingredients: Orichalcum x 1, Big Bird’s Comb x 1, big Crystal x 1, feather type x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +140
  • Magic Defense: +30
  • Knockback resist: -15%
  • Skill Level: 54
  • Sell Price: 7780G

Spike Boots

  • Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone x 1, MTGU Plate x 1, Sharp Fang x 1
  • Defense: +110
  • Magic Defense: –
  • Skill Level: 60
  • Sell Price: 8000G

Ghost Boots

  • Ingredients: Quality Worn Cloth x 1, Dragon Scale x 1, Crimson Scale x 1, Crystal Skull x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +670
  • Magic Defense: +420
  • Knockback Resist: -10%
  • Skill Level: 65
  • Sell Price: 6800G

Iron Geta

  • Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors x 1, MTGU Plate x 2, Iron x 2
  • Defense: +920
  • Magic Defense: +680
  • Knockback Resist: +25%
  • Skill Level: 70
  • Sell Price: 7000G

Knight Boots

  • Ingredients: Dragonic Scale x 1, Black Scale x 1, Ammonite x 1, String type x 1
  • Defense: +1666
  • Magic Defense: +1050
  • Strength: +5
  • Skill Level: 86
  • Sell Price: 12500G

Abdullah Shabir

“Needless to say, nobody is born an avid gamer.” So here, a Medical Student with a Knack for gaming helps guide other to what he deems, the BEST Thing in the World, Games.