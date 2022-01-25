You Can Resume Games On PC Without Exiting On Steam Deck

Steam Deck has received another important feature which will help players move back and forth between the handheld device and PC.

According to a new update provided earlier today, developer Valve understands that it is common for players to suspend their gameplay on handheld consoles. Valve has hence made improvements to Steam Cloud Saves to add a new feature called Dynamic Cloud Sync which will ensure that players can resume their games on PC without exiting them on Steam Deck, and vice versa.

“With Dynamic Cloud Sync, Steam will automatically upload all modified save game data to the cloud prior to the device entering sleep mode,” explained Valve. “Users can then resume their game on any PC, laptop or other device. Steam will also automatically download any save game changes when users return to their Steam Deck and wake up the device.”

There will be a catch though. Dynamic Cloud Sync will be free but developers will have to manually integrate the feature into their games. There will be no automated function.

Yesterday, Valve confirmed that Steam Deck will launch with full support for both Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye. The two anti-cheats are used by a long list of popular games and thanks to a partnership with Epic Games, games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Battlefield 2042, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be protected from cheaters the day the portable gaming console launches.

Steam Deck was delayed by a couple of months last year. The portable PC of sorts was supposed to launch around the holiday season but will now be shipping out by the end of February, Valve has updated, “global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding.”

Valve has already sent out hundreds of development kits to developers to make sure their games are fully compatible with Steam Deck. More units are being approve as of now.