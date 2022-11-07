

If fighting hordes of zombies wasn’t challenging enough, you can follow this Resident Evil 6 Serpent Emblems Locations guide to unlock Action Figures. You can unlock ‘They’re ACTION Figures! and Heirlooms achievement or trophy by collecting all Serpent Emblems in the game.

There are four Serpent Emblems in each chapter. There are five chapters per campaign and with four campaigns in the game, you will have to collect 80 Serpent Emblems in total. Action figures are unlocked as you completely find serpent emblems in a given chapter or campaign.

Leon and Helena Story Emblems

Chapter 1

Emblem # 1

The first emblem is found in a closet in the first campus. After the cutscene where Leon and Helena find the music professor who is searching for his daughter, turn around and look inside the closet as soon as you regain control of your character. The emblem is found in the corner on a shelf.

Emblem # 2

While searching for the campus keycard, you will be locked in a room where the alarm goes off and all the zombies are flooding in. Once you have cleared this segment, look in the desk in the next room. The 2nd emblem is found in the drawer.

Emblem # 3

When crossing through the subway, you will find the emblem in the railway line under one of the rail cars. After you have dodged 2 rail cars crashing into you, open the red door and you’ll find the emblem under the rail car on your left.

Emblem # 4

After you help Helena up to a metal walkway to open the gate, you’ll enter a bar. Here, look left to the table and the emblem is resting under the bulletin board.

Chapter 2

Emblem # 1

The first emblem in chapter 2 of Leon and Helena’s story is found in the cemetery. As you are walking through the cemetery, look for the sign that reads “Tall Oaks Cemetery”. Right next to this sign is a stone plinth. Look on the plinth to find your emblem.

Emblem # 2

This emblem is found on the 3rd floor window of the cathedral. You may try to shoot it after you have killed the Gasser mutant. If not, stand in front of the cathedral hall next to the altar, and turn around, then look al the window on the top to spot and shoot the emblem.

Emblem # 3

Get to the interrogation room in the research facility, adjacent to which you can find the dissection table and the patient observation room. The emblem is found in the restrooms for this observation room. Drain the first sink in the restroom to reveal the emblem, and the second sink to trigger an ambush.

Emblem # 4

After you enter the underground mine, you’ll have to crawl through two sections. After you crawl the second time, you can see the emblem to your left. The emblem is visible, but you cannot access the area directly.

Chapter 3

Emblem # 1

Before you open the lever in the start of the chapter, look above to the upper left side of the starting area to spot the emblem.

Emblem # 2

After you reach the flooded area in the catacombs, look around for a coffin, next to which you’ll find a skeleton. The coffin will be on a dry piece of land surrounded by water. Open this coffin to find the emblem.

Emblem # 3

After Helena falls in the ‘center of the earth’ and had to climb back up, the emblem is found on the 4th staircase. Look inside the cave to your right to spot the emblem. This is only possible when you are playing as Helena. When playing as Leon, you need to snipe the emblem before Leon drops the rock to help Helena get up.

Emblem # 4

After Leon and Helena are again separated by the Bzrak B.O.W, Helena can find the emblem in the stone tunnel between the two rope bridges. Destroy the pots in this tunnel, and the emblem is in one of these.

For Leon, you can get the emblem after you swim to the shore. From here, back track to get to the same tunnel to get the emblem.

Chapter 4

Emblem # 1

The chapter starts with your plane crashing after the Lepotitsa kills the pilots. After you escape from the cockpit in the cutscene, and descend the stairs, instead of heading on, turn around and look behind the stairs to find the first emblem.

Emblem # 2

As you move through the plane to survive, you will pass through the rear pressure hold of the plane. Here, look through the glass cabinets on your right. You will see the emblem in one of the cabinets.

Emblem # 3

This emblem is found in the market. After you unlock the key for the 3-lock door, you’ll help Helena over to the rooftops. Here, before you help Helena up, use a sniper rifle to shoot the emblem, that is high up on a scaffolding. We recommend that you shoot it before you help Helena up otherwise the chase sequence with Rasklapanje will start and it will be much harder to shoot the emblem.

Emblem # 4

When heading to the building where you are supposed to rendezvous with Sherry, you can find the emblem in one of the shops. To find the emblem, simply turn around after shooting the 3rd emblem and you’ll find the 4th emblem in the shop behind you.

Chapter 5

Emblem # 1

After you escape from the gas room through the gate that requires both Leon and Helena to work together, you can find the first emblem of Chapter 5 in one of the display shelfs in this room. Just try to shoot it before the gas seeps in and kills you.

Emblem # 2

In the prelude section of the mission, where Leon helps Helena after the plane crash and the tanker explosion, look behind the military truck with the green herb to find the emblem.

Emblem # 3

This emblem is found after the helicopter crash. After the crash and the quick time event where you dodge the falling chandelier, just head on, and look to the right a the end of the hallway, behind the reception desk of the hotel.

Emblem # 4

After you defeat Simmons, you’ll get a cutscene where Leon and Helena walk head on, but as you get control back, instead of climbing the stairs infront of you, just look around and you’ll spot the emblem sitting behind some fence. Shoot it to get the last emblem of Leon and Helena Campaign.

Chris and Piers Story Emblems

Chapter 1

Emblem # 1

As you start the campaign, head up the first building until you reach a meat shop, where pig carcasses are hanging from the roof. Here, look at the back of the meat shop to spot the first emblem in Chris and Piers’ Story.

Emblem # 2

After dealing with the bioterrorists in the alleyway, you’ll enter a warehouse where things quiet down. Here, look around for the breakable wooden boxes and one of the wooden boxes found in the back of the warehouse is hiding a emblem behind him.

Emblem # 3

Before Chris and Piers are separated, you can spot the emblem to your right on top of a metallic antenna. Try to shoot the emblem before you cross the metal staircase after both Chris and Piers have reached the rooftops.

Emblem # 4

In the section where Chris and Piers’ team is supposed to save the hostages kidnapped by the bioterrorists, get to the 6th floor of the building in question here, look around for the butcher shop, look for the shop with ducks hanging outside it. The 4th emblem is inside this shop.

Chapter 2

Emblem # 1

In the part where Finn is planting the explosives ad you have to cover him, look around in the shack on which your RPG soldier is standing and you can find the emblem inside the shack. To shoot it, you need to use Piers, otherwise you’ll have to cross the entire battlefield as Chris to shoot it. Do it before the explosion or you’ll miss it.

Emblem # 2

In the section where Piers crosses the bridge and Chris has to provide cover with a sniper rifle, look around the staircases of the bridge to spot the emblem.

Emblem # 3

After you reach the city hall, go in the corridor under the round stairs. Along the walls of this corridor, you’ll spot the emblem in-between two paintings.

Emblem # 4

When Chris and Piers are joined by Ada Wong, you’ll get a cutscene with her. After the cutscene, instead of leaving the room immediately, look around to get some extra Green Herbs and the emblem in the upper right corner of the room, just above a small metallic cabinet.

Chapter 3

Emblem # 1

After you exit the building, instead of heading up the ladder that you are supposed to go up, head to the dead end by turning left after exiting the red gate. Near the barricade at the dead end, you’ll spot the emblem next to some emblems.

Emblem # 2

When you are going after the giant invisible snake, head on over to the point of interest and enter the apartment here. Inside the apartment, look for the bunk bed and you’ll find the emblem on one of the bunk beds.

Emblem # 3

When you are fighting the third chopper of this chapter on the floating Japanese restaurant, look across the river and you’ll spot the emblem. We do not suggest shooting it during the showdown, but just try to locate it. Then, shoot it immediately after the chopper goes down before you jump down from the hotel balcony, otherwise you’ll miss the emblem.

Emblem # 4

During the car chase sequence, you’ll come face to face with a roadblock inside a parking lot. The J‘avos have blocked the path with their own cars. Here, you can find the emblem behinds the roadblock int e window. Look behind the center car. The best way to shoot it is with Chris, as you have a huge gun with infinite ammos at your disposal.

Chapter 4

Emblem # 1

From where you start, look inside the helicopter. You will find the emblem inside the heli’s cockit.

Emblem # 2

When you leave the hanger, look around for the boats in this area, and atop the masts of one of these boats is the 3nd emblem.

Emblem # 3

After the section where you cover Piers as Chris, he will drop the ladder for you. As you progress and are climbing the metal stairs, look in between the steps of the stair to find another emblem.

Emblem# 4

The emblem is found when you are trying to stop the missile launch. As Chris, most to the right of your starting position and you might spot the emblem between the cracks of the truck. Just keep on firing until you destroy the emblem. Getting the emblem with Chris is very difficult, and is much easier with Piers.

As Piers, you need to destroy the first blockade. After this, check the tires found lying around before you head to the second blockage. Here, you’ll find the emblem in one of the tires.

Chapter 5

Emblem # 1

After you stop the ventilation fans as Piers to help Chris get through, you can spot the emblem as Chris behind one of the ventilation fans.

Emblem # 2

After both Chris and Piers reunite and enter the dissection lab, kill all the J’avos who attack you. Before heading on, look above the cabinets left of the door that you are supposed to take to spot the emblem. It is near one of the tunnels from which the J’avos are spawning from.

Emblem # 3

After you escape from the giant jellyfish skeleton B.O.W, as you run through the blast doors, keep an eye out before you cross the final blast door. You will see the emblem on the floor to your right, next to the airlock that Piers held up for Chris.

Emblem # 4

After you have finally defeated the giant B.O.W, Piers will destroy the organic barriers to help Chris escape from the underwater facility. After the third barrier, you can find the emblem on the machinery to your side. It is in clear sight, so you don’t have to search for it.

Jake and Sherry Story Emblems

Chapter 1

Emblem # 1

The first emblem is above the door of the wooden shack that you have to pass through. It is just after the first RPG soldier.

Emblem # 2

When Jake and Sherry are separated for the first time, they need to complete a puzzle to reunite. As you cross under the bridge where BSAA are fighting, the emblem can be seen hanging from a metal scaffolding across the gap.

Emblem # 3

This emblem can only be shot when playing as Sherry. After you first escape from Ustanak, Jake will help Sherry up to a small opening from the toilet. After Sherry gets to the other side, she can spot the emblem to her right across the ladder.

Emblem # 4

After you reach the city hall, you can spot the emblem hanging over the entrance to the plaza on the other side of the city hall. The plaza is found straight ahead of you as you exit the dark tunnels.

Chapter 2

Emblem # 1

When you are looking for the FOS data drives in the cave, you can find the first emblem inside the driver cabin of the cane.

Emblem # 2

Get to the supply shack cabin in the snowfield. Get to the top of the cabin, and use your sniper to loop for the emblem hanging from radiomast. The emblem is far away and you need to have a stead hand to get it.

Emblem # 3

The emblem is found during the high-speed snowmobile chase sequence. When driving away from the avalanche, sherry will say ‘Keep your speed up. I don’t want to be buried out here!’. This is your que to keep an eye out for the emblem. The emblem is approximately 50 meters ahead of you after the dialogue is completed.

Emblem # 4

In the bat cave, where both Jake and Sherry have to work together to unlock the door, you can find the emblem hanging on the water tank opposite to the door.

Chapter 3

Emblem # 1

After Jake escapes from his prison, he will control camera turrets to both kill some enemies and see the code for the door. The camera that allows you to see the code will also let you shoot the emblem. The emblem here is found on a shelf.

Emblem # 2

After you leave the locker room after getting your clothes and gear back, you will see a huge stone tablet with Chinese written on it. Head under the stairs opposite to this stone tablet to enter a storage closet, where you’ll find the emblem on the shelves

Emblem # 3

When you enter the room with the Buddha Statue, get the tank to destroy the statue. When you are free to leave the area, you will spot the emblem among the debris of the now broken statue.

Emblem # 4

After you encounter the tank in the Chinese Garden, it will clear the path to the stairs that you take to get out of the garden. Instead of heading up the stairs, look behind them to find the emblem.

Chapter 4

Emblem # 1

This emblem can only be destroyed as Sherry. After you epically slide under the oil tanker, you have to shoot the tanker as Sherry to get the chopper off of your tail. At this point, look to the neon sign on your left to see the emblem. You need to act fast otherwise; you’ll fail to blow up the tanker.

Emblem # 2

Jake and Sherry will start crossing some roadblocks after destroying the chopper. After the second barricade, look to your left to the car that has the headlights on. Head over to this car and you’ll spot the emblem on the hood of the car.

Emblem # 3

After both Jake and Sherry fall down from the balcony, after you kill all the enemies, look to your left and head into the dark alley to spot the emblem.

Emblem # 4

Before exiting the same area using the ladder, look at the ap just at the base of the ladder to spot the emblem. The emblem is only visible when you are aiming.

Chapter 5

Emblem # 1

As Sherry reunites with Jake after retrieving her weapon, look to the corner of the room along the air duct to spot the emblem. You can also spot the emblem when you are helping Sherry escape through the same air duct.

Emblem # 2

Follow the main path after you have activated both batter reserves. On your way, you’ll come across a pharmaceutical room. Look inside and check all the glass cabinets to find the emblem in one of these.

Emblem # 3

When escaping from the ava room on the ceiling ramparts, you’ll pus off some debris in your path and jump down. Here, head right towards the dead end. At the end of the path, check the pipe dipped in lava to find the emblem.

Emblem # 4

After you have finally defeated Ustanak, keep heading on until you reach a large silver tank. Look under the tank to spot the emblem.

Ada Wong story Emblems

Chapter 1

Emblem # 1

After your cutscene where Ada triggers the alarm, head to the top of the staircase to find a bunker room. The emblem is found inside this bunker.

Emblem # 2

During the section where you have to escape the sinking ship, you need to look for the concrete pillar just before the first escape hatch. The emblem is on this pilar.

Emblem # 3

Wen Ada is escaping from the rising water; you need to climb a ladder to get to a ladder to stop the rising water. Just at the base of this ladder, you can spot the emblem. You also need to fight off a B.O.W here, so pick one and climb the ladder.

Emblem # 4

When you fight the B.O.W in the submarine, you need to go straight into the dead end instead of climbing the ladder to escape. At the end of the corridor, you’ll find the emblem.

Chapter 2

Emblem # 1

Just as you start, look to your right on the stone plinth as soon as you enter the cemetery.

Emblem # 2

After you have assembled Simmons’ family crest to unlock the door in the cemetery, turn around BEFORE opening the door and you’ll spot the emblem near the room in the corner of crypt’s room.

Emblem # 3

After you defeat Deborah, Ada will enter a prison cell. When you get the area where you have to jump across the floating crates, you can find the emblem on the corner of the pool.

Emblem # 4

As soon as you jump down the hole into the sewer area, turn back to find the emblem directly behind you.

Chapter 3

Emblem # 1

Once the fight breaks out in the Night Market, you are supposed to go to your left between two stalls. Instead, head straight to the roadblock infront of you. Here, look in the third stall to your left and you’ll spot the emblem among the neckties.

Emblem # 2

After you cross the mahjong club, you’ll see a civilian getting killed. Though you cannot help him, just go to the building the civilian came out of. The emblem is on a sofa in the building.

Emblem # 3

As Ada is fighting the chainsaw B.O.W on top of the bus, you will spot the emblem on a scaffolding at the first bus stop. Shoot the emblem before the bus starts up again, otherwise you will miss it.

Emblem # 4

After Leon’s plane flies over Ada, you will start exploring another building. At the bottom of the staircase in the building is the emblem, hidden behind a box.

Chapter 4

Emblem # 1

After you pass through the carrier, you will get to the outer gangplank. Here, cross the first search light, look on the balcony to find the emblem.

Emblem # 2

After Ada finds information about Carla, look in the hallway right to the elevator that you are supposed to take. You will find a single J’avo here, and at the end of the hallway, you’ll find the emblem in a locker.

Emblem # 3

After you meet Carla, look around for the emblem before heading to the escape hatch. The emblem is on the floor in between some pipes.

Emblem # 4

During your escape from Carla, when you enter the room where you need to freeze one of Carla’s slime faces to proceed. Here, avoid Carla’s first face attack, then look at the direction of the attack to spot the emblem.

Chapter 5

Emblem # 1

In the section where you have to protect Leon and Helena, look in the cargo truck to spot the emblem. The truck is on the left side of the street.

Emblem # 2

When you are battling the gunship in the tenement building, you need to lower yourself to find the emblem on the bottom right corner of the shooting alley. Look on the sign board attached to the building to spot the emblem.

Emblem # 3

When you are in the helicopter helping Leon and Helena fight Simmons in his dinosaur form, you will shoot down three buildings to help Leon and Helena. On the top of the antenna of the second building is the emblem you are after.

Emblem # 4

When on the rooftop where you need to zipline on a suspended girder, look to the building that is covered in a blue tar to spot the emblem. You need a sniper for this emblem.