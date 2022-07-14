Resident Evil 2 Remake Puzzles Solutions Guide

Resident Evil 2 Remake is basically a remake version of Resident Evil 2. This RE2 Remake Puzzles Guide will focus on solving all the puzzles in the game and helping you unlock specific achievements, where possible.

Resident Evil 2 Remake Puzzles

Resident Evil 2 Remake has five main puzzles, and some of these puzzles are different for different characters. In simpler words, the puzzle that is given for Leon may be different for Claire. Do not fret though; we will mark the different puzzles.

This guide is aimed at helping you solve a puzzle without being stuck somewhere. For those of you who are speedrunning RE2 Remake, you can also use this guide as a mean to memorize the whole maps or whatever you guys do.

Before proceeding, do note that you might need key items while solving the puzzle, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for stuff in your surroundings.

Oh, and some of the puzzles change when you are playing the game for the second time. We will be sure to mark what puzzle is available for the second play-through and what isn’t.

1. Goddess Statue Puzzle

The Goddess Statue Puzzle is a large puzzle if seen with respect to the others, but it is broken down into three smaller parts/steps that make completing this puzzle a bit easier.

These three parts are the Lion Statue Puzzle, Unicorn Statue Puzzle, and the Maiden Statue Puzzle.

Each of these three minor puzzles offers its own respective medallions, which you need to insert into the Statue, located in the Main Hall. Upon completing this puzzle, you’ll gain access to the Police Station’s underground section.

Lion Statue Puzzle

Rewards : Lion Medallion

The Lion Statue Puzzle is one of the smaller parts of the Goddess Puzzle, but in this case, the puzzle won’t change if you plan on going through the game a second time.

First off, you need to navigate to the Goddess Statue, which is located in the middle of the Main Hall of the Police Station, Second Floor. Next, you need to head up the stairs to the left of the Goddess Statue to the floor above. The Lion Statue should be located there.

To complete the puzzle, enter the following combinations:

If you’re playing for the first time:

Lion || Twig || Eagle

If you’re playing for the second time:

Crown || Flame || Flying Bird

The automation inside the statue will activate and give you the Lion Medallion as a reward.

Unicorn Statue Puzzle

Rewards : Unicorn Medallion

The Unicorn Statue Puzzle is another smaller part of the Goddess Statue Puzzle. This is a relatively trickier puzzle than the previous one though, with a few pre-requisites.

You will have to get the weapon “Knife” and use it to make your way over to the “Blue Key”. This “Blue Key” will grant you access to the Unicorn Statue Puzzle.

Note : You may need a Combat Knife before proceeding.

If you don’t have a Combat Knife already, you can get one in the Safety Deposit Room of the Police Station. All you need to do there is to enter the code “102” in the terminal to get your hands on the Combat Knife.

Next up, you need to make your way to the Police Station’s Library, located on the Second Floor. There should be a locked door somewhere on this floor, you need to remember this door as we’ll be coming back to it later on.

You will find a Panel on the west side of the Library’s Lounge. This is where the Combat Knife you picked up earlier comes into play, you need to use the Knife to pry open the panel, revealing a new path that you need to follow. Following this path, you’ll eventually end up in on the Third Floor (3F).

Here, you’ll find the “Blue Key”. All you have to do then is to collect the Blue Key, and head back over to the locked door you saw back at the Lounge and unlock it. The “Unicorn Statue” should be located inside this room.

If you’re playing for the first time:

Fish || Scorpion || Aquarius

If you’re playing for the second time:

Twins || Scale || Worm

The automation inside the statue will activate and give you the Unicorn Medallion as a reward.

Maiden Statue Puzzle

Rewards : Maiden Medallion

The Maiden Statue is the final part of the Goddess Statue Puzzle. This is also a slightly larger puzzle that requires a special item – a Detonator.

Remember kids, a Detonator consists of a Battery and an Electronic Gadget. Using the Detonator will reveal the Maiden Statue.

Note : You must possess Bolt Cutters before proceeding.

You can find out how to get them on our Walkthrough Guide.

First off, you need to head over to the East Office, which is located on the First Floor of the Police Station. Here, you need to use your handy Bolt Cutters to find a Round Handle.

You’ll need to use the Round Handle to stop the steam in the Shower Room, located on the Police Station’s (west) Second Floor (2F). When the steam has settled, the pathway to the S.T.A.R.S Office will be revealed.

The Battery that you’ll need to make the Detonator should be in this room. You need to pick up this Battery and head back over to the First Floor (1F) of the Police Station. On this floor, head to the Operations Room and use the Bolt Cutters again to pry open the door. Pick up the Electronic Gadget you find here.

Once you have both the Battery and the Electronic Gadget, open your inventory and combine them to make a Detonator.

After making the Detonator, head into the West Storage Room on the Third Floor (3F) and use the detonator on the C4 that is clipped on the Barricade here. BOOM. Let’s roll!

If you’re playing for the first time:

Woman || Bow || Snake

If you’re playing for the second time:

Ram || Harp || Bird

2. Prison Switchboard Puzzle

You can find the Prison Switchboard in the Generator Room of the Jail in the Police Station. Head into the room and turn on the electric board you see here.

There will be four switches here. Just flip Switch #3 and Switch #4 to ‘ON’ status. This will unlock a path.

(Leon) Electronic Door Panel

This is the Leon version of the Electronic Door Panel Puzzle. Head down the Jail in the Basement Area of the Police Station. You will need to complete the Maiden Puzzle to unlock the Basement though.

Head into the Jail and take the last right you see, into a big room. You’ll see an Electric Door Panel on the middle of the wall.

Insert two Electronic Parts, which you found in your play-through, here. Complete the puzzle by aligning the cords together and bam! you’re done.

(Claire) Electronic Door Panel

This is the Claire version of the Electronic Door Panel Puzzle. Head into the Private Collection Room that should be on the Second Floor (2F) of the Police Station.

You will find the Electric Door Panel just adjacent to the entrance of the stairs, to the right.

Insert two Electronic Parts, which you found in your playthrough, here. Complete the puzzle by aligning the cords together and bam! you’re done.

(Claire) Sherry Playland Puzzle

If you are playing as Claire, you’ll come across a small gameplay sequence where you’ll have to play as Sherry, the small cute kiddo. You might remember her from the classic Resident Evil 2, or even her role in Resident Evil 6?

If you’re already in the Toys Room, you’ll find a Teddy by the Windowpane. Pick it up. Open Inventory and examine it.

You’ll find a block hidden in the back of the Teddy. Right by the door of the Toys Room, you’ll find a Box on which there’s a Block missing. Here, use the Block you originally found and align the Blocks in the following manner:

Circle || Box || Star || Box || Star

Tada! Yo done, FAM.

3. The King & Queen Electronic Parts Puzzle

Rewards : King Electronic Part & Queen Electronic Part

You’ll find both the Queen and the King Electronic Parts (EP) in the Lower Sewers. The Lower Sewers can be accessed after getting through the Bottom Waterway to the Supplies Storage Room.

The main puzzle walkthrough starts in the Supplies Storage Room.

Note : This puzzle is one of the most confusing puzzles in Resident Evil 2.

Pick up the Queen EP in the Supplies Storage Room (King EP 0, Queen EP 1)

Use the Queen EP on the door to the right side. (King EP 0, Queen EP 0)

Go upstairs, pick up the King EP outside the armory. (King EP 1, Queen EP 0)

Put the King EP on the Armory door. (King EP 0 Queen EP 0)

Take out both the King EP and the Queen EP. (King EP 1 Queen EP 1)

Place the Queen EP on the same place you originally found it.(King EP 1 Queen EP 0)

Place the King EP on the first area you can find when backtracking.(King EP 0 Queen EP 0)

Pick up the Queen Plug and go back towards the King Plug.(King EP 0 Queen EP 1)

Pick up the King Plug and you’ll find yourself at the start of the Storage Room(King EP 1 Queen EP 1)

Follow the path and you’ll enter the Monitor Room. Kaching. Puzzle solved.

4. Chess Electronic Parts Puzzle

This puzzle can only be completed once you have completed the previous ‘The King & Queen Electronic Parts’ puzzle. This puzzle starts in the Monitor Room of the Police Station.

Head to the Lower Sewers and head towards the Workroom Lift. You may need to take a lift to reach the Lower Sewers. Our excellent Walkthrough Guide will help you with that.

You will find a Rook outside this Workroom Lift. Retrieve the Rook and move back to the Monitor Room. You will find three Electronic Parts already placed in slots. Take them out. Let’s tag them King, Bishop, and Pawn.

You will have to plug the EPs in different slots. There are two scenarios for this puzzle.

If you’re playing for the first time:

On the side where the door to the stairs is:

Bishop || Rook || Knight

On the other side:

Pawn || Queen || King

If you’re playing for the second time:

On the side where the door to the stairs is:

Queen || Bishop || King

On the other side:

Pawn || Rook || Knight

A door will open down the stairs. Head down the stairs and follow the path until you reach a small room. You’ll find a switchboard in the corner. Turn on Switch #01, Switch #02, and Switch #04.

5. Greenhouse Lab Code Puzzle

This puzzle takes place in the Greenhouse Control Room. It should be on the Second Floor (2F).

The Greenhouse Lab Code Puzzle basically involves you finding the Dispersal Cartridge and utilizing it as a container for the solution that you will make in the Greenhouse Drug Testing Lab.

You will find a Dispersal Cartridge to the left of the room, beside the table with the employee computers. Pick it up!

In case you haven’t noticed by now, there is a huge LCD on the corner of the screen. There is a console just below the screens. Interact with it.

It will show a very weird design. Let’s imagine it was a simple Keypad console. The first column’s keys would be would be 1-4-7-BACK. The second column’s keys should be 2-5-8-0 and the final column’s keys ought to be 3-6-9-ENTER.

Press the keys in the following order:

If you’re playing for the first time:

3 || 1 || 2 || 3 (To unlock the stairs out of the Greenhouse)

2 || 0 || 6 || 7 (To unlock the Greenhouse Drug Testing Lab)

If you’re playing for the second time:

2 || 0 || 4 || 8 (To unlock the stairs out of the Greenhouse)

5 || 8 || 3 || 1 (To unlock the Greenhouse Drug Testing Lab)

Head to the Drug Testing room and immediately to the left of you will be a machine with Green, Red and Blue colored buttons on it. Place the Dispersal Cartridge inside the machine, and press the keys in the following order:

If you’re playing for the first time:

Red || Green || Blue || Red || Green || Blue || Red || Green

If you’re playing for the second time:

Blue || Red || Green || Red || Blue || Red || Blue || Green || Blue || Red || Green

Ending Verdict

These are all the puzzles in Resident Evil 2 Remake. If you wish to check out more articles on Resident Evil 2, be sure to keep an eye out for Weapons Locations Guide.