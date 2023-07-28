Remnant 2 is one of the biggest looter-shooter from Gunfire Games. Building on the mistakes from the predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, this time around the customization options have been greatly improved. With great options, comes greater confusion.

If are just starting out your journey in Remnant 2 as Wanderer in the multiverse and looking for the Best Weapon Mods to get first then you are at the right place. Let’s jump right into it

What are Weapon Mods in Remnant 2?

Weapon Mods in Remnant 2 are add-ons for your weapons that can have multiple effects. There are all sorts of weapon mods, some can buff your Damage per Shot, and others can make your weapon fire a special bullet that will heal you and your enemies.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what you can do with Weapon Mods in Remnant 2. Every weapon will have a slot for you to add a mod into. Keep unlocking new mods because, in Remnant 2, the possibilities are limitless.

Best Weapon Mod to get first in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a gigantic variety of customization options for your character and that includes the weapon you wield as well.

Despite the mods being easily interchangeable, you still have to gather resources to get them crafted by Ava so you gotta take your pick carefully.

During the first couple of hours of gameplay, not a whole lot of options will be available for modding your weapon. After you are done with the tutorial, you will have collected Root Ganglia, by taking down a monster. You can take it to Ava McCabe and get your first weapon mod crafted.

Initially, you will have a total of four options; Healing Shot, Concussive Shot, Scrap Shot, and Hot Shot. Out of the four of these, you gotta pick one as your first mod and since it is going to be a while before you can get your next one, you gotta pick the perfect one that suits your needs.

Let’s have a look at what each one does to narrow down our selection.

Healing Shot

The Healing Shot will allow your weapon to shoot a special payload which when lands on an ally, will explore and heal them up to a max of 35% of their max health.

If the payload doesn’t hit an ally, it doesn’t explore and will remain on the ground for the next 30 seconds. If it comes in contact with any ally during that time it will explode and the effects will apply.

This is the best mod if you are playing with a party of friends and you have to fill the shoes of a support player.

Concussive Shot

With this mod, your weapon will get the ability to shoot a special kind of shot that will pass through enemies within a radius of 8 meters and will deal damage along with an increased impact.

If your build is focused around crowd control or you are a lone wolf dealing with packs of enemies then this one is for you.

Scrap Shot

If slowing down enemies and dealing small amounts of damage to them is on your agenda then the Scrap Shot will fit your needs like a glove. It lets your weapon shoot a projectile that will explode on impact and cover an area of 6 meters in radius with Caltrops.

Upon contact, any enemy will take damage and will be slowed down. This mod is also one for your crowd control needs.

Hot Shot

This can be considered one of the most destructive and fun mods for your weapon and will not only serve during the early game but also during the later parts of the game.

What Hot Shot does is that it will turn every shot you fire into a fire-laced shot and will set the enemy on fire.

Now for the next 10 seconds, they will be on fire and will take small amounts of damage over time. If you are a gunslinger and want to just rain down like hellfire, literally, then there is no better option than this one.

Which weapon mod to get at the start of Remnant 2?

Now that you know what you are dealing with, you can take your pick for the best weapon mod to get first in Remnant 2. The choice remains subjective to your needs and you can always gather more material and get another one crafted if you don’t like your original choice.

How to get Weapon Mods in Remnant 2?

Weapon Mods in Remnant 2 aren’t something you can simply go and buy off of some sketchy NPC. Weapons mods are crafted with the help of a friend, Ava McCabe located in Ward 13.

You will supply Ava with special items that you collect from defeating bosses and during your adventures throughout the multiple dimensions. She will then take these items and turn them into Weapon Mods.

How to apply Weapon Mods in Remnant 2?

Once you have the mods, in your inventory, you can apply them to a weapon of your choice. Open your in-game menu and navigate to the character screen. From there select the weapon and you will find the mod slot.

It is to be noted that whereas no weapon mod in Remnant 2 is permanent and can be replaced at will, no particular mod can be applied to two different weapons at the same time.

There are a few exceptions to this rule. You might come across a weapon dropped by defeating a boss which will have a permanent mod. In that case, you are stuck with that mod and there is no replacing it.