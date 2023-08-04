How To Get The Starkiller In Remnant 2

Among the many long guns in Remnant 2, the Starkiller is a formidable one. The Starkiller is an alien-themed gun that is used for long-range combat.

The Starkiller can shoot enemies within the 80m range and has a 2.5x magnification scope. It also has a mod called the Gravity Core that further amplifies the destruction caused by this weapon.

Starkiller Long gun location in Remnant 2

Starkiller’s capabilities also put a heavy price tag on it. The only way to get the Starkiller Long gun is to clear the game on the most challenging difficulty, the Apocolypse Difficulty.

Clear this difficulty will require days of struggle and hours of mastering combat. Once done, you can go to the Brabus Shop in Ward 13 and claim the Starkiller.

Starkiller stats, mods, and mutators

Starkiller in Remnant 2 has excellent damage of 80 in every shot. But that comes with a catch of shooting a maximum of 1 shot in a second. It shoots at a max range of 80m. Starkiller has a critical hit chance of 5% and grants a 105% damage increase when hitting enemy weak spots.

This long gun comes with a unique mod called the Gravity Core in Remnant 2. Starkiller fires a sphere that contracts objects and deals 50 damage to enemies on contact by using this mod. When the sphere makes contact with the enemy, a hole opens up, which pulls objects in it for 5 seconds.

When the hole times up, it explodes and deals 250 damage if the enemy is within the 10m range. It also deals 200 more damage, which is shared with all enemies.

Starkiller also has a mutator slot but doesn’t have its mutators. You can equip a long-range mutator in the available slot. Currently, Starkiller in Remnant 2 is not suitable for any build.