How To Get The Rusted Heirloom In Remnant 2

An accessory of The Renthir family, Rusted Heirloom is a Ring in Remnant 2. Even after being through the test of time, only the cosmetic surface was scraped while its core remained strong and unweathered. The Heirloom appears as a rusted gold ring bejeweled with green stones.

The Rusted Heirloom Ring is a defense-focused ring that can be found locked in an iron safe in a randomly hidden section in Losomn. We will help you unlock the iron-safe mysteries to get the Rusted Heirloom Ring in Remnant 2

Rusted Heirloom Ring Location in Remnant 2

Rusted Heirloom in Remnant 2 can be found in The Great Sewers, Tiller’s Reset, or Harvester’s Reach areas of Losomn. You will find a secret room containing an iron safe in one of these areas which will be indicated by a small blue pin on the map.

The entrance to the secret room will look like a small archway that you must crawl through to get to the other side. Since the maps are randomly generated in Remnant 2, you will need to look for the exact location in your world. If the room is not part of your map then you will have to reroll Losomn in Adventure Mode till you find it.

The hidden area contains a locked iron safe for which you will need a 4-digit code. The whole room is filled with lock combinations scribbled with chalk on the walls. To find the correct code you will need to use your flashlight to illuminate these numbers out of which four will glow yellow.

Remember the position of each glowing number in the code you find e.g. If you find 8 glowing in 5809 then for your code it will also be at the second position like X8XX.

The code will always be some combination of 1-3-8 and 5 and entering the correct combination will open the safe rewarding with Rusted Heirloom Ring in Remnant 2.

Rusted Heirloom effects and stats

The Rusted Heirloom Ring provides defense-related benefits in Remnant 2. It will grant you 2 stacks of Bulwark whenever you go below 50% HP. Bulwark stat reduces the damage taken by 5% with each stack increasing your survivability.

It can fit any build looking to increase survivability but forms an integral part of tank builds. Engineer and Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2 will find Rusted Heirloom Ring to fit like a glove as the added Bulwark stats synergize well with their kit. It improves defense and helps in surviving at low health making it an excellent option for all shield and tank builds.