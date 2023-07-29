Remnant 2 Restless Spirit Boss Guide

Restless Spirit is another boss that you can encounter in the world of N’erud in Remnant 2. This Drzir is an upgraded version of the Possessed enemies.

You will often come across this creature while exploring different locations on the map. Although it is considered an easy boss to defeat, a fight against Restless Spirit is challenging because it possesses suffixes such as Vicious and Teleporter.

Using these suffixes, it can deal with increased damage to its targets. You know how to defeat Restless Spirit in Remnant 2, follow the guide below.

Where to find Restless Spirit in Remnant 2

The Restless Spirit boss can be found at Terminus Station. Simply take the platform to the secret passage where you will find a purple-colored aura to interact with.

Interact with the aura and it will take you to the area where you will find the Restless Spirit resting at the platform ahead, waiting for your arrival.

How to defeat Restless Spirit in Remnant 2

Restless Spirit is an upgraded version of the Possessed, and hardly possesses any damage-dealing attacks. As the fight starts, the boss will crawl towards you at a high speed to cover the distance between you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

It follows up by levitating in the air and using telekinetic energy to shoot projectiles at you. These can pack a punch if you are unable to avoid them. Suffixes such as Vicious can deal a lot of damage to you if you get caught in them.

Note that the Restless Spirit’s weakness is its head. Bring a good ranged weapon and land headshots for maximum damage.

Rewards for defeating Restless Spirit

Here is what you get for taking down this boss: