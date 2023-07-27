You are probably going to reach a point in Remnant 2 where you want to respec and reset your trait points to make necessary changes.

Whether you threw your trait points randomly to experiment with new skills or realized later which skills your build actually needs. Either way, there is a way to get back your spent trait points and respec your build in Remnant 2.

Here is how.

How to respec trait points in Remnant 2

There is a consumable item in Remnant 2 called the Orb of Undoing that can be used to reset all of your trait points. You can, however, only use this item once, so make sure to make it count because your cost is going to increase with every respec.

The Orb of Undoing can only be crafted in Remnant 2 by going to a Mystic Vendor. His name is Wallace and you can find him in Ward 13 as shown on the map below.

You need to have the following crafting materials on you to get an Orb of Undoing from Wallace in Remnant 2.

Materials Quantity How To Get Lumenite Crystals x3 By defeating Elite enemies and Bosses. Scrap x2500 By opening chestsKilling enemiesSelling items Adventure Mode

So, after you give these materials to Wallace he will successfully craft you the Orb of Undoing which you can then access from your inventory to Respec your trait points in Remnant 2.

This way you can customize your character build and Respec the trait points according to your preferences. Furthermore, it is also important here that you can also check your trait points at the top of the page under the heading Trait Points Available in Remnant 2.