How To Get The Reprocessed Heart In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 features a few carefully hidden secret relics for you to find, one of which is the Reprocessed Heart that converts health to mod power for both your primary and secondary weapons.

To get your hands on the Reprocessed Heart, you have to solve a portal puzzle in The Labyrinth where you must land yourself on a secret floor by going through two portals at once.

How to get the secret Reprocessed Heart relic in Remnant 2

You have to solve the Portal Inertia puzzle in The Labyrinth to get the Reprocessed Heart in Remnant 2. This puzzle, like the other portals, is fairly easy. You only have to time your jump.

Start by making your way to the Fractured Ingress World Stone then to the nearby checkpoint with the portal. You will see the portal from far away due to its shimmering lights.

Reach the portal and reposition yourself in the center, but do not enter just yet. There is a second portal that you can see inside the portal. You need to only jump when the second portal is right in the center. If not, you will fall to your death.

A little trick here is to jump a few seconds before the second portal can reach the center. This gives you enough fall-time and the second portal will not pass you by as you are falling in the air.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If timed correctly, you will go through the second portal and land on a ledge. Look behind you to find the Reprocessed Heart relic in Remnant 2.