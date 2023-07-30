How To Get Navigator’s Helm In Remnant 2 

Navigator’s Helm is a Head Armor in Remnant 2. It is a defensive armor piece that provides you with some physical damage reduction in combat.

The special ability of this head armor includes protection from Toxin and Shock. But all this comes at the cost of reduced Fire, Bleed, and Blight resistance.

Today we’ll be teaching you how you can get your hands on the Navigator’s Helm in the game.

How to get the Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2

To get the Navigator’s Helm, you need to make your way to the Timeless Horizon. This is a special area found in the N’erud region.

Once you arrive, look for the Extraction Hub checkpoint. Since the Remnant 2 world is procedurally generated, you’ll need to reroll the N’Erud overworld in Adventure Mode until you find the location. It’ll take a couple of tries but the reward for your hard work will be worth it.

Be careful while navigating through the Pistons in this area, as these can crush you like a mere insect in seconds. You have to find the right Piston with a hole inside.

Enter it and dispatch the undead inside. As soon as you drop down the hole, the first item you can find is Blasting Cap Ring.

After killing everyone in your way, look to your left for the Detention Trigger amulet. Drop down further and keep walking forward until you reach a dead end. That’s where you will spot the N’Erud Zombie (aka Navigator Zombie). This enemy has a weak spot on its head. So targeting that area will make things quicker for you.

Once he’s down, loot the corpse and take the Navigator’s Helm.

What does the Navigator’s Helm do in Remnant 2?

The Navigator’s Helm is not the best in terms of equipment stats and defensive abilities. However, it is a vital item needed to find the Plasma Cutter long gun in Remnant 2. This gun is devastating at close-range and deals explosive damage to close enemies.