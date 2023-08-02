How To Fix Remnant 2 LowLevelFatalError

Crashes for new games are nothing new. These are often due to poor optimizations or issues with PC settings that interfere with the game and cause it to crash. For Remnant 2, one of these crashes is accompanied by the error message LowLevelFatalError. This guide will help players fix the Low Level Fatal Error for Remnant 2.

How to fix the LowLevelFatalError for Remnant 2

While there is no official fix from developers yet, we have provided some context and possible solutions to fix the LowLevelFatalError crash in Remnant 2. It seems that the fatal error might have something to do with the PC’s overclocking settings.

If you are overclocking your PC, the first thing we would suggest is to drop down to stock speeds and try the Remnant 2 again, hopefully, the LowLevelFatalError will be gone. If it still persists, go through the solutions below

Disable all in-game Overlays

Overlays can interfere with almost every game, most notoriously the Steam in-game overlay. Other major overlays that interfere with games include Discord overlay, and MSI Afterburner to name a few.

Disabling all these overlays will help reduce any stress these overlays might be putting on the game, causing it to crash.

To disable steam overlay:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Enter steam settings

Enter the In-Game tab

Here, make sure that the ‘Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game’ option is turned off

If you want to turn off the overlay for Remnant 2 alone, you can turn off the overlay by:

Right-click on Remnant 2 in Steam library and enter properties

Open the General tab

Turn off the “Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game”

To disable Discord overlay:

In Discord, click on the setting icon

Enter the Game Overlay tab under the Activity Settings

Make sure the ‘Enable in-game overlay’ option is checked off

Clear Shader Cache

Shaders can interfere with almost every game, mostly due to poor optimization. Any corruption in the shader files can also cause crashes and even if deleted, the game will just redownload them.

The DirectX Shader Cache can be found within the Remnant 2 folder. You can simply delete the shader file and this will clear all the Shader Cache for the game. This should potentially solve the LowLevelFatalError but also might work to fix the DX12 error if you encounter that.

An easier way to clear the Shaders is:

Search for disk cleanup in the Taskbar search box.

Click on the search result.

Select the C drive and click the OK button.

Select the DirectX Shader Cache checkbox.

Click the OK button.

Ensuring Hardware Compatibility

Game crashes are mostly due to hardware limitations. Your PC needs to at least meet the minimum requirements if you want to avoid running into crashes. The minimum requirements for Remnant 2 are as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

GPU Ram: 4096 MB

Operating Software: Windows 10/11

Disk Space: 80 GB

The recommended specs for Remnant 2 are:

CPU: Intel i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

GPU Ram: 6144 MB

Operating Software: Win 10

Disk Space: 80 GB

Updating Windows

Ever game is meant to run on a specific Windows versions. Older windows versions can result in consistent crashes. You should check if you have any pending Windows updates and download and install them to remove any issue caused by them.

Right click on the start menu and enter your settings. Here, enter the Update & Security tab.

In the Windows Update, check for any pending update.

You can manually check for updates as well.

If you have any pending updates, download them and restart your PC to install them.

Updating GPU Drivers

After almost every new major release, both Nvidia and AMD release new drivers to support the game. You should first check if you are missing the latest drivers, and update them. Outdated drivers can cause the GPU to crash and not respond to your games, resulting in a lot of crashes.

The divers for both AMD and Nvidia can be updated through their software. Use Geforce Experience of AMD Software to install the latest GPU drivers.

Verify Game Files

Corruption in game files can be a huge issue and result in a lot of bugs for your game. Game files are often corrupted due to faulty downloads, or if your antiviruses deleted some of the main files for your game by mistaking them for a virus.

For Steam, you can verify the files by following these steps.

Enter Steam Library

Right click on Remnant 2 and enter properties

Go to the Local File tab

Click on Verify integrity of game files

If new files are downloaded again, restart your PC to be safe

For Epic games, you can verify the files by following these steps.