How To Get Full Moon Circlet In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, the Full Moon Circlet is an amulet that grants Lifesteal. Pan believes the moon watches over them even before they arrive in Yaesha, and the full moon is the most widely worshipped among them. It is a hollow blue circle with carvings all around it, with a smaller circle at its base showing the moon’s position. This guide will share how to get a Full Moon Circlet.

Full Moon Circlet location in Remnant 2

Home to the people of Pan, Yaesha is a woodland forest in Remnant 2. Remnant: From the Ashes is also a returning area from the original game. But this time, it is being rotten by The Root.

You can find the Full Moon Circlet in The Imperial Gardens in Yaesha. These gardens have red trees and are infested with root monsters. To access the hidden door to the amulet, you must visit the Gardens during the Blood Moon Event.

Take the first left from The Imperial Gardens to find the statue around the corner. At the foot of the statue is a trapdoor with a golden full moon crest. The door will open when you stand on it, revealing the hidden room containing the Full Moon Circlet in Remnant 2.

Full Moon Circlet Stats and Builds

Full Moon Circlet is tailor-made for ranged builds. Dealing ranged damage provides a 3% Lifesteal of the damage dealt, and at full health, the damage buff ramps up to 20%. The Amulet works wonders for ranged and archer builds with healing, damage buffs, and Lifesteal upon dealing ranged damage.

The most popular archetypes for Full Moon Circlet are Archon with secondary Medic Class, Alchemist, and Engineer Archetype.

Despite lacking support for short or medium-ranged builds, Full Moon Circlet is a solid choice for ranged-damage dealers. If you are looking for a well-rounded circlet for extra damage and healing, then the Full Moon Circlet is an excellent choice for your build.

Full Moon Circlet is not spawning in The Imperial Gardens

A well-known bug related to Full Moon Circlet is that the amulet does not spawn even with the Blood Moon in The Imperial Gardens. Some speculations reported regarding the bug’s cause include collecting the circlet after defeating the Manticora boss, which can cause it not to spawn.

Another reason is the absence of wisps in the surrounding areas of The Imperial Gardens during the Blood Moon, which can also bug the trapdoor for Full Moon Circlet to not open in Remnant 2.

Unfortunately, there are no definite solutions for this bug at the moment. Some things you can try are returning to the Full Moon Circlet room after another Blood Moon, using the yellow door to exit to another area, and returning to check if the wisps spawn in The Imperial Garden’s neighboring areas. If that doesn’t work, you must re-roll the Yaesha world in Remnant 2.