How To Get The Energized Neck Coil In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, the Energized Neck Coil is known for helping you against formidable enemies by buffing your abilities. It is one of the best amulets in the game that boosts the damage done by elemental attacks. The Energized Neck Coil increases your status effect and transforms it into explosions.

Finding the Energized Neck Coil is a straightforward process involving spawning your character at the Fractured Ingress Checkpoint and going through a secret cave.

Remnant 2 Energized Neck Coil location

The Energized Neck Coil amulet is in a small cave near the Fractured Ingress checkpoint in the World of Labyrinth in Remnant 2. To Reach the cave, you must spawn at the Fractured Ingress checkpoint. After spawning you need to look for a staircase on your left facing the purple circular structure. The stairs will take you to the first floor.

As you reach the first floor, a few enemies will attack you. Just clear the area and look for a small opening on the wall to the left between the two statues on the first floor. Follow the path down and clear out the enemies in the cave. There, you’ll find the Energized Neck Coil sitting on the Pedestal.

Tip: If you cannot access this area of Labyrinth, you must advance your way through the campaign a bit more.

Energized Neck Coil Stats and Bonuses

The Energized Neck Coil in Remnant 2 works in the same way as many other amulets work. It is undoubtedly an overpowered amulet that increases the character’s status effect by 25%. This means that enemies who deal with your status effect will be easier to eliminate.

The radius in which the explosion will occur is 5m, which means you can deal damage to an enemy group. This is all you need to know about the Energized Neck coil amulet.