Remnant 2 Boss Modifiers Explained

Being a looter shooter, Remnant 2 puts players against bosses that are quite powerful and also rewards you abundantly when you defeat them. Throw in the RNG system of the game and you end up potentially encountering different variations of the same boss with each reroll of your Adventure. So how are you supposed to figure out how to defeat these bosses? Well, that is where the Boss modifiers in Remnant 2 come in.

What are boss modifiers?

The main world bosses that you encounter to finish each World of Remnant 2 are static. However, some other bosses that you encounter in dungeons can have a variety of different buffs and effects on them. These changing effects are known as boss modifiers.

This way when you encounter a boss in a dungeon of Remnant 2 and it has a particular boss modifier on it but if you were to reroll your adventure and fight the boss again, it could appear with completely different modifiers.

The boss modifiers are the effects that a boss can have during a fight which makes it a lot stronger. These modifiers increase their stats and grant them a few abilities like when you heal, they heal or can teleport near you. These modifiers make the gameplay difficult and intense or fun if you like to play hardcore.

This adds a lot of replayability to the combat and dungeons of Remnant 2 and keeps the experience fresh.

All Remnant 2 Boss Modifiers

It is highly unlikely that your dungeon runs will be the same every time. You also have to be on your toes and adapt to the new boss modifiers.

For that, it is best to know what each modifier does before you go charging into a dungeon. This way even if a boss appears with a new modifier in Remnant 2, you have an idea on how to tackle it.

These bosses don’t always spawn with only one modifier and can have multiple modifiers in Remnant 2. Sometimes the combinations of these modifiers are deadly and can take a lot of time to defeat one boss. It is important to adapt accordingly and play the game with full awareness.

You should be able to make your decisions according to the situation and knowing about these modifiers will definitely help you during the fights

Displacer: The boss can teleport you around and it can be annoying at times but it is not that annoying since you can shoot the boss.

Drain: The boss can leech your health. If this modifier is activated, the boss can take your health and regenerate itself. Be careful if this modifier is activated and don’t give chances to the boss to take away your health.

Elemental Resistance: If you rely on elemental damage during the fights, then it is a nightmare for you as the boss will take less damage during the elemental attacks.

Empathy: When you use a relic, the boss heals by 25-50%. When this modifier is activated, you should go to the alternative methods to heal yourself like dogs, medic class, consumables etc.

Enchanter: During this Modifier, the boss gains the ability to cause rot explosions during a fight which can deal heavy damage to the player. When this modifier is activated, you have to be careful and should pay full attention.

Hearty: This modifier increases the health and defense of the given boss. This increases the durability of the boss and will require players to deal more damage to it. Overall, this Modifier tests the patience and skills of a player.

Regenerator: The health of the boss regenerates when this modifier is activated. A player must deal consistent damage to the boss if this modifier is activated otherwise, it will again the fight will just keep going.

Skull Cracker: Increases melee damage and stagger effect when this is activated. The boss will do more damage when a player is staggered i.e., stunned.

Spiteful: The less the health, the more the damage is. This modifier will haunt you if the boss has a second stage as the increased damage can one shot you. You have to be alert during all times when this is activated.

Unstoppable: The boss will become immune to the stagger effect. The stagger is an essential mechanic and an effective way to do counter damage to the opponent. When this modifier is activated, you have to find some alternate methods to avoid the boss.

Viscious: The boss has increased damage. Its attacks will hit you harder and will give you more damage. Prefer dodging and blocking the boss more and try to hit the boss while doing this.

Shocking: The Boss will cast lightning near you when this modifier is activated.

Teleporter: The boss can teleport around and this makes the whole fight unpredictable and difficult for the player.

Vortex: Pulls the player near the boss when you encounter a boss with this modifier.

Thick Skin: The boss will take less damage by the player and hitting the weak spots will not help you that much. Fighting a boss with this modifier will just take the fight to another level as it will take much more time to defeat it.

Root Grab: The boss with this modifier will summon roots that entraps the player if they step on it.

Rat Swarm: Summons Rats into the battlefield which increases the number of enemies that you have to deal with.

Minions: Summons the normal enemies of that specific world when this modifier is activated.