How To Fix Remnant 2 Black Screen Issue

If you are experiencing a Black Screen when launching Remnant 2, this guide is for you. This issue can be caused by multiple issues but down worry as we got you covered on all bases!

Following are all the common fixes for the Black Screen issue in Remnant 2.

Having an up-to-date graphic driver is essential for a smooth experience. You can update your Nvidia and AMD drivers through Geforce Experience and AMD Radeon software.

Lock your FPS to 60 from the control panel

Sometimes the mismatch between the game setting and your screen configuration can cause the black screen problem. This can be prevented by locking your FPS to 60 through your Graphics Control Panel.

Disable your Fullscreen optimizations

Another way to solve the black screen issue in Remnant 2 is to disable your fullscreen optimization settings. Right Click on the Remnant 2 icon and open the Properties. There access the Compatibility tab and disable the Fullscreen Optimization option.

You can also enable the “Run and Administrator” option for good measure.

Close all unnecessary applications

Applications that a running in the background could be hogging up all the resources needed to run your game. Open your task manager and close all the necessary applications like web browsers etc.

Also disable the Xbox Gamebar and any overlays that are active (Steam, AMD/Nvidia, and Overwolf Overlays). This should also fix your black screen issue in Remnant 2 .

Older versions of Windows might not be compatible with Remnant 2. Especially if you are running Windows 10 or previous versions. Make sure to have your OP up to date to avoid unnecessary annoyance.

Older versions of Windows not only have issues running new games but are also a detriment to your system’s security. We recommend enabling the window’s auto-update feature.

Reinstall DirectX and Microsoft Visual C++

You can also try to reinstall Direct X / Open GL along with verifying that you have installed the Required version of Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable. Both of these software can be found on their official websites.

If you have already installed Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable, you can run its setup can verify the file integrity to ensure that it’s not corrupted.