How To Fix Remnant 2 Crashing Issue

There have been several reports about Remnant 2 suffering from crashing issues. While this is possibly going to be fixed in the updates to come, there is nothing more frustrating than losing your progression due to a crash.

There are a few workarounds to fix the crashing issue of Remnant 2. These should hopefully work for you until a permanent fix arrives.

Check if your PC meets the minimum requirements

Having the hardware required to run the game is the first requirement for a smooth experience. Following are the minimum spec required to run Remnant 2 as listed on their official Steam page:

OS: Win 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Storage: 80 GB available space

Remnant 2 doesn’t have high system requirements when compared to other modern AAA titles. Hence, most players should have the hardware necessary to run the game.

Disable the in-game voice chat

On release, many players reported game crashes due to bugged voice chats. Gunfire Games with hopefully roll out a patch to fix this issue in a few days. But at the moment, all we can do to prevent this issue is to disable voice chat.

Given the game’s cooperative nature, communication with your teammate is essential in playing the game strategically. Till this issue is fixed, you can use other platforms to talk with your friend in the game.

Both Nvidia and AMD release new iterations of their graphics drivers with the release of the big game. Make sure to keep your drivers up to date if you want to avoid crashing issues. This is true not only for Remnant 2 but all modern games. Follow the following steps to update your graphics drivers.

Nvidia Users:

Launch your Geforce Experience Application. You can see all your installed games in the Geforce Library. Click on the Drivers menu option on the top bar to see the latest available drivers. Here you will see the latest driver available for your graphics card. Simple press download and Geforce Experience will automatically download and install the latest drivers for you after they are downloaded.

AMD Users:

Visit the official AMD website and search for your Graphic Card model. Download the Auto Detect and Install Software. It will automatically recommend the best drivers for you. Select the location for installation and press the install button.

Repair your game files

If all else face, you can check the integrity of game files through both Steam and Epic games stores. Just access the game properties on either launcher for Remnant 2 and click on Verify option.

Both Steam and Epic Games can scan and repair missing/corrupted files after scanning all your game files. If your game isn’t installed on a SSD it might take a few minutes for the scan to complete.